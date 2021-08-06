Groups holding Saturday Community Day off U.S. 1

Aug. 6—HENDERSON — Turning Point Community Development Corp. and Oasis of Hope Ministries are hosting their annual Community Day on Saturday, at Turning Point's headquarters, 2495 U.S. 1., from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will feature live performances, music, food, school supplies giveaways, a raffle, free haircuts for school-aged children, games and local vendors.

The vendors include Lawrence and Perry Barbeque, AmeriHealth Caritas, Granville-Vance Public Health, the Autism Society of N.C., Vance County Cooperative Extension, Vance County Girl Scouts, the Kerr-Tar Agency on Aging, Perry Memorial Library (Pop-Up Library), Helping All People Excel, Wellness on Wheels Mobile Medical Clinic, Guardian ad Litem, Vance County Safe Kids, Henderson-Vance Recreation and Parks, Moore's Farm Mobile Farmers Market, Vance County Fire Department, Vance-Granville Community College, barbers Raheem Cousins and Braxton Henderson, WIZS radio, Lewis Express Ice Cream Truck and DJ Reece.

The Creating Success Mobile Learning Lab will also be available for use. There is no entrance fee and the event is open to all in the community.

"We're excited about the event this year and we hope as many people can come out as possible," said Kate Delahanty, Turning Point's community outreach coordinator. "The raffle we're doing is for a chance to win a new HVAC system, and it's up to a $10,000 value,"

The raffle will run through the next few months and kicks off Saturday.

Turning Point's Community Day has been taking place since 2010 on the first Saturday of August. Last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, masks are optional outdoors and required indoors, and all vendors will be socially distanced.