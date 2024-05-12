Group of moms with special needs children running in Denver Colfax Marathon Relay

LITTLETON, Colo (KDVR) — A group of moms, brought together by their children, is going the extra mile.

Lead by Mariah Gillaspie, Amber Reynolds and Lindsey Caley, Colorado Mama Tribe provides support, resources and community to women raising children with special needs.

“It’s just amazing to have these moms who have become best friends to go through this journey together,” Reynolds said.

The group started with six moms and has now grown to about 400 members.

“We do our monthly events to bring everyone together, but behind the scenes, the ‘Mindful Mamas’, hospital care packages, bereavement gifts, that’s a big part of why we fundraise,” Caley said.

The group is running in the 2024 Denver Colfax Marathon Relay on May 19 to fundraise for the Colorado Mama Tribe.

“The relay is where we have moms at different legs, so the first mom will run six miles, the second mom will run four miles, all the way until we complete the full marathon,” Reynolds said.

Gillaspie said they have 25 moms from the group participating, split into six teams.

“Our moms are so strong in so many ways and I think running Colfax is just another proof of how strong we are,” Gillaspie said.

With a week until race day, the group said they are excited to run for a special cause.

“I get to be with all my good friends and get out and be active and raise money for our amazing non-profit,” Caley said.

To learn more about the Colorado Mama Tribe and/or donate to their cause, visit the website or email info@coloradomamatibe.com.

