Group works to get more kids in KC area involved in organized sports

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The report card for kids in the Kansas City metro doesn’t look good.

Aspen Institute research delivers low-to-average grades for physical activity and participation in organized sports.

KC-area students take break from classroom to experience eclipse

On Monday, the first-ever Kansas City Project Play Summit brought elected officials, community recreation leaders and representatives from professional sports franchises together, seeking solutions to provide equal opportunities for more kids to play sports.

“We feel sports and physical activity have a range of benefits, not only for the individual, but for all of society,” Dr. Robin Shook, a researcher with Children’s Mercy Hospital, said on Monday.

Data shows many kids who don’t play sports can’t afford the expenses involved. Others miss out because they don’t live near a youth league or place to practice, and still others are excluded due to their gender or age.

“This is really the first step to figuring out what we need to do next, and importantly, we’ve got youth participating in this summit as well. We’re going to hear directly from them as to what they see as barriers and challenges to participating in sports,” Shook said.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

The Aspen Institute, a research group based in Washington, leads the science behind this effort. The group plans to release its findings in September.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.