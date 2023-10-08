Can Group gets thrilling Bourbon Stakes wins
Mark Casse's 30-1 morning line longshot trainee outduels Noted to win the Bourbon Stakes in an exhilarating photo finish at Keeneland.
Mark Casse's 30-1 morning line longshot trainee outduels Noted to win the Bourbon Stakes in an exhilarating photo finish at Keeneland.
The Miami Dolphins' record-setting start is delivering fantasy football managers several options to help them win in 2023.
The Burrow-to-Chase connection had been stalled the first month of the season. But in Week 5, fantasy managers were finally rewarded. Dalton Del Don recaps their outing and much more.
Dan Titus examines the loaded point guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Young limited the Liberty’s guards from making much of an impact (28 points combined), while flowing with Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray to score 72 points for the Aces’ backcourt.
The Orioles didn't go down without a fight, but the Rangers won 11-8 to take a 2-0 series lead back to Texas
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
The Jets delivered an impassioned message for Payton before kickoff. Then they delivered with a win at Mile High.
Tyler Reddick jumped into the top eight ahead of the third round of the playoffs with a sixth-place finish.
The Lions are proving several long-held fantasy beliefs wrong. Scott Pianowski examines their latest impressive performance and more from Week 5.
Check out our latest position preview for 2023-24 fantasy basketball drafts, the shooting guards.
Richardson's throwing shoulder was driven into the turf when he was tackled on a run play.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured a Pittsburgh win.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the action that took place on a very hectic Saturday of college football.
The idea moving on from Belichick is unthinkable given what he accomplished over the last two-plus decades in New England. But things are trending in the wrong direction lately.
The two worst losses of Bill Belichick's career happened in the last two weeks.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
After a big game in Week 4, Lamar Jackson will have a much tougher job against a stout Steelers defense.
A couple NFL Week 5 late window games are coming down to the wire.
Oklahoma jumped seven spots from No. 12 to No. 5 after beating Texas.
The offense wasn't even on the field when the Giants broke their first-half touchdown drought, which shouldn't surprise Giants fans one bit.