Grovers leading at state Class B golf tourney

Jun. 2—Fargo Oak Grove's Cody Card and the Grovers lead the field at the state Class B boys golf tournament underway at Cross Roads Golf Club in Carrington.

Card fired a 3-under-par 69 on Tuesday and holds a one-stroke lead over Western Morton County's Gehrig Geiss, teammate Grayson Wetch and Bottineau's Jaden McCloud all at 2 under.

The final foursome of Card, Geiss, Wetch, and McCloud will tee off this morning (Wednesday) at 11:08 a.m. to begin the final 18 holes.

Oak Grove carded a team score of 2-over 290 on Tuesday and leads Kindred in second by 16 strokes. Paul Olson leads the Vikings at 1-over-par 73 after round 1.

CLASS B BOYS GOLF

STATE TOURNAMENT

AT CROSS ROADS GOLF CLUB, CARRINGTON

JUNE 1

(THRU 18 OF 36 HOLES)

TEAM RESULTS

1. Oak Grove 290; 2. Kindred 306; 3. Bottineau 308; 4. Grafton 323; 5. Mayville/PCG 324; 6. Dickinson Trinity 325; 7. Beulah 326; 8. South Border 336; 9. Northern Lights 340; 10. Linton/HMB 341; 11. North Star 342; 12. Heart River 343; 13. Glenburn 344; 14. North Border 357; 15. Oakes 359; 16. Des Lacs-Burlington 364; 17. Divide Co. 371; 18. Stanley 381.

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. Cody Card, Oak Grove, 69; 2T. Gehrig Geiss, Western Morton, 70; Grayson Wetch, Oak Grove, 70; Jaden McCloud, Bottineau, 70; 5T. Champ Hettich, Beulah, 72; Zach St. Aubin, South Border, 72; 7. Jacob Robb, Heart River, 73; 8. Paul Olson, Kindred, 73; 9. Zachary Henrickson, Our Redeemer's, 74; 10T. Ian Saunders, Oak Grove, 75; Max McQuillan, Kindred, 75; Max Palmer, Bottineau, 75; Trey Brandt, Beulah, 75.