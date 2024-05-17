Grove City High School seated athlete chasing more gold

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Esther-Faith Henn will return to the state track and field meet looking to add to her collection of medals.

In three previous years, competing in the seated wheelchair races, Henn has brought home seven medals including a gold in the 100-meter race. That was two years ago.

As a fierce competitor, who is very driven, she has earned the OHSAA Courageous Student award for Grove City High School. Henn will compete in three races at state, the 100m, 400m and 800m. Which means she will have three chances to win a championship.

Much-anticipated EA Sports college football video game now has release date

“Hopefully get a gold, three would be a miracle,” said Henn.

Henn only started competing three years ago as a freshman in high school and she clearly has found a great fit.

“My mom says I have a natural talent for it,” said Henn.

The Grove City senior was born with spina bifida — it has not slowed her down. In fact, she is very hard on herself when she doesn’t reach her own personal goals.

This year the state meet moves to Welcome Stadium in Dayton and will take place from May 30 through June 1.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.