Growing consensus points to Bronny James entering NBA draft

Bronny James is, in the eyes of many NBA draft analysts, not fully ready for professional basketball. Most basketball people would tell you Bronny could use another year of college hoops (USC or elsewhere) to sharpen and develop his overall game. Yet, the clock is ticking for LeBron James’ NBA career, which creates an undeniable urgency around Bronny to want to go to the pros while his dad is still playing. Now, via NBA insider Shams Charania, it seems increasingly likely that Bronny James will enter the NBA draft and close the door on the college basketball transfer portal.

Rutgers Wire has more on this story:

“Bronny James was heavily linked to Rutgers as a former four-star recruit before picking USC. Following his freshman season, Bronny James entered the transfer portal while also keeping his option to pursue the NBA draft. It now appears that James is heading professional.

“Per a report from The Athletic’s Sham Charania, Bronny ames appears headed for the NBA draft and won’t be pursuing a college option. Over the weekend, James was invited to the NBA Combine.

“In 25 games played at USC last year, the freshman guard averaged 19.4 minutes played. He scored 4.8 points per game while shooting 36.6 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from 3-point range. There was some thought and speculation that Rutgers might have been a landing spot for Bronny James this time around, where he would join a star-studded class of 2025.”

