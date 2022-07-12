Group of Five College Fantasy Football Draft

Thor Nystrom, Fantasy Pros

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

With the second pick, I was sitting dead-red on Ali. I’m not super-high on the G5’s first few tiers of quarterbacks, so I knew I might wait on that position and that’s what ended up happening when two receivers I’m high on (Corley and Rudolph) fell to me at the R2/R3 turn. I like my depth, and I like the mix of cost-certainty and upside. But I’m going to need some things to go my way. For instance, I need North Texas RB Oscar Adaway to return healthy from an ACL tear and win a bellcow role.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I’m going to group my favorite into two – my “JoeMo Shuffle” in R9/R10, taking Akron RB Jonzell Norrils and QB DJ Irons. Akron’s defense is going to be an abomination this year, but I’m bullish on Joe Moorhead getting the offense going immediately. Akron returns more talent on that side of the ball than is widely assumed. My least-favorite pick was Hawaii QB Brayden Schager. We know that new HC Timmy Chang’s pass-happy offense is going to produce big fantasy numbers for the Rainbow Warriors’ starting quarterback. We just don’t know who that quarterback will be. I rushed the Schager pick. I knew I needed to handcuff him with Cammon Cooper, but Greg Brandt sniped me before I had that chance. There’s a chance I just lit a R7 pick on fire – not ideal in a BestBall league against a bunch of assassins.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I liked Mike’s pick of Buffalo RB Ron Cook Jr. in R5. Buffalo pounds the ball on the ground but has said goodbye to several strong rushers who graduated over the last few seasons – Cook has very little competition, and is going to get fed.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Houston WR KeSean Carter. Carter had 26 receptions for 331 yards and a touchdown in his first season at Houston after transferring over from Texas Tech. He’s the only 100-yard receiver Houston returns outside of stud Tank Dell. The Cougars are going to have a prolific offense this year – their WR2 should make for a weekly fantasy starter.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I really like Brady’s team. If transfer WKU QB Jarret Doege can come anywhere near Bailey Zappe’s passing stats from last year, Brady is going to be really hard to beat. His skill talent is outstanding, and he made a bunch of calculated gambles in the mid-to-late rounds that I was fully on-board with.

Joe Capozzi, The NCFF

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

Strategy was similar to the Power Five in that I wanted to accumulate as many productive starters as possible, which may or may not have worked.

- What do you like and dislike about your team?

I like the fact that I have some players involved in MACtion since they tend to hit their peaks during the stretch run and allow me to make up ground if I can stay in the mix through the Power Five-laden off-conference schedules.

With quarterback productivity at a premium, I was happy to get SMU QB Tanner Mordecai at pick 1.3 overall. There isn't a safer passing offense in the G5 with former OC Rhett Lashlee coming in to take over for his former boss, Sonny Dykes. However I have concerns that I may be placing too much faith in Mordecai and could be victimized by poor QB2 play.

After seeing how long the skill talent lasted, I regret not addressing that spot sooner since we were basically fighting for scraps after the 12th round.

- What was your favorite pick that you made?

I was thrilled to get Corey Gammage, WR, Marshall in the 7th round. He had 78 receptions, 869 yard and two touchdowns last year as the top receiving option for the Thundering Herd. He projects as a weekly WR2 in this limited player pool.

- Which pick do you regret?

I would have liked to have focused on a more pass oriented QB2 than Air Force signal caller Haaziq Daniels in Round 9.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Austin Reed, QB, WKU in the 9th round by Mike Bainbridge was a player I was hoping to get a little later based largely on the fact that Jaret Doege absolutely stinks. Bainbridge's team is going to neEd Reed to step up since he drafted UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee in the second who can barely throw a forward pass.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Tanner Knue, WR, EMU could be a real difference maker. He hasn't played a ton of snaps yet, but he's produced when he has been on the field. He has excellent best ball upside as a home run threat for Eastern Michigan.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Scott Bell probably has the team that is best suited to win it. There are worse places to plant a flag in a passing dominated league than Western Kentucky.

Chris Kay - Burning the Redshirt Podcast

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

In both drafts I really just wanted to focus on best players available to start and keep myself from going heavy one position early. I was looking hard at Zack Kuntz early in the draft but wasn't able to get him. Once that happened I was perfectly content on waiting at the position much like everyone else it seemed. QBs were very thin in this draft so nabbing at least one in the first three rounds was certainly in the back of my mind early. I thought I did well with early picks that being said.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I was really excited to lock in the Toledo RB situation in the 8th and 9th rounds with my picks of Peny Boone and Micah Kelly. Whoever wins that job has a monster projection so getting that group was something I was really excited about.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I absolutely loved the Zack Kuntz pick by Katz in the second round. The difference between TE1 and TE2 for me in this draft is 3-4 points per week and another 1-2 points looking for TE3. That kind of positional scarcity is one you're not wanting to be on the wrong side of. Honorable mention goes to Brandon Campbell, the USC to Houston transfer. That's a great offense to get a piece of and with the RB spot wide open, that's a great pick.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I talked about the Missouri running back situation being a great one to get a piece of in the P5 writeup and the same could be said for UTSA. UTSA is a good place to find RB production and if Trelon Smith is used differently than we all think he will be then Edwards is a steal where he was taken. So, with that being said, I loved the Tye Edwards pick in the 15th round.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

It pains me to say this but Mike Bainbridge's draft was really well put together. He's going to have some great receiver play with Stefan Cobbs, Ali Jennings, and Justin McGriff leading the way. McGriff has top 10 WR upside while the other two are high floor guys. His QB play is going to be near the top as well assuming Clay Millen and John Rhys Plumlee play to their potential. Both will be in great offenses in terms of fantasy production but have a little left to prove before considering them sure things. Obviously that leaves him "weak" at running back but I've been a big fan of Kenan Christon at SDSU (cough cough talk about stealing picks cough cough) and to be safe he took his handcuff in Chance Bell, which I thought was very wise. I did the same with the Toledo RB room, what a novel idea!

Brady McCollough , LA Times

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

With the fifth pick, I didn't have a positional preference but wanted to make sure I got a guy I felt was a no-doubter to be a top-five producer at his position, and I felt I got that in Jalen Cropper, who was a monster last year and can continue his chemistry with top quarterback Jake Haener. Also, even with the departure of Western Kentucky’s offensive coordinator to Texas Tech, I wanted a piece of that offense (this was definitely bias from having owned Bailey Zappe last year) and got the most important piece in presumptive starting quarterback Jarret Doege, the West Virginia transfer. I felt that getting Camerun Peoples as my RB1 was a steal in round three. A big part of my plan was to handcuff Doege with Austin Reed, but I was beaten to the punch by Mike Bainbridge, who I immediately messaged with my frustration. If Reed wins that job, my chances in this league are probably done. Whoops!

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Getting Darvon Hubbard in Round 18 felt very high upside to me. He’s a transfer-down from Texas A&M to Temple, which took a very big step back last year in its running game and now has longtime running backs coach Stan Drayton calling the shots. If I could go back, I think I could have done better picking a more dependable QB3 than South Alabama’s Desmond Trotter. I can only hope I made up for that with the Matthew Downing pick later, as it looks like Downing will start for Louisiana Tech.

Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Zach Hall getting Zakhari Franklin as his WR1 at the 16-17 turn is going to turn out to be one of the best values of the first two rounds. Proven stud with a returning quarterback in Frank Harris.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Tyler Forness’ pick of Josh Sterns sticks out to me. With his brother and Mitchell Tinsley out of the way, there are a lot of grabs to be had, and he’s got that lineage working in his favor here.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

This was tough to decide between Eric Froton and Scott Bogman, but I like Scott group due to the upside of his running backs and the way he was able to skillfully backdoor a decent wide receiver room later on.

Scott Bell

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

My goal was to focus on proven systems and give myself as many chances of grabbing the "next man up" at those spots. That includes the Western Kentucky passing game (selecting the Hilltoppers' top WRs not named Malachi Corley in Rounds 5 and 6, knowing their top 2 WRs combined for 237 catches, 3,300 yards and 31 TDs last fall and there's a ton of production to refill with Jerreth Sterns and Mitchell Tinsley now gone). It also includes doubling up on the UCF backfield, the Houston backfield (more on that in a little) and the SMU wide receiver room.

My biggest dislike with my team is what I feared it would be heading into the draft: Uncertainty at TE. I had hoped to target someone like Zack Kuntz early on, because his production at that position will likely be double/triple of what others in the league will get, but he was already off the board before my second pick, so that was a no-go. I ended up deciding to pass on TE altogether for the first half of the draft, and then throw a handful of darts at guys who seem capable but certainly aren't anywhere near sure things. I'm hoping one or two of them pan out and provide decent production, but that's definitely a source of worry heading into the season.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I'm thrilled with grabbing Houston's top two RBs in Rounds 7 and 8. Entering this season, Alton McCaskill was a top-10 fantasy RB and would have likely been a first-round pick in this format had he not suffered a season-ending injury. While USC transfer Brandon Campebll and Ta'Zhawn Henry don't have the same talent McCaskill has, that's still a great situation for whoever ends up emerging as the Cougars' go-to back this fall.

Houston should be playing in a ton of games with favorable game scripts this fall, and whoever ends up emerging in that battle as the feature back could very well produce RB1-quality numbers. Getting that sort of production locked in during the middle rounds is a big win in my book.

As for the pick I regret, I guess I'll go with Evan Prater in the fourth round. I felt confident that I could lock in Ben Bryant as a handcuff for Prater closer to the 8th-10th rounds. I was shocked to see him go off the board just one round later -- especially since cuffing Prater to him wasn't an option for the other owner. That means I'm looking at a big more uncertainty at my QB2 position that I imagined, and meant I needed to use more draft capital on QBs in subsequent rounds than I had originally planned (I took three additional QBs during a four-round stretch in Rounds 10-13).

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Malachi Corley falling to Thor at No. 31 overall was absolutely insane. He's probably someone that deserved to go in the top 10. If I wasn't so set on taking a QB in the first two rounds, I would have made sure he didn't drop that far. But instead, Thor got the biggest high-end value of the draft by a pretty considerable margin.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I could see Travis May's Ashaad Clayton pick paying off. I was a big fan of Clayton when he signed with Colorado, but he ended up getting lost in the shuffle on what was (at the time) a pretty loaded RB room. He has the upside to turn into a legitimate starter, and that's all you can ask for from a pick in the 12th round.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I'll give the nod to Andrew Katz. If he ends up getting slightly above average play from his QBs, he'll be tough to beat. He locked in Zack Kuntz up top, which gets him that advantage via contrast that I alluded to earlier, and he got a lot of RBs/WRs that I'm very high on. He was more bold that I would have dared to be when it comes to waiting on QBs, but on paper it looks like they're competent enough that he should be right in the mix for a title.

Mike Huesmann - @HuesmannCFB

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

What do you like and dislike about your team?: My strategy here was way different than in P5 due to the lack of elite QB's. I wanted to get solid QB's for sure but I put more value in getting at least one top RB due to scarcity in the position. With Jordan Mims(Fresno St.) and Ron Cook Jr.(Buffalo) I like my RB room. I also like my WR depth. I don't have an elite TE which I usually try and get.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

My favorite pick I made was James Madison WR Kris Thornton at 3-39. The one I regret is Ben Wooldridge. He has potential to be a good player, especially if injuries in front of him happen or he wins the Ragin' Cajuns QB job outright. But I overlooked guys who are more of a sure thing to get touches and points.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Joe DiSalvo took SMU RB Camar Wheaton at 1-13. I think the Alabama transfer could be a standout in new coach Rhett Lashlee's offense. Eric Froton taking UTSA RB Trelon Smith at 4-56 did, as well.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

For me it is Akron WR and Pitt transfer Shocky Jacques-Louis, who I drafted at 13-199. In another team Brady McCullough took Appalachian State WR Christian Wells at 14-220.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Eric Froton has a very well balanced team that looks good. This was a tough one for me to answer with so many guys fresh out of the transfer portal and in new systems. Travis May did a good job too.

Mike Bainbridge - The CFF Site

1. What was your strategy going into the draft and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

After seeing how the QBs dry up in the P5 Draft, I did not want to miss the boat on the G5 side where the pool is far more shallow. Was pleased to end up with John Rhys Plumlee and Clay Millen as my starters, and then go from there with choosing BPA at the remaining running backs and wide receivers. Whereas my P5 quarterbacks left a lot to be desired, that is not the case here. Louisiana-Monroe’s Chandler Rogers and Navy’s Tai Lavatai are sure-fire QB1s on their respective teams, and provide my roster with considerable depth at the position. Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed is the wildcard here, as he’ll have a shot at unseating Jarret Doege for the Hilltoppers. Least favorite part of my roster are probably the running backs where I look to have one-sure fire starter in Kimani Vidal.

2. What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Favorite selection was the aforementioned Austin Reed. WKU is banking on schematic continuity this season, elevating Ben Arbuckle to co-offensive coordinator and play-caller as the Hilltoppers look to run the same offense they did a year ago under Zach Kittley. Reed came out of spring practice as the QB2 behind former West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege, but this competition is expected to continue through fall camp, and possibly into the season. Should Reed wind up overtaking Doege at some point, that not only boosts my roster, but could potentially wound another that waited too long to handcuff. Two birds, one stone.

3. Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous?

Joe “the Bot” Capozzi made a tremendous selection in full-point PPR with Corey Gammage in the 7th Round. Not often you can nab a WR that late who had 100 targets the year prior. If Marshall is able to get at least competent QB play out of projected starter Henry Colombi, Gammage is in for a big year.

4. Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance at becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Felt very fortunate to nab San Diego State Chance Bell in the 14th round as my handcuff to Kenan Christon. We still like Christon, the former USC transfer, to win the starting job for the Aztecs this season, but that is far from a lock at this juncture. Bell will have every shot at winning the RB1 job this season and has proven to be productive when given the opportunity, averaging over 4.5 yards per carry on 257 career attempts.

5. Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

As far as starting lineups go, Zach Hall is in the pole position. Jake Haener and Dequan Finn as your two starting QBs is as good as you can hope for in this G5 setting. Wide receiver is loaded top to bottom. If things go his way at running back, and his quarterback’s stay healthy (because depth is lacking), Zach has a great shot at taking this league down.

Eric Froton - NBC Sports Edge

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

Don’t wait too long on QB since there are more contested jobs at the bottom of the G5 than in the P5. Target players in offenses that either score 30+ PPG or have high volume passing attacks for QB/WRs. Don’t worry about handcuffing RBs and target RBs with potential to take over as their team’s RB1 down the board.

What do you like and dislike about your team?

I like that I was able to secure 4 solid starting QBs in Bonner/Gabbert/Cunningham/Wolff, to go with a strong RB room that should be competitive each week. Plus I was able to select Jake “The Snake” Roberts, TE, North Texas in the 24th round. Because as the CFF community’s #1 wrestling fan, I simply cannot allow another league member to commandeer one of my favorite wrestlers of the same 80’s’ namesake. Plus UNT is going to score muchos puntos this season.

I'm not comfortable with my overall explosiveness at receiver. While Dante Cephus/Lockhart/Brownlee/J. Kelly are a commendable top-4, I feel like I could fall victim to fluctuations in productivity during bye weeks and when Cephus is playing a Power Five paycheck game. I need the Cinci pairing of Scott/Thompson to step up and Lacy/Thrash to take on larger roles with superstar receivers moving on.

What was your favorite pick that you made?

I thought my 10th & 11th picks of Gerald Green, RB, GaSo then Josh Kelly, WR, Fresno State were my best picks. Those two selections really solidified my starting skill positions and took the pressure off having to frantically address a position of need down the board. Kelly takes over the primary outside role after sharing with a departed Keric Wheatfall while Green leads one of the most prolific rushing attacks in the nation, though his usage can vary from week-to-week.

Which pick do you regret?

Instead of Justin Lockhart, WR, SJSU in R5, I should have taken his fellow former Nevada teammate Elijah Cooks who is more projectable. Instead I let Zach Hall get him a few picks later. Wise move.

Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous?

My good friend Scott Bogman taking Central Michigan WR Dallas Dixon the pick after I agonized between him and my eventual selection - Georgia State RB, Reese White. Dixon is going to be a CFF star this season. His pick of KeSean Carter right before me stung too, as Scott knows damned well how I feel about the Texas Tech transfer and his ability to make defenders look silly in the open field. I don't want to draft next to Bogman in 2023 and may rig the draft order when I pull names on video out of a 25-pound, oversized punch bowl in a tank top right after I crank out 3 super-sets (The video exists, and no i'm not posting it. Though Papa Joe DiSalvo might go rogue and throw it up on Discord someday. He's a wild man.) to achieve this goal. i'm not above it.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of being a weekly CFF starter this year?

My Betsperts co-host Mike Bainbridge must have absorbed a sliver of my drafting prowess by osmosis after having the divine pleasure of breaking down games with me every Saturday morning last fall. In a savvy move, Bainbridge selected Ashton Jeanty, Fr RB for Boise State the very pick before I was about to select him in the 17th round, bastard that he is.

Also I think Kyle Williams in R18 could be a dependable contributor if UNLV can get straight at QB, which I have optimism in now that former four-star Tennessee commit Harrison Bailey (R14 - Zach Hall) is there with Cameron Friel who had some flashes in 2021.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented post-draft?

I think Zach Hall did a nice job getting Haener and Finn in addition to Z. Franklin/Stokes/Cooks/Stovall/ Knue at WR while taking some nice RB2 shots in productive offenses down the board with Marvin Scott, Ty Edwards, Ryan Montgomery.

Scott Bogman - Fantasy Pros

Andrew Katz - Burning the Redshirt Podcast/Influencer

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

16 teams (in the league) always messes with me more than the amount of FBS teams in the player pool, I think because it’s just harder to calibrate and assign round value to the individual players, and then come up with a strategy for when I want to take the players I prioritize. The G5 talent pool is so wildly impacted by this segmentation (relative to the P5 pool), and that was another factor I wanted to try and consider. Overall though, I wanted to:

1. Try and wait on QB

2. Prioritize RB

3. Take advantage of the inclusion of Week 0, theorizing that if I could build something representing a full lineup of players playing that week, I would get off to a nice lead on most of the competition, and not really have to pay for it given that bye weeks layer in as the season goes on (but almost every team has a “bye” Week 0). I wanted to stay grounded here though, and really use it as a tiebreaker more than anything else.

Did I execute? Yes, largely I suppose. I felt like I leaked a ton of value at certain points in the draft (Swen in 1st, Gore in the 3rd) by going with players that I really like at positions I wanted to target. I was very happy grabbing Kuntz in Round 2 even if it wasn’t my gameplan going in. It’s wild how he’s in a tier unto himself for G5 Tight Ends. I am not in love with my QBs, as they’re likely to be solid but not really spectacular, but I don’t think I really ended up paying for waiting deep into the draft to start to fill out my wide receiver room. Overall, I think this squad has a really solid floor - not something that I feel should be overlooked when you are talking about a 16 team bestball league, and I can craft arguments easily enough for where I hit on upside as well.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

It’s boring but getting Jesse Matthews in Round 9 allowed me to breathe a huge sigh of relief. I’m cool with him as my WR2, am a believer in how he closed last year, and think that the way the offseason has trended for SDSU sets him up nicely for 2022.

What do I regret? I got greedy and decided to make Sieh Bangura my RB5 in Round 10, and then a bunch of my QB targets all flew off the board before my next pick (when I was planning on taking my QB3). Additionally, after Bangura, I didn’t take another RB for 11 rounds, so even though I feel like I’m in good shape with my first five RBs, I probably could have rounded things out a little better

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Scott Bell’s Schlee / Prater QB combination was legendary. I need to be reminded every so often that doing the smart / right thing in fantasy sports takes a back seat to getting Your Guys on your team. So thank you for that, Scott. Thor’s back to back pairing of DJ Irons and Jonzell Norrills was also dreamy.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Us allowing Mike to get Malik Jackson in round 12 was criminal. I’m out here reaching for Toa Taua and Calvin Tyler Jr. in rounds six and seven and this dude just casually scoops a likely 20+ touch RB all those rounds later. Whoops.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Thor and Scott get to share the honors, as I felt like pretty equally contributed the most to depleting my queue throughout the draft

Tyler Forness - NBC Sports Edge

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Being that I had the 12th pick, I felt like I would need to go running back right away to avoid not getting one of the better backs. Getting the stack of Keaton Mitchell and Sean Tyler was important for me, as I was planning on taking some chances at quarterback. Darren Grainger and Daniel Richardson have all the tools to be true dual-threats, they just need to string it together. Ryan O’Keefe felt like a steal in round three, as I see him being the guy for UCF and Jayshawn Jackson will be the WR1 for a Ball State team that loves to air it out.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret? Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I loved getting Terrion Stewart in the ninth-round. I can see him taking over that Bowling Green backfield after averaging 5.9 YPC on 70 carries as a true freshman. Thor taking Michael Pratt in round five was the pick that I was really jealous about. He got beat up as a true freshman, but there are a lot of tools there. He was going to be my guy at 5.12 and to see him go at 5.02 hurt.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

If Western Kentucky can keep up the magic that they had last season, I think Josh Stearns can have a monster season for the Hilltoppers. Jarrett Doege isn’t Bailey Zappe, but they know how to air it out and the offense is very friendly for massive production.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I really like Scott Bell’s team. Starting off the draft with Jake Haener, Zakhari Franklin, and Antario Brown was a great first three picks. Daequan Finn has the potential to be a fantasy monster and getting Melquan Stovall in round nine was a really savvy selection.

Joe Disalvo - The CFF Site

1. What was your strategy?

In all of the drafts I had participated in throughout May and June, I found that if you did not get a preseason Top 10 quarterback or receiver early, you could wait on both and get really good value in the middle to late rounds. Plus, I had a feeling in this 16-team league, most owners would likely prioritize running backs early. All things considered, I never go into a draft with a steadfast strategy, as I believe you have to adjust and pivot at moments throughout a draft, and such decisions are dictated by value on the board and quality of depth remaining at a particular position. In this draft, I stacked running backs, selecting four in the first four rounds. That decision could prove costly in the end, because the G5 quarterback pool doesn't have the quality of depth that the P5 pool does. As a result, I used seven selections in the G5 draft on quarterbacks, whereas I only used five roster spots for that position in the P5 draft. In this deep draft format, you are faced with deciding between building a balanced roster at the expense of depth, or establishing depth at one or two particular positions, while sacrificing balance. In this draft, it's difficult to do both. I waited on tight ends and still feel good about the two that I selected. I do not think there are many quality fantasy TEs in the G5 pool, so being light at that position might be okay as long as my two avoid injuries.

2. What was your favorite pick? Which pick do you most regret?

My favorite pick was James Madison QB Todd Centeio in Round 5. Centeio is a sleeper of mine this year and I feel the transition from the Mountain West to the Sun Belt, along with the Dukes' system, makes him an appealing fantasy option.

The pick I most regret is the selection of Boise State RB George Holani in Round 2, and not because I am concerned about Holani, but the fact that nine quarterbacks were picked between my selection of Holani in Round 2 and ODU RB Blake Watson in Round 3, put me in a pinch and forced me to prioritize quarterbacks for the next three rounds.

3. Another owner's pick within 10 rounds that made you jealous?

As Round 5 wore on, it seemed as if FAU QB N'Kosi Perry might make it to me, and I was planning on going Perry and JMU QB Todd Centeio in Round 6. However, Andrew Katz nabbed Perry two picks before me, so waiting on Centeio in Round 6 was no longer an option. It's amazing how one pick can change a draft, because had I landed Perry and Centeio, I would be feeling completely different about my quarterback room. If you read my P5 writeup, it should be of no surprise that Katz Daddy Hackz stung me in this draft, too. This guy had to be hacked into my queue! In fact, we had several issues with the draft room throughout the ten day event, and I am of the opinion it was not a platform issue. I think it was Hacky Katzy doing some cyber espionage in the draft room.

4. Which player selected in Round 12 or later could potentially be a best ball regular in starting lineups?

If Jeremy Singleton sticks as Georgia Southern's WR1 in OC Bryan Ellis' system (WKU Co-OC in '21), we might see him regularly in Scott Bogman's weekly best ball lineup.

5. Most talented roster outside of mine?

These drafts are so deep that evaluating a roster through 28 rounds is tough. In this format, the rosters that initially standout to me are the ones that established a solid foundation of core players in Rounds 1-10, like the rosters of Chris Kay and Alfred Fernandez. However, these slow drafts require a chess-like approach, and based on my long history of observing draft personalities, I strongly feel that Kay's early smack talk in the group chat eventually led to a checkers-like mindset, and as a result, his roster build throughout the second half of the draft fizzled like a cheap sparkler on the 4th of July. In this league depth is imperative, so from an overall build (Rounds 1-28), I like the roster of Brady McCollough.

Greg Brandt - The Devy Watch

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Much like the P5 draft I came into the G5 draft looking to grab the best player on the board. Again this strategy bit me in the butt a little bit at the quarterback spot. Not as badly as it did in the P5 draft though. I really like my group of wideouts. Jalyn Wayne of South Alabama is a breakout candidate for this Fall. Brian Cobbs and Zion Bowens round out my best group.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I was very excited to grab Jalen Wayne at 4.03. He should fill nicely into the Jalen Tolbert spot in 2022. Can't say one pick sticks out as a regret but drafting Braydon Bennett at 1.14 didn't quite feel right but he was the best option.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I don't like leaving a draft and not taking Corey Crooms. So missing out on him in the third round was upsetting. My 13th round pick of Cam Wiley has the chance of being an every week starter. I liked what I saw from him in 2020 at Minnesota so he had to be able to start at Akron, right?

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Eric Froton really liked it with his first three picks. All three are big targets of mine this offseason. Reese White in the 7th was another nice pickup. From top to bottom he grabbed a lot of players that I liked.

Travis May - RotoViz

-What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

I went with a ZeroWR approach so I could stack elite RBs and QBs early. It didn’t work as well as the P5 side because several others did the same. Plus the WR run I grabbed later wasn’t as strong. But that’s really just the nature of the G5 right now.

- What do you like and dislike about your team?

Hate the QB depth, but I love the elite ceiling at the position. Don’t like the TEs at all except for my likely starter. The RB and WR depth are going to carry me.

- What was your favorite pick that you made?

It may not work out, but Ashaad Clayton in round 12 seemed like a great value given the talent.