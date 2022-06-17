Grover Stewart named NFLPA Black College Football Pro Player of the Year

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart was named the 2022 NFLPA Black College Football Pro Player of the Year, the players’ association announced Wednesday.

Stewart is the sixth recipient of the honor, “which is presented annually to a top professional football player who attended a Historically Black College and University (HBCU),” per the players’ association.

“I’m very humbled to receive the 2022 NFLPA Black College Football Pro Player of the Year because it pays respect to the many great HBCU players who came before me and paved the way,” said Stewart in a statement. “Every time I step on the field, one of my goals is to represent HBCUs to the best of my ability. That’s why it’s an honor to be recognized in this way.”

Stewart, who attended Albany State, will be recognized Saturday, June 18, at the Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) Induction Ceremony & Juneteenth Celebration in Atlanta.

The award is to “recognized one active NFL player who serves as a positive influence in his community, has ties to his HBCU alma mater, exhibits good character and has performed at a high level during the most recent NFL season.”

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was a co-recipient in 2019 with then-Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' Mo Alie-Cox attending Tight End U this summer Frank Reich's statement on Khari Willis' retirement Colts defensive line ranked 11th in NFL

List