Are Group of Five schools getting left behind with NIL? | College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel · Ross Dellenger

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to discuss the gap between Power Five and Group of Five schools and how name, image and likeness could widen that gap even further. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.