Group of Five College Fantasy Football Draft

Eric Froton
·79 min read

Round 1

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

RB

Lew Nichols III (Fr) - C Mi

1

Thor Nystrom

2

RB

Rasheen Ali (So) - Marsh

2

Joe Capozzi

3

QB

Tanner Mordecai (Jr) - SMU

3

Chris Kay

4

WR

Nathaniel Dell (Jr) - Hou

4

Brady McCollough

5

WR

Jalen Cropper (Sr) - Fres

5

Scott Bell

6

WR

Rashee Rice (Jr) - SMU

6

Mike Huesmann

7

RB

Jordan Mims (Sr) - Fres

7

Mike Bainbridge

8

WR

Stefan Cobbs (Sr) - Boise

8

Eric Froton

9

WR

Dante Cephas (Jr) - Kent

9

Scott Bogman

10

RB

Dewayne McBride (Jr) - UAB

10

Andrew Katz

11

RB

Titus Swen (Jr) - Wyo

11

Tyler Forness

12

RB

Keaton Mitchell (So) - ECU

12

Joe DiSalvo

13

RB

Camar Wheaton (Fr) - SMU

13

Greg Brandt

14

RB

Braydon Bennett (So) - CoCar

14

Travis May

15

QB

Grayson McCall (Jr) - CoCar

15

Zach Hall

16

QB

Jake Haener (Sr) - Fres

16

Round 2

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

WR

Zakhari Franklin (Jr) - UTSA

17

Travis May

2

RB

Chris Smith (Jr) - ULLaf

18

Greg Brandt

3

WR

Brian Cobbs (Sr) - UtSt

19

Joe DiSalvo

4

RB

George Holani (Jr) - Boise

20

Tyler Forness

5

RB

Sean Tyler (So) - WestMI

21

Andrew Katz

6

TE

Zack Kuntz (Jr) - OD

22

Scott Bogman

7

RB

Corey Kiner (Fr) - Cin

23

Eric Froton

8

RB

Harrison Waylee (Fr) - NIU

24

Mike Bainbridge

9

QB

John Rhys Plumlee (Sr) - UCF

25

Mike Huesmann

10

QB

Clayton Tune (Sr) - Hou

26

Scott Bell

11

QB

Collin Schlee (Jr) - Kent

27

Brady McCollough

12

QB

Jarret Doege (Sr) - W Ky

28

Chris Kay

13

QB

Frank Harris (Sr) - UTSA

29

Joe Capozzi

14

WR

Mac Hippenhammer (Sr) - Miami

30

Thor Nystrom

15

RB

Malachi Corley (Jr) - WKU

31

Alfred Fernandez

16

RB

Marquez Cooper (So) - Kent St.

32

Round 3

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

WR

Tory Horton (So) - ColSt

33

Thor Nystrom

2

RB

Trayvon Rudolph - (So) NIU

34

Joe Capozzi

3

RB

Hassan Beydoun (Jr) - EMU

35

Chris Kay

4

RB

Tyrese Chambers (Jr) - FIU

36

Brady McCollough

5

QB

Cameron Peoples (Jr) - App St.

37

Scott Bell

6

RB

Isaiah Bowser (Sr) - UCF

38

Mike Huesmann

7

WR

Kris Thornton (Jr) - JMU

39

Mike Bainbridge

8

QB

Clay Millen (Fr) - Nev

40

Eric Froton

9

QB

Logan Bonner (Jr) - UtSt

41

Scott Bogman

10

QB

Chevan Cordeiro (Jr) - SJSU

42

Andrew Katz

11

RB

Frank Gore Jr. (Fr) - SMiss

43

Tyler Forness

12

WR

Ryan O'Keefe (Jr) - UCF

44

Joe DiSalvo

13

RB

Blake Watson (Jr) - OD

45

Greg Brandt

14

RB

Carson Steele (So) - Ball

46

Travis May

15

QB

Seth Henigan (Fr) - Mem

47

Zach Hall

16

RB

Antario Brown (Fr) - NIU

48

Round 4

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

QB

Dequan Finn (So) - Toled

49

Travis May

2

RB

Brad Roberts (Jr) - AF

50

Greg Brandt

3

WR

Jalen Wayne (Jr) - SoAl

51

Joe DiSalvo

4

RB

Ellis Merriweather (Jr) - UMass

52

Tyler Forness

5

WR

Jayshon Jackson (Sr) - Ball

53

Andrew Katz

6

WR

Sam Pinckney (Sr) - CoCar

54

Scott Bogman

7

RB

Jevyon Ducker (Fr) - Mem

55

Eric Froton

8

RB

Trelon Smith (Jr) - UTSA

56

Mike Bainbridge

9

WR

Ali Jennings (Jr) - OD

57

Mike Huesmann

10

QB

Chris Reynolds (Sr) - Char

58

Scott Bell

11

QB

Evan Prater (So) - Cin

59

Brady McCollough

12

RB

Dedrick Parson (Sr) - Hawaii

60

Chris Kay

13

RB

Tyjae Spears (Fr) - Tul

61

Joe Capozzi

14

WR

Corey Crooms (So) - WestMI

62

Thor Nystrom

15

RB

Oscar Adaway III (So) - NorTx

63

Alfred Fernandez

16

WR

Jeff Foreman (Jr) - ArkSt

64

Round 5

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

TE

Joshua Simon (So) - W Ky

65

Thor Nystrom

2

QB

Michael Pratt (Fr) - Tul

66

Joe Capozzi

3

RB

Nate Noel (So) - App

67

Chris Kay

4

QB

Holton Ahlers (Sr) - ECU

68

Brady McCollough

5

WR

Te'vailance Hunt (Sr) - ArkSt

69

Scott Bell

6

WR

Daewood Davis (Sr) - W Ky

70

Mike Huesmann

7

RB

Ron Cook Jr. (Jr) - Buff

71

Mike Bainbridge

8

RB

Kimani Vidal (So) - Troy

72

Eric Froton

9

WR

Justin Lockhart (Jr) - SJSU

73

Scott Bogman

10

QB

Ben Bryant (Sr) - Cin

74

Andrew Katz

11

QB

N'Kosi Perry (Jr) - FlAtl

75

Tyler Forness

12

QB

Darren Grainger (Sr) - GASt

76

Joe DiSalvo

13

QB

Todd Centeio (Sr) - JMU

77

Greg Brandt

14

QB

Rocky Lombardi (Jr) - NIU

78

Travis May

15

WR

Grant DuBose (So) - Char

79

Zach Hall

16

RB

Deneric Prince (Sr) - Tuls

80

Round 6

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

WR

Elijah Cooks (Sr) - SJSU

81

Travis May

2

WR

Dante Wright (Sr) - ColSt

82

Greg Brandt

3

WR

Zion Bowens (Sr) - Hawaii

83

Joe DiSalvo

4

QB

Grant Gunnell (So) - NorTx

84

Tyler Forness

5

WR

Joshua Cephus (Jr) - UTSA

85

Andrew Katz

6

RB

Calvin Tyler Jr. (Jr) - UtSt

86

Scott Bogman

7

TE

Ryan Jones (Jr) - ECU

87

Eric Froton

8

QB

Brett Gabbert (Jr) - MiaOH

88

Mike Bainbridge

9

WR

Justin McGriff (Sr) - UtSt

89

Mike Huesmann

10

WR

Roderic Burns (Jr) - NorTx

90

Scott Bell

11

WR

Jaylen Hall (Jr) - W Ky

91

Brady McCollough

12

QB

Charlie Brewer (Sr) - Lib

92

Chris Kay

13

WR

Javon Ivory (Fr) - Mem

93

Joe Capozzi

14

RB

Tucker Gregg (Sr) - GASt

94

Thor Nystrom

15

QB

James Blackman (Sr) - ArkSt

95

Alfred Fernandez

16

QB

Gerry Bohanon - (N/A)

96

Round 7

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

QB

Preston Stone (Fr) - SMU

97

Thor Nystrom

2

QB

Brayden Schager (Fr) - Hawaii

98

Joe Capozzi

3

WR

Corey Gammage (Jr) - Marsh

99

Chris Kay

4

QB

Hank Bachmeier (Sr) - Boise

100

Brady McCollough

5

RB

Jaren Mangham (Sr) - SoFL

101

Scott Bell

6

RB

Brandon Campbell (So) - HOU

102

Mike Huesmann

7

QB

Henry Colombi - (N/A)

103

Mike Bainbridge

8

RB

Kenan Christon (Jr) - SDSU

104

Eric Froton

9

RB

Reese White (Sr) - CoCar

105

Scott Bogman

10

WR

Dallas Dixon (Jr) - C Mi

106

Andrew Katz

11

RB

Toa Taua (Sr) - Nev

107

Tyler Forness

12

QB

Daniel Richardson (Fr) - C Mi

108

Joe DiSalvo

13

QB

Ty Keyes (Fr) - SMiss

109

Greg Brandt

14

WR

Jaylin Lane (So) - MidTN

110

Travis May

15

RB

Dae Dae Hunter (So) - Lib

111

Zach Hall

16

WR

Keylon Stokes (Sr) - Tuls

112

Round 8

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

TE

Sam Olson (Jr) - SJSU

113

Travis May

2

QB

Jace Ruder (Jr) - UNT

114

Greg Brandt

3

QB

Cammon Cooper (Jr) - Hawaii

115

Joe DiSalvo

4

WR

Tyrin Smith (So) - UTEP

116

Tyler Forness

5

RB

Demarkcus Bowman (Fr) - UCF

117

Andrew Katz

6

QB

Chase Brice (Sr) - App

118

Scott Bogman

7

WR

Tez Johnson (So) - Troy

119

Eric Froton

8

WR

Jason Brownlee (Jr) - SMiss

120

Mike Bainbridge

9

TE

Joel Wilson (So) - C Mi

121

Mike Huesmann

10

WR

Smoke Harris (So) - LaTec

122

Scott Bell

11

RB

Ta'Zhawn Henry (Sr) - Hou

123

Brady McCollough

12

TE

Tyrick James (Jr) - Tul

124

Chris Kay

13

RB

Peny Boone (So) - Toled

125

Joe Capozzi

14

RB

Johnny Ford (Jr) - FlAtl

126

Thor Nystrom

15

WR

Victor Tucker (Sr) - Char

127

Alfred Fernandez

16

QB

Kyle Vantrease (Sr) - GaSo

128

Round 9

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

WR

Dylan Goffney (Fr) - SMU

129

Thor Nystrom

2

RB

Jonzell Norrils (So) - Akr

130

Joe Capozzi

3

QB

Haaziq Daniels (Jr) - AF

131

Chris Kay

4

RB

Micah Kelly (So) - Toled

132

Brady McCollough

5

RB

La'Darius Jefferson (Jr) - WestMI

133

Scott Bell

6

WR

Marcell Barbee (Sr) - TxSt

134

Mike Huesmann

7

TE

Xavier Gravette (Sr) - CoCar

135

Mike Bainbridge

8

QB

Austin Reed (Fr) - W Ky

136

Eric Froton

9

QB

Chase Cunningham (Sr) - MidTN

137

Scott Bogman

10

QB

Layne Hatcher (Jr) - TxSt

138

Andrew Katz

11

WR

Jesse Matthews (Jr) - SDSU

139

Tyler Forness

12

RB

Terion Stewart (So) - BGSU

140

Joe DiSalvo

13

WR

Beau Corrales (Sr) - SMU

141

Greg Brandt

14

RB

Darius Boone Jr. (So) - E Mi

142

Travis May

15

WR

Kobe Hudson (Jr) - UCF

143

Zach Hall

16

WR

Melquan Stovall (Sr) - ColSt

144

Round 10

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

TE

Nolan Matthews (So) - SMU

145

Travis May

2

WR

Quian Williams (Sr) - Buff

146

Greg Brandt

3

WR

LaJohntay Wester (So) - FlAtl

147

Joe DiSalvo

4

TE

Reggie Brown (Fr) - JMU

148

Tyler Forness

5

QB

Mikey Keene (Fr) - UCF

149

Andrew Katz

6

RB

Sieh Bangura (So) - Ohio

150

Scott Bogman

7

WR

Trea Shropshire (Sr) - UAB

151

Eric Froton

8

RB

Gerald Green (So) - GaSo

152

Mike Bainbridge

9

QB

Chandler Rogers (So) - ULMon

153

Mike Huesmann

10

WR

Matthew Golden (Fr) - Hou

154

Scott Bell

11

QB

Braxton Burmeister (Sr) - SDSU

155

Brady McCollough

12

QB

Desmond Trotter (So) - SoAl

156

Chris Kay

13

RB

Kairee Robinson (Sr) - SJSU

157

Joe Capozzi

14

QB

Dylan Hopkins (Jr) - UAB

158

Thor Nystrom

15

QB

DJ Irons (Jr) - Akr

159

Alfred Fernandez

16

RB

A'Jon Vivens (Sr) - ColSt

160

Round 11

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

QB

Gavin Hardison (So) - UTEP

161

Thor Nystrom

2

QB

Kurtis Rourke (Jr) - Ohio

162

Joe Capozzi

3

WR

Xavier Weaver (Jr) - SoFL

163

Chris Kay

4

WR

Ja'Shaun Poke (Sr) - Kent

164

Brady McCollough

5

WR

Shae Wyatt (Fr) - Tul

165

Scott Bell

6

QB

Shane Illingworth (So) - Nev

166

Mike Huesmann

7

QB

Davis Brin (Sr) - Tuls

167

Mike Bainbridge

8

RB

Ikaika Ragsdale (So) - NorTx

168

Eric Froton

9

WR

Josh Kelly (Jr) - Fres

169

Scott Bogman

10

RB

Percy Agyei-Obese (Sr) - JMU

170

Andrew Katz

11

QB

Taylor Powell (Sr) - E Mi

171

Tyler Forness

12

WR

Davis Koetter (Sr) - Boise

172

Joe DiSalvo

13

WR

Caleb Snead (Sr) - Lib

173

Greg Brandt

14

TE

Tanner Arkin (Fr) - ColSt

174

Travis May

15

TE

Gary Williams (Sr) - ColSt

175

Zach Hall

16

RB

La?Damian Webb (Fr) - SoAl

176

Round 12

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

RB

Nathan Carter (Fr) - UConn

177

Travis May

2

RB

Ashaad Clayton (Fr) - Tul

178

Greg Brandt

3

QB

Gunnar Holmberg (Jr) - FLInt

179

Joe DiSalvo

4

WR

Bud Holloway (So) - La Tech

180

Tyler Forness

5

WR

Josh Sterns (So) - W Ky

181

Andrew Katz

6

QB

Jack Salopek (Fr) - WestMI

182

Scott Bogman

7

WR

Jeremy Singleton (Jr) - GaSo

183

Eric Froton

8

QB

Hayden Wolff (So) - OD

184

Mike Bainbridge

9

RB

Malik Jackson (Jr) - ULMon

185

Mike Huesmann

10

RB

Terrance Gibbs (Fr) - GaSo

186

Scott Bell

11

RB

Ahmonte Watkins (So) - NMSt

187

Brady McCollough

12

WR

Isaiah Winstead - (N/A)

188

Chris Kay

13

QB

Ta'Quan Roberson (So) - UConn

189

Joe Capozzi

14

QB

Chandler Fields (So) - ULLaf

190

Thor Nystrom

15

TE

Josh Whyle (Sr) - Cin

191

Alfred Fernandez

16

RB

Brandon Thomas (Fr) - Mem

192

Round 13

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

WR

Derwin Burgess (Fr) - GaSo

193

Thor Nystrom

2

WR

Yo'Heinz Tyler (Sr) - Ball

194

Joe Capozzi

3

RB

Ronald Awatt (Jr) - UTEP

195

Chris Kay

4

TE

Christian Sims (Sr) - BGSU

196

Brady McCollough

5

QB

Kaidon Salter (Fr) - Lib

197

Scott Bell

6

QB

D'Wan Mathis (Fr) - Temp

198

Mike Huesmann

7

WR

Shocky Jacques-Louis (Sr) - Akr

199

Mike Bainbridge

8

QB

Tai Lavatai (Jr) - Navy

200

Eric Froton

9

TE

Christian Trahan (Sr) - Hou

201

Scott Bogman

10

QB

Andrew Peasley (Jr) - Wyo

202

Andrew Katz

11

WR

Jyaire Shorter (Jr) - NorTx

203

Tyler Forness

12

RB

Kye Robichaux (So) - W Ky

204

Joe DiSalvo

13

WR

Nyny Davis (Fr) - UtSt

205

Greg Brandt

14

RB

Cam Wiley (So) - Akr

206

Travis May

15

QB

Austin Aune (Jr) - NorTx

207

Zach Hall

16

WR

Tanner Knue (Jr) - E Mi

208

Round 14

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

QB

Harrison Bailey (So) - UNLV

209

Travis May

2

WR

Demario Douglas (So) - Lib

210

Greg Brandt

3

WR

Carlos Carriere (Sr) - C Mi

211

Joe DiSalvo

4

TE

Aubry Payne (Sr) - GASt

212

Tyler Forness

5

WR

Ty McCullouch (Sr) - ColSt

213

Andrew Katz

6

WR

DeAndre Hughes (Jr) - AF

214

Scott Bogman

7

WR

KeSean Carter (Sr) - Hou

215

Eric Froton

8

RB

Shadrick Byrd (Jr) - Char

216

Mike Bainbridge

9

RB

Chance Bell (Sr) - SDSU

217

Mike Huesmann

10

RB

Khalan Laborn (Jr) - Marsh

218

Scott Bell

11

RB

Jamoni Jones (So) - NMSt

219

Brady McCollough

12

WR

Christian Wells (So) - App

220

Chris Kay

13

RB

Keyon Henry-Brooks (So) - LaTec

221

Joe Capozzi

14

RB

Jamyest Williams (Fr) - GASt

222

Thor Nystrom

15

RB

Calvin Hill (So) - TxSt

223

Alfred Fernandez

16

TE

Kyle Patterson (Jr) - AF

224

Round 15

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

WR

Eddie Lewis (Jr) - Mem

225

Thor Nystrom

2

WR

Bradley Rozner (Sr) - Rice

226

Joe Capozzi

3

TE

Kemore Gamble (Sr) - UCF

227

Chris Kay

4

WR

Devin Maddox (Jr) - Toled

228

Brady McCollough

5

QB

Matthew Downing (Jr) - LaTec

229

Scott Bell

6

TE

Tristian Brank (So) - Akr

230

Mike Huesmann

7

RB

Tre Siggers (Sr) - SMU

231

Mike Bainbridge

8

RB

Mike Washington (Fr) - Buff

232

Eric Froton

9

RB

Samson Evans (Jr) - E Mi

233

Scott Bogman

10

RB

Rahjai Harris (So) - ECU

234

Andrew Katz

11

WR

Terrell Vaughn (Jr) - UtSt

235

Tyler Forness

12

QB

Levi Williams (So) - UtSt

236

Joe DiSalvo

13

QB

Carter Bradley (So) - SoAl

237

Greg Brandt

14

RB

Anthony Watkins (Jr) - Tuls

238

Travis May

15

WR

Dylan Drummond (Sr) - E Mi

239

Zach Hall

16

RB

Tye Edwards (Fr) - UTSA

240

Round 16

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

RB

Nathaniel Jones (So) - NM

241

Travis May

2

QB

Tyler Phommachanh (Fr) - UConn

242

Greg Brandt

3

TE

Terrell McDonald (Jr) - UAB

243

Joe DiSalvo

4

QB

Tyhier Tyler (Sr) - Army

244

Tyler Forness

5

WR

Teddy Knox (Fr) - SMU

245

Andrew Katz

6

WR

Jamaal Bell (So) - Nev

246

Scott Bogman

7

TE

Michael Vice (Jr) - Troy

247

Eric Froton

8

WR

Tyler Scott (Jr) - Cin

248

Mike Bainbridge

9

RB

Ari Broussard (Jr) - Rice

249

Mike Huesmann

10

QB

Ben Wooldridge (Jr) - ULLaf

250

Scott Bell

11

RB

Johnny Richardson (So) - UCF

251

Brady McCollough

12

WR

JuanCarlos Santana (Sr) - Tuls

252

Chris Kay

13

TE

Lincoln Sefcik (So) - SoAl

253

Joe Capozzi

14

WR

C.J. Johnson (Jr) - ECU

254

Thor Nystrom

15

RB

Chad Magyar (Sr) - UNLV

255

Alfred Fernandez

16

QB

Diego Pavia (Fr) - NMSt

256

Round 17

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

WR

Javen Banks (Sr) - TxSt

257

Thor Nystrom

2

QB

John Paddock (Sr) - Ball

258

Joe Capozzi

3

RB

Xavier Williams (Jr) - Kent

259

Chris Kay

4

QB

Matt McDonald (Sr) - BGSU

260

Brady McCollough

5

QB

Johnathan Bennett (Jr) - Lib

261

Scott Bell

6

RB

Deion Hankins (Fr) - UTEP

262

Mike Huesmann

7

TE

Beau Johnson (So) - GaSo

263

Mike Bainbridge

8

RB

Ashton Jeanty (Fr) - Boise

264

Eric Froton

9

QB

Gunnar Watson (Jr) - Troy

265

Scott Bogman

10

WR

Nick Mardner (Sr) - Cin

266

Andrew Katz

11

QB

Cooper Legas (Jr) - UtSt

267

Tyler Forness

12

RB

Tyrell Robinson (Jr) - Army

268

Joe DiSalvo

13

RB

Lexington Joseph (Jr) - FLInt

269

Greg Brandt

14

QB

Brendon Clark (So) - OD

270

Travis May

15

RB

Cameron Carroll (So) - Tul

271

Zach Hall

16

RB

Marvin Scott III (So) - FlAtl

272

Round 18

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

QB

Nicholas Vattiato (So) - MidTN

273

Travis May

2

WR

Kyle Williams (So) - UNLV

274

Greg Brandt

3

WR

Miles Marshall (Jr) - MiaOH

275

Joe DiSalvo

4

WR

Dalvin Smith (Fr) - W Ky

276

Tyler Forness

5

TE

Sean Dykes (Sr) - Mem

277

Andrew Katz

6

QB

Joey Yellen (Jr) - Hawaii

278

Scott Bogman

7

WR

Michael Mathison (Jr) - W Ky

279

Eric Froton

8

RB

Mike Sharpe (Fr) - ArkSt

280

Mike Bainbridge

9

WR

Tre Harris (Fr) - LaTec

281

Mike Huesmann

10

WR

Jared Brown (Fr) - CoCar

282

Scott Bell

11

WR

Jordan Kerley (So) - SMU

283

Brady McCollough

12

RB

Darvon Hubbard (So) - Temp

284

Chris Kay

13

TE

Leonard Taylor (Sr) - Cin

285

Joe Capozzi

14

QB

Grayson James (So) - FLInt

286

Thor Nystrom

15

QB

Miles Kendrick (Sr) - NM

287

Alfred Fernandez

16

RB

Jalen White (So) - GaSo

288

Round 19

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

RB

Latrele Palmer (Jr) - JMU

289

Thor Nystrom

2

RB

Edward Saydee (Fr) - Temp

290

Joe Capozzi

3

TE

Joey Beljan (Jr) - W Ky

291

Chris Kay

4

RB

Jermaine Brown Jr. (Jr) - UAB

292

Brady McCollough

5

RB

Jakobi Buchanan (Jr) - Army

293

Scott Bell

6

WR

Elijah Spencer (Fr) - Char

294

Mike Huesmann

7

QB

Matt Myers (Jr) - Buff

295

Mike Bainbridge

8

WR

Austin Osborne (Sr) - BGSU

296

Eric Froton

9

QB

Brady Olson (Fr) - UMass

297

Scott Bogman

10

WR

Khaleb Hood (Jr) - GaSo

298

Andrew Katz

11

WR

Xavier Williams (Jr) - UtSt

299

Tyler Forness

12

WR

Joshua Cobbs (So) - Wyo

300

Joe DiSalvo

13

TE

Rivaldo Fairweather (So) - FLInt

301

Greg Brandt

14

WR

DeMeer Blankumsee (So) - Toled

302

Travis May

15

RB

Tyler Lavine (Jr) - SMU

303

Zach Hall

16

WR

Cole Tucker (Jr) - NIU

304

Round 20

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

QB

Nick Nash (Sr) - SJSU

305

Travis May

2

WR

De'Corian Clark (Jr) - UTSA

306

Greg Brandt

3

RB

John Gentry (Jr) - UtSt

307

Joe DiSalvo

4

RB

Myles Bailey (Fr) - C Mi

308

Tyler Forness

5

TE

Ben Redding (Sr) - SMU

309

Andrew Katz

6

TE

Chamon Metayer (So) - Cin

310

Scott Bogman

7

TE

Anthony Landphere (So) - Mem

311

Eric Froton

8

WR

Jadon Thompson (Jr) - Cin

312

Mike Bainbridge

9

TE

Emmanual Stevenson (So) - ArkSt

313

Mike Huesmann

10

RB

Jahmyl Jeter (Jr) - TxSt

314

Scott Bell

11

TE

Neal Johnson (Jr) - ULLaf

315

Brady McCollough

12

RB

O'Maury Samuels (Sr) - NMSt

316

Chris Kay

13

WR

Nikko Remigio (Sr) - Fres

317

Joe Capozzi

14

QB

Jacob Zeno (Jr) - UAB

318

Thor Nystrom

15

RB

Emmanuel Michel (Jr) - AF

319

Alfred Fernandez

16

RB

O'Shaan Allison (Sr) - Ohio

320

Round 21

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

QB

Peter Costelli (Fr) - Troy

321

Thor Nystrom

2

WR

Jsi Hatfield (Jr) - ECU

322

Joe Capozzi

3

WR

Javon Baker (Jr) - UCF

323

Chris Kay

4

RB

J.D. King (Sr) - GaSo

324

Brady McCollough

5

RB

Andrew Henry (Jr) - ULMon

325

Scott Bell

6

TE

Thomaz Whitford (Jr) - NMSt

326

Mike Huesmann

7

RB

Calvin Camp (Sr) - Char

327

Mike Bainbridge

8

QB

Timmy McClain (So) - SoFL

328

Eric Froton

9

WR

Caullin Lacy (Fr) - SoAl

329

Scott Bogman

10

RB

Amare Jones (Sr) - GaSo

330

Andrew Katz

11

RB

Aidan Robbins (Fr) - UNLV

331

Tyler Forness

12

TE

Oscar Cardenas (So) - UTSA

332

Joe DiSalvo

13

QB

Cade Ballard (Sr) - Army

333

Greg Brandt

14

RB

Ja'Quez Cross (Fr) - ArkSt

334

Travis May

15

WR

Caleb Snead (So) Liberty

335

Zach Hall

16

TE

Jack Coldiron (So) - MiaOH

336

Round 22

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

RB

Ryan Montgomery (Sr) - Cin

337

Travis May

2

RB

David Bailey (Sr) - ColSt

338

Greg Brandt

3

RB

Kenny Tracy (So) - MiaOH

339

Joe DiSalvo

4

WR

Ricky White (So) - UNLV

340

Tyler Forness

5

WR

Cedric Patterson III (So) - Rice

341

Andrew Katz

6

TE

Taylor Thompson (So) - Char

342

Scott Bogman

7

RB

Brenden Brady (Sr) - UTSA

343

Eric Froton

8

WR

Jamari Thrash (Jr) - GASt

344

Mike Bainbridge

9

WR

Jeremiah Knight (Jr) - ULMon

345

Mike Huesmann

10

QB

Ike Ogbogu (Sr) - Hou

346

Scott Bell

11

WR

Keelan Marion (Fr) - UConn

347

Brady McCollough

12

WR

CJ Yarbrough (Jr) - Lib

348

Chris Kay

13

WR

Anthony Sambucci (Fr) - WestMI

349

Joe Capozzi

14

RB

Devonte Lee (Sr) - Nev

350

Thor Nystrom

15

WR

Tyrone Broden (Jr) - BGSU

351

Alfred Fernandez

16

RB

Jordan McDonald (Fr) - UCF

352

Round 23

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

WR

Ajou Ajou (So) - SoFL

353

Thor Nystrom

2

RB

Keyon Mozee (So) - MiaOH

354

Joe Capozzi

3

WR

Austin Upshaw (Sr) - SMU

355

Chris Kay

4

WR

Sam Crawford Jr. (Sr) - Rice

356

Brady McCollough

5

RB

T.J. Green (Sr) - Lib

357

Scott Bell

6

TE

Shane Calhoun (So) - ECU

358

Mike Huesmann

7

TE

Treyton Welch (Jr) - Wyo

359

Mike Bainbridge

8

WR

Yusuf Ali (Sr) - MidTN

360

Eric Froton

9

RB

Daetrich Harrington (Sr) - App

361

Scott Bogman

10

RB

Terrion Avery (Jr) - SoAl

362

Andrew Katz

11

WR

Jonah Panoke (So) - Hawaii

363

Tyler Forness

12

WR

Jake Bailey (So) - SMU

364

Joe DiSalvo

13

RB

CJ Beasley (So) - CoCar

365

Greg Brandt

14

WR

Jimmy Horn (So) - SoFL

366

Travis May

15

WR

Tre Tucker (Sr) - Cin

367

Zach Hall

16

WR

Je'Quan Burton (Jr) - FlAtl

368

Round 24

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

WR

Isaiah Hamilton (Sr) - SJSU

369

Travis May

2

RB

Adam Cofield - (N/A)

370

Greg Brandt

3

RB

EJ Wilson Jr. (So) - FLInt

371

Joe DiSalvo

4

RB

Jaylon Bester (Sr) - MiaOH

372

Tyler Forness

5

RB

Lincoln Pare (So) - TxSt

373

Andrew Katz

6

WR

Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala (So) - Hawaii

374

Scott Bogman

7

RB

Johnnie Lang Jr. (Sr) - ArkSt

375

Eric Froton

8

TE

Jake Roberts (So) - NorTx

376

Mike Bainbridge

9

TE

Caden Prieskorn (Fr) - Mem

377

Mike Huesmann

10

WR

Isaiah Alston (So) - Army

378

Scott Bell

11

RB

Isaiah Johnson (So) - NorTx

379

Brady McCollough

12

TE

Alec Holler (Jr) - UCF

380

Chris Kay

13

TE

Devin Miller (Jr) - Marsh

381

Joe Capozzi

14

QB

Bryson Lucero (Jr) - UAB

382

Thor Nystrom

15

TE

Zach Rasmussen (Jr) - ULMon

383

Alfred Fernandez

16

TE

Var'Keyes Gumms (Fr) - NorTx

384

Round 25

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

WR

Aaron Bedgood (Jr) - CoCar

385

Thor Nystrom

2

WR

Rico Arnold (Jr) - UMass

386

Joe Capozzi

3

RB

Jamontez Woods (So) - Troy

387

Chris Kay

4

RB

Joe Ervin (So) - MidTN

388

Brady McCollough

5

TE

Miles Joiner (Jr) - NIU

389

Scott Bell

6

WR

Jalen Walker (Sr) - MiaOH

390

Mike Huesmann

7

WR

Duece Watts (Jr) - Tul

391

Mike Bainbridge

8

WR

James Bostic III (Sr) - Ohio

392

Eric Froton

9

TE

Riley Smith (Sr) - Boise

393

Scott Bogman

10

QB

Josiah Johnson (So) - UMass

394

Andrew Katz

11

QB

Doug Brumfield (So) - UNLV

395

Tyler Forness

12

QB

JD Head (So) - NorTx

396

Joe DiSalvo

13

QB

Jemel Jones (Sr) - Army

397

Greg Brandt

14

QB

Luke McCaffrey (So) - Rice

398

Travis May

15

QB

TJ McMahon (Jr) - Rice

399

Zach Hall

16

RB

AL-Jay Henderson (Fr) - Buff

400

Round 26

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

QB

Cameron Friel (Fr) - UNLV

401

Travis May

2

TE

Brandon Niemenski (Fr) - UConn

402

Greg Brandt

3

RB

Rodrigues Clark (So) - Mem

403

Joe DiSalvo

4

WR

Trace Bruckler (So) - NM

404

Tyler Forness

5

QB

Bryce Carpenter (Sr) - CoCar

405

Andrew Katz

6

RB

Jacquez Stuart (So) - Toled

406

Scott Bogman

7

RB

Dawaiian McNeely (So) - Wyo

407

Eric Froton

8

WR

Jerjuan Newton (Fr) - Toled

408

Mike Bainbridge

9

WR

Billy Dozier (Fr) - NIU

409

Mike Huesmann

10

RB

Terrence Williams (So) - ULLaf

410

Scott Bell

11

WR

Tommy Bush (Jr) - NorTx

411

Brady McCollough

12

WR

Shadeed Ahmed (Jr) - Marsh

412

Chris Kay

13

WR

Tyler Walton (Sr) - Ohio

413

Joe Capozzi

14

RB

Mark-Antony Richards (So) - UCF

414

Thor Nystrom

15

WR

LaTrell Caples (So) - Boise

415

Alfred Fernandez

16

WR

Joseph Manjack (So) - Hou

416

Round 27

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Alfred Fernandez

1

TE

Caleb Phillips (Sr) - Hawaii

417

Thor Nystrom

2

WR

Kordell David (Jr) - NMSt

418

Joe Capozzi

3

TE

Henry Pearson (Sr) - App

419

Chris Kay

4

WR

Micah Davis (So) - AF

420

Brady McCollough

5

WR

Talik Keaton (Jr) - Marsh

421

Scott Bell

6

RB

Lucky Sutton (Fr) - SDSU

422

Mike Huesmann

7

RB

Kelley Joiner (Jr) - SoFL

423

Mike Bainbridge

8

TE

Cooper Shults (So) - Nev

424

Eric Froton

9

WR

Christan Horn (So) - App

425

Scott Bogman

10

RB

Calvin Turner (Sr) - Hawaii

426

Andrew Katz

11

WR

Terrance Greene Jr. (Sr) - JMU

427

Tyler Forness

12

QB

Nate Cox (Sr) - Nev

428

Joe DiSalvo

13

WR

Kaedin Robinson (So) - App

429

Greg Brandt

14

WR

Billy Bowens (Sr) - Boise

430

Travis May

15

TE

Jack Bradley (Jr) - Rice

431

Zach Hall

16

WR

Zane Pope (Sr) - Fres

432

Round 28

Team

Pk

Pos

Player

Ov

Zach Hall

1

QB

Kiael Kelly (So) - Ball

433

Travis May

2

WR

Brian Casteel (Sr) - Nev

434

Greg Brandt

3

QB

William Haskell (Fr) - SDSU

435

Joe DiSalvo

4

RB

Dajon Richard (Fr) - SMiss

436

Tyler Forness

5

RB

Ayo Adeyi (So) - NorTx

437

Andrew Katz

6

WR

Cameron Ross (So) - UConn

438

Scott Bogman

7

RB

Charles Williams (Sr) - UNLV

439

Eric Froton

8

QB

Wiley Green (So) - Rice

440

Mike Bainbridge

9

RB

Tyson Riley (Jr) - Army

441

Mike Huesmann

10

WR

Devonta Lee (Jr) - LaTec

442

Scott Bell

11

WR

Tyrell Shavers (Jr) - SDSU

443

Brady McCollough

12

RB

Brian Battie (So) - SoFL

444

Chris Kay

13

QB

Mareyohn Hrabowski (Fr) - WestMI

445

Joe Capozzi

14

WR

Boobie Curry (So) - Buff

446

Thor Nystrom

15

TE

Jayson Littlejohn (Jr) - SoFL

447

Alfred Fernandez

16

WR

Roc Taylor (Fr) - Mem

448

Thor Nystrom, Fantasy Pros

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Rasheen Ali (So) - Marsh

RB

2

2

2

Malachi Corley (Jr) - WKU

RB

31

15

3

Trayvon Rudolph (So) - NIU

RB

34

2

4

Oscar Adaway III (So) - NorTx

RB

63

15

5

Michael Pratt (Fr) - Tul

QB

66

2

6

James Blackman (Sr) - ArkSt

QB

95

15

7

Brayden Schager (Fr) - Hawaii

QB

98

2

8

Victor Tucker (Sr) - Char

WR

127

15

9

Jonzell Norrils (So) - Akr

RB

130

2

10

DJ Irons (Jr) - Akr

QB

159

15

11

Kurtis Rourke (Jr) - Ohio

QB

162

2

12

Josh Whyle (Sr) - Cin

TE

191

15

13

Yo'Heinz Tyler (Sr) - Ball

WR

194

2

14

Calvin Hill (So) - TxSt

RB

223

15

15

Bradley Rozner (Sr) - Rice

WR

226

2

16

Chad Magyar (Sr) - UNLV

RB

255

15

17

John Paddock (Sr) - Ball

QB

258

2

18

Miles Kendrick (Sr) - NM

QB

287

15

19

Edward Saydee (Fr) - Temp

RB

290

2

20

Emmanuel Michel (Jr) - AF

RB

319

15

21

Jsi Hatfield (Jr) - ECU

WR

322

2

22

Tyrone Broden (Jr) - BGSU

WR

351

15

23

Keyon Mozee (So) - MiaOH

RB

354

2

24

Zach Rasmussen (Jr) - ULMon

TE

383

15

25

Rico Arnold (Jr) - UMass

WR

386

2

26

LaTrell Caples (So) - Boise

WR

415

15

27

Kordell David (Jr) - NMSt

WR

418

2

28

Jayson Littlejohn (Jr) - SoFL

TE

447

15

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

With the second pick, I was sitting dead-red on Ali. I’m not super-high on the G5’s first few tiers of quarterbacks, so I knew I might wait on that position and that’s what ended up happening when two receivers I’m high on (Corley and Rudolph) fell to me at the R2/R3 turn. I like my depth, and I like the mix of cost-certainty and upside. But I’m going to need some things to go my way. For instance, I need North Texas RB Oscar Adaway to return healthy from an ACL tear and win a bellcow role.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I’m going to group my favorite into two – my “JoeMo Shuffle” in R9/R10, taking Akron RB Jonzell Norrils and QB DJ Irons. Akron’s defense is going to be an abomination this year, but I’m bullish on Joe Moorhead getting the offense going immediately. Akron returns more talent on that side of the ball than is widely assumed. My least-favorite pick was Hawaii QB Brayden Schager. We know that new HC Timmy Chang’s pass-happy offense is going to produce big fantasy numbers for the Rainbow Warriors’ starting quarterback. We just don’t know who that quarterback will be. I rushed the Schager pick. I knew I needed to handcuff him with Cammon Cooper, but Greg Brandt sniped me before I had that chance. There’s a chance I just lit a R7 pick on fire – not ideal in a BestBall league against a bunch of assassins.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I liked Mike’s pick of Buffalo RB Ron Cook Jr. in R5. Buffalo pounds the ball on the ground but has said goodbye to several strong rushers who graduated over the last few seasons – Cook has very little competition, and is going to get fed.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Houston WR KeSean Carter. Carter had 26 receptions for 331 yards and a touchdown in his first season at Houston after transferring over from Texas Tech. He’s the only 100-yard receiver Houston returns outside of stud Tank Dell. The Cougars are going to have a prolific offense this year – their WR2 should make for a weekly fantasy starter.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I really like Brady’s team. If transfer WKU QB Jarret Doege can come anywhere near Bailey Zappe’s passing stats from last year, Brady is going to be really hard to beat. His skill talent is outstanding, and he made a bunch of calculated gambles in the mid-to-late rounds that I was fully on-board with.

Joe Capozzi, The NCFF

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Tanner Mordecai (Jr) - SMU

QB

3

3

2

Mac Hippenhammer (Sr) - Miami OH

WR

30

14

3

Hassan Beydoun (Sr) - EMU

WR

35

3

4

Corey Crooms (So) - WestMI

WR

62

14

5

Nate Noel (So) - App

RB

67

3

6

Tucker Gregg (Sr) - GASt

RB

94

14

7

Corey Gammage (Jr) - Marsh

WR

99

3

8

Johnny Ford (Jr) - FlAtl

RB

126

14

9

Haaziq Daniels (Jr) - AF

QB

131

3

10

Dylan Hopkins (Jr) - UAB

QB

158

14

11

Xavier Weaver (Jr) - SoFL

WR

163

3

12

Chandler Fields (So) - ULLaf

QB

190

14

13

Ronald Awatt (Jr) - UTEP

RB

195

3

14

Jamyest Williams (Jr) - Georgia St.

RB

222

14

15

Kemore Gamble (Sr) - UCF

TE

227

3

16

C.J. Johnson (Jr) - ECU

WR

254

14

17

Xavier Williams (Jr) - Kent

RB

259

3

18

Grayson James (So) - FLInt

QB

286

14

19

Joey Beljan (Jr) - W Ky

TE

291

3

20

Jacob Zeno (Jr) - UAB

QB

318

14

21

Javon Baker (Jr) - UCF

WR

323

3

22

Devonte Lee (Sr) - Nev

RB

350

14

23

Austin Upshaw (Sr) - SMU

WR

355

3

24

Bryson Lucero (Jr) - UAB

QB

382

14

25

Jamontez Woods (So) - Troy

RB

387

3

26

Mark-Antony Richards (So) - UCF

RB

414

14

27

Henry Pearson (Sr) - App

TE

419

3

28

Boobie Curry (So) - Buff

WR

446

14

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

Strategy was similar to the Power Five in that I wanted to accumulate as many productive starters as possible, which may or may not have worked.

- What do you like and dislike about your team?

I like the fact that I have some players involved in MACtion since they tend to hit their peaks during the stretch run and allow me to make up ground if I can stay in the mix through the Power Five-laden off-conference schedules.

With quarterback productivity at a premium, I was happy to get SMU QB Tanner Mordecai at pick 1.3 overall. There isn't a safer passing offense in the G5 with former OC Rhett Lashlee coming in to take over for his former boss, Sonny Dykes. However I have concerns that I may be placing too much faith in Mordecai and could be victimized by poor QB2 play.

After seeing how long the skill talent lasted, I regret not addressing that spot sooner since we were basically fighting for scraps after the 12th round.

- What was your favorite pick that you made?

I was thrilled to get Corey Gammage, WR, Marshall in the 7th round. He had 78 receptions, 869 yard and two touchdowns last year as the top receiving option for the Thundering Herd. He projects as a weekly WR2 in this limited player pool.

- Which pick do you regret?

I would have liked to have focused on a more pass oriented QB2 than Air Force signal caller Haaziq Daniels in Round 9.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Austin Reed, QB, WKU in the 9th round by Mike Bainbridge was a player I was hoping to get a little later based largely on the fact that Jaret Doege absolutely stinks. Bainbridge's team is going to neEd Reed to step up since he drafted UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee in the second who can barely throw a forward pass.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Tanner Knue, WR, EMU could be a real difference maker. He hasn't played a ton of snaps yet, but he's produced when he has been on the field. He has excellent best ball upside as a home run threat for Eastern Michigan.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Scott Bell probably has the team that is best suited to win it. There are worse places to plant a flag in a passing dominated league than Western Kentucky.

Chris Kay - Burning the Redshirt Podcast

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Nathaniel Dell (Jr) - Hou

WR

4

4

2

Frank Harris (Sr) - UTSA

QB

29

13

3

Tyrese Chambers (Jr) - FIU

WR

36

4

4

Tyjae Spears (Fr) - Tul

RB

61

13

5

Holton Ahlers (Sr) - ECU

QB

68

4

6

Javon Ivory (Fr) - Mem

WR

93

13

7

Hank Bachmeier (Sr) - Boise

QB

100

4

8

Peny Boone (So) - Toled

RB

125

13

9

Micah Kelly (So) - Toled

RB

132

4

10

Kairee Robinson (Sr) - SJSU

RB

157

13

11

Ja'Shaun Poke (Sr) - Kent

WR

164

4

12

Ta'Quan Roberson (So) - UConn

QB

189

13

13

Christian Sims (Sr) - BGSU

TE

196

4

14

Keyon Henry-Brooks (So) - LaTec

RB

221

13

15

Devin Maddox (Jr) - Toled

WR

228

4

16

Lincoln Sefcik (So) - SoAl

TE

253

13

17

Matt McDonald (Sr) - BGSU

QB

260

4

18

Leonard Taylor (Sr) - Cin

TE

285

13

19

Jermaine Brown Jr. (Jr) - UAB

RB

292

4

20

Nikko Remigio (Sr) - Fres

WR

317

13

21

J.D. King (Sr) - GaSo

RB

324

4

22

Anthony Sambucci (Fr) - WestMI

WR

349

13

23

Sam Crawford Jr. (Sr) - Rice

WR

356

4

24

Devin Miller (Jr) - Marsh

TE

381

13

25

Joe Ervin (So) - MidTN

RB

388

4

26

Tyler Walton (Sr) - Ohio

WR

413

13

27

Micah Davis (So) - AF

WR

420

4

28

Mareyohn Hrabowski (Fr) - WestMI

QB

445

13

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

In both drafts I really just wanted to focus on best players available to start and keep myself from going heavy one position early. I was looking hard at Zack Kuntz early in the draft but wasn't able to get him. Once that happened I was perfectly content on waiting at the position much like everyone else it seemed. QBs were very thin in this draft so nabbing at least one in the first three rounds was certainly in the back of my mind early. I thought I did well with early picks that being said.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I was really excited to lock in the Toledo RB situation in the 8th and 9th rounds with my picks of Peny Boone and Micah Kelly. Whoever wins that job has a monster projection so getting that group was something I was really excited about.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I absolutely loved the Zack Kuntz pick by Katz in the second round. The difference between TE1 and TE2 for me in this draft is 3-4 points per week and another 1-2 points looking for TE3. That kind of positional scarcity is one you're not wanting to be on the wrong side of. Honorable mention goes to Brandon Campbell, the USC to Houston transfer. That's a great offense to get a piece of and with the RB spot wide open, that's a great pick.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I talked about the Missouri running back situation being a great one to get a piece of in the P5 writeup and the same could be said for UTSA. UTSA is a good place to find RB production and if Trelon Smith is used differently than we all think he will be then Edwards is a steal where he was taken. So, with that being said, I loved the Tye Edwards pick in the 15th round.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

It pains me to say this but Mike Bainbridge's draft was really well put together. He's going to have some great receiver play with Stefan Cobbs, Ali Jennings, and Justin McGriff leading the way. McGriff has top 10 WR upside while the other two are high floor guys. His QB play is going to be near the top as well assuming Clay Millen and John Rhys Plumlee play to their potential. Both will be in great offenses in terms of fantasy production but have a little left to prove before considering them sure things. Obviously that leaves him "weak" at running back but I've been a big fan of Kenan Christon at SDSU (cough cough talk about stealing picks cough cough) and to be safe he took his handcuff in Chance Bell, which I thought was very wise. I did the same with the Toledo RB room, what a novel idea!

Brady McCollough, LA Times

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Jalen Cropper (Sr) - Fres

WR

5

5

2

Jaret Doege (Sr) - WKU

QB

28

12

3

Cameron Peoples (Sr) - App St.

RB

37

5

4

Dedrick Parson (Sr) - Hawaii

RB

60

12

5

Te'vailance Hunt (Sr) - ArkSt

WR

69

5

6

Charlie Brewer (Sr) - Lib

QB

92

12

7

Jaren Mangham (Sr) - SoFL

RB

101

5

8

Tyrick James (Jr) - Tul

TE

124

12

9

La'Darius Jefferson (Jr) - WestMI

RB

133

5

10

Desmond Trotter (So) - SoAl

QB

156

12

11

Shae Wyatt (Fr) - Tul

WR

165

5

12

Isaiah Winstead - (N/A)

WR

188

12

13

Kaidon Salter (Fr) - Lib

QB

197

5

14

Christian Wells (So) - App

WR

220

12

15

Matthew Downing (Jr) - LaTec

QB

229

5

16

JuanCarlos Santana (Sr) - Tuls

WR

252

12

17

Johnathan Bennett (Jr) - Lib

QB

261

5

18

Darvon Hubbard (So) - Temp

RB

284

12

19

Jakobi Buchanan (Jr) - Army

RB

293

5

20

O'Maury Samuels (Sr) - NMSt

RB

316

12

21

Andrew Henry (Jr) - ULMon

RB

325

5

22

CJ Yarbrough (Jr) - Lib

WR

348

12

23

T.J. Green (Sr) - Lib

RB

357

5

24

Alec Holler (Jr) - UCF

TE

380

12

25

Miles Joiner (Jr) - NIU

TE

389

5

26

Shadeed Ahmed (Jr) - Marsh

WR

412

12

27

Talik Keaton (Jr) - Marsh

WR

421

5

28

Brian Battie (So) - SoFL

RB

444

12

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

With the fifth pick, I didn't have a positional preference but wanted to make sure I got a guy I felt was a no-doubter to be a top-five producer at his position, and I felt I got that in Jalen Cropper, who was a monster last year and can continue his chemistry with top quarterback Jake Haener. Also, even with the departure of Western Kentucky’s offensive coordinator to Texas Tech, I wanted a piece of that offense (this was definitely bias from having owned Bailey Zappe last year) and got the most important piece in presumptive starting quarterback Jarret Doege, the West Virginia transfer. I felt that getting Camerun Peoples as my RB1 was a steal in round three. A big part of my plan was to handcuff Doege with Austin Reed, but I was beaten to the punch by Mike Bainbridge, who I immediately messaged with my frustration. If Reed wins that job, my chances in this league are probably done. Whoops!

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Getting Darvon Hubbard in Round 18 felt very high upside to me. He’s a transfer-down from Texas A&M to Temple, which took a very big step back last year in its running game and now has longtime running backs coach Stan Drayton calling the shots. If I could go back, I think I could have done better picking a more dependable QB3 than South Alabama’s Desmond Trotter. I can only hope I made up for that with the Matthew Downing pick later, as it looks like Downing will start for Louisiana Tech.

Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Zach Hall getting Zakhari Franklin as his WR1 at the 16-17 turn is going to turn out to be one of the best values of the first two rounds. Proven stud with a returning quarterback in Frank Harris.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Tyler Forness’ pick of Josh Sterns sticks out to me. With his brother and Mitchell Tinsley out of the way, there are a lot of grabs to be had, and he’s got that lineage working in his favor here.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

This was tough to decide between Eric Froton and Scott Bogman, but I like Scott group due to the upside of his running backs and the way he was able to skillfully backdoor a decent wide receiver room later on.

Scott Bell

1

Rashee Rice (Jr) - SMU

WR

6

6

2

Collin Schlee (Sr) - W Ky

QB

27

11

3

Isaiah Bowser (Sr) - UCF

RB

38

6

4

Evan Prater (So) - Cin

QB

59

11

5

Daewood Davis (Sr) - W Ky

WR

70

6

6

Jaylen Hall (Jr) - W Ky

WR

91

11

7

Brandon Campbell (Jr) - Hou

RB

102

6

8

Ta'Zhawn Henry (Sr) - Hou

RB

123

11

9

Marcell Barbee (Sr) - TxSt

WR

134

6

10

Braxton Burmeister (Sr) - SDSU

QB

155

11

11

Shane Illingworth (So) - Nev

QB

166

6

12

Ahmonte Watkins (So) - NMSt

RB

187

11

13

D'Wan Mathis (Fr) - Temp

QB

198

6

14

Jamoni Jones (So) - NMSt

RB

219

11

15

Tristian Brank (So) - Akr

TE

230

6

16

Johnny Richardson (So) - UCF

RB

251

11

17

Deion Hankins (Fr) - UTEP

RB

262

6

18

Jordan Kerley (So) - SMU

WR

283

11

19

Elijah Spencer (Fr) - Char

WR

294

6

20

Neal Johnson (Jr) - ULLaf

TE

315

11

21

Thomaz Whitford (Jr) - NMSt

TE

326

6

22

Keelan Marion (Fr) - UConn

WR

347

11

23

Shane Calhoun (So) - ECU

TE

358

6

24

Isaiah Johnson (So) - NorTx

RB

379

11

25

Jalen Walker (Sr) - MiaOH

WR

390

6

26

Tommy Bush (Jr) - NorTx

WR

411

11

27

Lucky Sutton (Fr) - SDSU

RB

422

6

28

Tyrell Shavers (Jr) - SDSU

WR

443

11

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

My goal was to focus on proven systems and give myself as many chances of grabbing the "next man up" at those spots. That includes the Western Kentucky passing game (selecting the Hilltoppers' top WRs not named Malachi Corley in Rounds 5 and 6, knowing their top 2 WRs combined for 237 catches, 3,300 yards and 31 TDs last fall and there's a ton of production to refill with Jerreth Sterns and Mitchell Tinsley now gone). It also includes doubling up on the UCF backfield, the Houston backfield (more on that in a little) and the SMU wide receiver room.

My biggest dislike with my team is what I feared it would be heading into the draft: Uncertainty at TE. I had hoped to target someone like Zack Kuntz early on, because his production at that position will likely be double/triple of what others in the league will get, but he was already off the board before my second pick, so that was a no-go. I ended up deciding to pass on TE altogether for the first half of the draft, and then throw a handful of darts at guys who seem capable but certainly aren't anywhere near sure things. I'm hoping one or two of them pan out and provide decent production, but that's definitely a source of worry heading into the season.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I'm thrilled with grabbing Houston's top two RBs in Rounds 7 and 8. Entering this season, Alton McCaskill was a top-10 fantasy RB and would have likely been a first-round pick in this format had he not suffered a season-ending injury. While USC transfer Brandon Campebll and Ta'Zhawn Henry don't have the same talent McCaskill has, that's still a great situation for whoever ends up emerging as the Cougars' go-to back this fall.

Houston should be playing in a ton of games with favorable game scripts this fall, and whoever ends up emerging in that battle as the feature back could very well produce RB1-quality numbers. Getting that sort of production locked in during the middle rounds is a big win in my book.

As for the pick I regret, I guess I'll go with Evan Prater in the fourth round. I felt confident that I could lock in Ben Bryant as a handcuff for Prater closer to the 8th-10th rounds. I was shocked to see him go off the board just one round later -- especially since cuffing Prater to him wasn't an option for the other owner. That means I'm looking at a big more uncertainty at my QB2 position that I imagined, and meant I needed to use more draft capital on QBs in subsequent rounds than I had originally planned (I took three additional QBs during a four-round stretch in Rounds 10-13).

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Malachi Corley falling to Thor at No. 31 overall was absolutely insane. He's probably someone that deserved to go in the top 10. If I wasn't so set on taking a QB in the first two rounds, I would have made sure he didn't drop that far. But instead, Thor got the biggest high-end value of the draft by a pretty considerable margin.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I could see Travis May's Ashaad Clayton pick paying off. I was a big fan of Clayton when he signed with Colorado, but he ended up getting lost in the shuffle on what was (at the time) a pretty loaded RB room. He has the upside to turn into a legitimate starter, and that's all you can ask for from a pick in the 12th round.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I'll give the nod to Andrew Katz. If he ends up getting slightly above average play from his QBs, he'll be tough to beat. He locked in Zack Kuntz up top, which gets him that advantage via contrast that I alluded to earlier, and he got a lot of RBs/WRs that I'm very high on. He was more bold that I would have dared to be when it comes to waiting on QBs, but on paper it looks like they're competent enough that he should be right in the mix for a title.

Mike Huesmann - @HuesmannCFB

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Jordan Mims (Sr) - Fres

RB

7

7

2

Clayton Tune (Sr) - Hou

QB

26

10

3

Kris Thornton (Jr) - JMU

WR

39

7

4

Chris Reynolds (Sr) - Char

QB

58

10

5

Ron Cook Jr. (Jr) - Buff

RB

71

7

6

Roderic Burns (Jr) - NorTx

WR

90

10

7

Henry Colombi - (N/A)

QB

103

7

8

Smoke Harris (So) - LaTec

WR

122

10

9

Xavier Gravette (Sr) - CoCar

TE

135

7

10

Matthew Golden (Fr) - Hou

WR

154

10

11

Davis Brin (Sr) - Tuls

QB

167

7

12

Terrance Gibbs (Fr) - GaSo

RB

186

10

13

Shocky Jacques-Louis (Sr) - Akr

WR

199

7

14

Khalan Laborn (Jr) - Marsh

RB

218

10

15

Tre Siggers (Sr) - SMU

RB

231

7

16

Ben Wooldridge (Jr) - ULLaf

QB

250

10

17

Beau Johnson (So) - GaSo

TE

263

7

18

Jared Brown (Fr) - CoCar

WR

282

10

19

Matt Myers (Jr) - Buff

QB

295

7

20

Jahmyl Jeter (Jr) - TxSt

RB

314

10

21

Calvin Camp (Sr) - Char

RB

327

7

22

Ike Ogbogu (Sr) - Hou

QB

346

10

23

Treyton Welch (Jr) - Wyo

TE

359

7

24

Isaiah Alston (So) - Army

WR

378

10

25

Duece Watts (Jr) - Tul

WR

391

7

26

Terrence Williams (So) - ULLaf

RB

410

10

27

Kelley Joiner (Jr) - SoFL

RB

423

7

28

Devonta Lee (Jr) - LaTec

WR

442

10

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

What do you like and dislike about your team?: My strategy here was way different than in P5 due to the lack of elite QB's. I wanted to get solid QB's for sure but I put more value in getting at least one top RB due to scarcity in the position. With Jordan Mims(Fresno St.) and Ron Cook Jr.(Buffalo) I like my RB room. I also like my WR depth. I don't have an elite TE which I usually try and get.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

My favorite pick I made was James Madison WR Kris Thornton at 3-39. The one I regret is Ben Wooldridge. He has potential to be a good player, especially if injuries in front of him happen or he wins the Ragin' Cajuns QB job outright. But I overlooked guys who are more of a sure thing to get touches and points.

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Joe DiSalvo took SMU RB Camar Wheaton at 1-13. I think the Alabama transfer could be a standout in new coach Rhett Lashlee's offense. Eric Froton taking UTSA RB Trelon Smith at 4-56 did, as well.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

For me it is Akron WR and Pitt transfer Shocky Jacques-Louis, who I drafted at 13-199. In another team Brady McCullough took Appalachian State WR Christian Wells at 14-220.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Eric Froton has a very well balanced team that looks good. This was a tough one for me to answer with so many guys fresh out of the transfer portal and in new systems. Travis May did a good job too.

Mike Bainbridge - The CFF Site

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Stefan Cobbs (Sr) - Boise

WR

8

8

2

John Rhys Plumlee (Sr) - UCF

QB

25

9

3

Clay Millen (Fr) - Nev

QB

40

8

4

Ali Jennings (Jr) - OD

WR

57

9

5

Kimani Vidal (So) - Troy

RB

72

8

6

Justin McGriff (Sr) - UtSt

WR

89

9

7

Kenan Christon (Jr) - SDSU

RB

104

8

8

Joel Wilson (So) - C Mi

TE

121

9

9

Austin Reed (Fr) - W Ky

QB

136

8

10

Chandler Rogers (So) - ULMon

QB

153

9

11

Ikaika Ragsdale (So) - NorTx

RB

168

8

12

Malik Jackson (Jr) - ULMon

RB

185

9

13

Tai Lavatai (Jr) - Navy

QB

200

8

14

Chance Bell (Sr) - SDSU

RB

217

9

15

Mike Washington, (Fr) Buffalo

RB

232

8

16

Ari Broussard (Jr) - Rice

RB

249

9

17

Ashton Jeanty (Fr) - Boise

RB

264

8

18

Tre Harris (Fr) - LaTec

WR

281

9

19

Austin Osborne (Sr) - BGSU

WR

296

8

20

Emmanual Stevenson (So) - ArkSt

TE

313

9

21

Timmy McClain (So) - SoFL

QB

328

8

22

Jeremiah Knight (Jr) - ULMon

WR

345

9

23

Yusuf Ali (Sr) - MidTN

WR

360

8

24

Caden Prieskorn (Fr) - Mem

TE

377

9

25

James Bostic III (Sr) - Ohio

WR

392

8

26

Billy Dozier (Fr) - NIU

WR

409

9

27

Cooper Shults (So) - Nev

TE

424

8

28

Tyson Riley (Jr) - Army

RB

441

9

1. What was your strategy going into the draft and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

After seeing how the QBs dry up in the P5 Draft, I did not want to miss the boat on the G5 side where the pool is far more shallow. Was pleased to end up with John Rhys Plumlee and Clay Millen as my starters, and then go from there with choosing BPA at the remaining running backs and wide receivers. Whereas my P5 quarterbacks left a lot to be desired, that is not the case here. Louisiana-Monroe’s Chandler Rogers and Navy’s Tai Lavatai are sure-fire QB1s on their respective teams, and provide my roster with considerable depth at the position. Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed is the wildcard here, as he’ll have a shot at unseating Jarret Doege for the Hilltoppers. Least favorite part of my roster are probably the running backs where I look to have one-sure fire starter in Kimani Vidal.

2. What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

Favorite selection was the aforementioned Austin Reed. WKU is banking on schematic continuity this season, elevating Ben Arbuckle to co-offensive coordinator and play-caller as the Hilltoppers look to run the same offense they did a year ago under Zach Kittley. Reed came out of spring practice as the QB2 behind former West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege, but this competition is expected to continue through fall camp, and possibly into the season. Should Reed wind up overtaking Doege at some point, that not only boosts my roster, but could potentially wound another that waited too long to handcuff. Two birds, one stone.

3. Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous?

Joe “the Bot” Capozzi made a tremendous selection in full-point PPR with Corey Gammage in the 7th Round. Not often you can nab a WR that late who had 100 targets the year prior. If Marshall is able to get at least competent QB play out of projected starter Henry Colombi, Gammage is in for a big year.

4. Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance at becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Felt very fortunate to nab San Diego State Chance Bell in the 14th round as my handcuff to Kenan Christon. We still like Christon, the former USC transfer, to win the starting job for the Aztecs this season, but that is far from a lock at this juncture. Bell will have every shot at winning the RB1 job this season and has proven to be productive when given the opportunity, averaging over 4.5 yards per carry on 257 career attempts.

5. Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

As far as starting lineups go, Zach Hall is in the pole position. Jake Haener and Dequan Finn as your two starting QBs is as good as you can hope for in this G5 setting. Wide receiver is loaded top to bottom. If things go his way at running back, and his quarterback’s stay healthy (because depth is lacking), Zach has a great shot at taking this league down.

Eric Froton - NBC Sports Edge

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Dante Cephas (Jr) - Kent

WR

9

9

2

Harrison Waylee (Fr) - NIU

RB

24

8

3

Logan Bonner (Jr) - UtSt

QB

41

9

4

Trelon Smith (Jr) - UTSA

RB

56

8

5

Justin Lockhart (Jr) - SJSU

WR

73

9

6

Brett Gabbert (Jr) - MiaOH

QB

88

8

7

Reese White (Sr) - CoCar

RB

105

9

8

Jason Brownlee (Jr) - SMiss

WR

120

8

9

Chase Cunningham (Sr) - MidTN

QB

137

9

10

Gerald Green (So) - GaSo

RB

152

8

11

Josh Kelly (Jr) - Fres

WR

169

9

12

Hayden Wolff (So) - OD

QB

184

8

13

Christian Trahan (Sr) - Hou

TE

201

9

14

Shadrick Byrd (Jr) - Char

RB

216

8

15

Samson Evans (Jr) - E Mi

RB

233

9

16

Tyler Scott (Jr) - Cin

WR

248

8

17

Gunnar Watson (Jr) - Troy

QB

265

9

18

Mike Sharpe (Fr) - ArkSt

RB

280

8

19

Brady Olson (Fr) - UMass

QB

297

9

20

Jadon Thompson (Jr) - Cin

WR

312

8

21

Caullin Lacy (Fr) - SoAl

WR

329

9

22

Jamari Thrash (Jr) - GASt

WR

344

8

23

Daetrich Harrington (Sr) - App

RB

361

9

24

Jake Roberts (So) - NorTx

TE

376

8

25

Riley Smith (Sr) - Boise

TE

393

9

26

Jerjuan Newton (Fr) - Toled

WR

408

8

27

Christan Horn (So) - App

WR

425

9

28

Wiley Green (So) - Rice

QB

440

8

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

Don’t wait too long on QB since there are more contested jobs at the bottom of the G5 than in the P5. Target players in offenses that either score 30+ PPG or have high volume passing attacks for QB/WRs. Don’t worry about handcuffing RBs and target RBs with potential to take over as their team’s RB1 down the board.

What do you like and dislike about your team?

I like that I was able to secure 4 solid starting QBs in Bonner/Gabbert/Cunningham/Wolff, to go with a strong RB room that should be competitive each week. Plus I was able to select Jake “The Snake” Roberts, TE, North Texas in the 24th round. Because as the CFF community’s #1 wrestling fan, I simply cannot allow another league member to commandeer one of my favorite wrestlers of the same 80’s’ namesake. Plus UNT is going to score muchos puntos this season.

I'm not comfortable with my overall explosiveness at receiver. While Dante Cephus/Lockhart/Brownlee/J. Kelly are a commendable top-4, I feel like I could fall victim to fluctuations in productivity during bye weeks and when Cephus is playing a Power Five paycheck game. I need the Cinci pairing of Scott/Thompson to step up and Lacy/Thrash to take on larger roles with superstar receivers moving on.

What was your favorite pick that you made?

I thought my 10th & 11th picks of Gerald Green, RB, GaSo then Josh Kelly, WR, Fresno State were my best picks. Those two selections really solidified my starting skill positions and took the pressure off having to frantically address a position of need down the board. Kelly takes over the primary outside role after sharing with a departed Keric Wheatfall while Green leads one of the most prolific rushing attacks in the nation, though his usage can vary from week-to-week.

Which pick do you regret?

Instead of Justin Lockhart, WR, SJSU in R5, I should have taken his fellow former Nevada teammate Elijah Cooks who is more projectable. Instead I let Zach Hall get him a few picks later. Wise move.

Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous?

My good friend Scott Bogman taking Central Michigan WR Dallas Dixon the pick after I agonized between him and my eventual selection - Georgia State RB, Reese White. Dixon is going to be a CFF star this season. His pick of KeSean Carter right before me stung too, as Scott knows damned well how I feel about the Texas Tech transfer and his ability to make defenders look silly in the open field. I don't want to draft next to Bogman in 2023 and may rig the draft order when I pull names on video out of a 25-pound, oversized punch bowl in a tank top right after I crank out 3 super-sets (The video exists, and no i'm not posting it. Though Papa Joe DiSalvo might go rogue and throw it up on Discord someday. He's a wild man.) to achieve this goal. i'm not above it.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of being a weekly CFF starter this year?

My Betsperts co-host Mike Bainbridge must have absorbed a sliver of my drafting prowess by osmosis after having the divine pleasure of breaking down games with me every Saturday morning last fall. In a savvy move, Bainbridge selected Ashton Jeanty, Fr RB for Boise State the very pick before I was about to select him in the 17th round, bastard that he is.

Also I think Kyle Williams in R18 could be a dependable contributor if UNLV can get straight at QB, which I have optimism in now that former four-star Tennessee commit Harrison Bailey (R14 - Zach Hall) is there with Cameron Friel who had some flashes in 2021.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented post-draft?

I think Zach Hall did a nice job getting Haener and Finn in addition to Z. Franklin/Stokes/Cooks/Stovall/ Knue at WR while taking some nice RB2 shots in productive offenses down the board with Marvin Scott, Ty Edwards, Ryan Montgomery.

Scott Bogman - Fantasy Pros

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Dewayne McBride (Jr) - UAB

RB

10

10

2

Corey Kiner (Fr) - Cin

RB

23

7

3

Chevan Cordeiro (Jr) - SJSU

QB

42

10

4

Jevyon Ducker (Fr) - Mem

RB

55

7

5

Ben Bryant (Sr) - Cin

QB

74

10

6

Ryan Jones (Jr) - ECU

TE

87

7

7

Dallas Dixon (Jr) - C Mi

WR

106

10

8

Tez Johnson (So) - Troy

WR

119

7

9

Layne Hatcher (Jr) - TxSt

QB

138

10

10

Trea Shropshire (Sr) - UAB

WR

151

7

11

Percy Agyei-Obese (Sr) - JMU

RB

170

10

12

Jeremy Singleton (Jr) - GaSo

WR

183

7

13

Andrew Peasley (Jr) - Wyo

QB

202

10

14

KeSean Carter (Sr) - Hou

WR

215

7

15

Rahjai Harris (So) - ECU

RB

234

10

16

Michael Vice (Jr) - Troy

TE

247

7

17

Nick Mardner (Sr) - Cin

WR

266

10

18

Michael Mathison (Jr) - W Ky

WR

279

7

19

Khaleb Hood (Jr) - GaSo

WR

298

10

20

Anthony Landphere (So) - Mem

TE

311

7

21

Amare Jones (Sr) - GaSo

RB

330

10

22

Brenden Brady (Sr) - UTSA

RB

343

7

23

Terrion Avery (Jr) - SoAl

RB

362

10

24

Johnnie Lang Jr. (Sr) - ArkSt

RB

375

7

25

Josiah Johnson (So) - UMass

QB

394

10

26

Dawaiian McNeely (So) - Wyo

RB

407

7

27

Calvin Turner (Sr) - Hawaii

RB

426

10

28

Charles Williams (Sr) - UNLV

RB

439

7

Andrew Katz - Burning the Redshirt Podcast/Influencer

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Titus Swen (Jr) - Wyo

RB

11

11

2

Zack Kuntz (Jr) - OD

TE

22

6

3

Frank Gore Jr. (Fr) - SMiss

RB

43

11

4

Sam Pinckney (Sr) - CoCar

WR

54

6

5

N'Kosi Perry (Jr) - FlAtl

QB

75

11

6

Calvin Tyler Jr. (Jr) - UtSt

RB

86

6

7

Toa Taua (Sr) - Nev

RB

107

11

8

Chase Brice (Sr) - App

QB

118

6

9

Jesse Matthews (Jr) - SDSU

WR

139

11

10

Sieh Bangura (So) - Ohio

RB

150

6

11

Taylor Powell (Sr) - E Mi

QB

171

11

12

Jack Salopek (Fr) - WestMI

QB

182

6

13

Jyaire Shorter (Jr) - NorTx

WR

203

11

14

DeAndre Hughes (Jr) - AF

WR

214

6

15

Terrell Vaughn (Jr) - UtSt

WR

235

11

16

Jamaal Bell (So) - Nev

WR

246

6

17

Cooper Legas (Jr) - UtSt

QB

267

11

18

Joey Yellen (Jr) - Hawaii

QB

278

6

19

Xavier Williams (Jr) - UtSt

WR

299

11

20

Chamon Metayer (So) - Cin

TE

310

6

21

Aidan Robbins (Fr) - UNLV

RB

331

11

22

Taylor Thompson (So) - Char

TE

342

6

23

Jonah Panoke (So) - Hawaii

WR

363

11

24

Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala (So) - Hawaii

WR

374

6

25

Doug Brumfield (So) - UNLV

QB

395

11

26

Jacquez Stuart (So) - Toled

RB

406

6

27

Terrance Greene Jr. (Sr) - JMU

WR

427

11

28

Cameron Ross (So) - UConn

WR

438

6

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

16 teams (in the league) always messes with me more than the amount of FBS teams in the player pool, I think because it’s just harder to calibrate and assign round value to the individual players, and then come up with a strategy for when I want to take the players I prioritize. The G5 talent pool is so wildly impacted by this segmentation (relative to the P5 pool), and that was another factor I wanted to try and consider. Overall though, I wanted to:

1. Try and wait on QB

2. Prioritize RB

3. Take advantage of the inclusion of Week 0, theorizing that if I could build something representing a full lineup of players playing that week, I would get off to a nice lead on most of the competition, and not really have to pay for it given that bye weeks layer in as the season goes on (but almost every team has a “bye” Week 0). I wanted to stay grounded here though, and really use it as a tiebreaker more than anything else.

Did I execute? Yes, largely I suppose. I felt like I leaked a ton of value at certain points in the draft (Swen in 1st, Gore in the 3rd) by going with players that I really like at positions I wanted to target. I was very happy grabbing Kuntz in Round 2 even if it wasn’t my gameplan going in. It’s wild how he’s in a tier unto himself for G5 Tight Ends. I am not in love with my QBs, as they’re likely to be solid but not really spectacular, but I don’t think I really ended up paying for waiting deep into the draft to start to fill out my wide receiver room. Overall, I think this squad has a really solid floor - not something that I feel should be overlooked when you are talking about a 16 team bestball league, and I can craft arguments easily enough for where I hit on upside as well.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

It’s boring but getting Jesse Matthews in Round 9 allowed me to breathe a huge sigh of relief. I’m cool with him as my WR2, am a believer in how he closed last year, and think that the way the offseason has trended for SDSU sets him up nicely for 2022.

What do I regret? I got greedy and decided to make Sieh Bangura my RB5 in Round 10, and then a bunch of my QB targets all flew off the board before my next pick (when I was planning on taking my QB3). Additionally, after Bangura, I didn’t take another RB for 11 rounds, so even though I feel like I’m in good shape with my first five RBs, I probably could have rounded things out a little better

- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

Scott Bell’s Schlee / Prater QB combination was legendary. I need to be reminded every so often that doing the smart / right thing in fantasy sports takes a back seat to getting Your Guys on your team. So thank you for that, Scott. Thor’s back to back pairing of DJ Irons and Jonzell Norrills was also dreamy.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

Us allowing Mike to get Malik Jackson in round 12 was criminal. I’m out here reaching for Toa Taua and Calvin Tyler Jr. in rounds six and seven and this dude just casually scoops a likely 20+ touch RB all those rounds later. Whoops.

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Thor and Scott get to share the honors, as I felt like pretty equally contributed the most to depleting my queue throughout the draft

Tyler Forness - NBC Sports Edge

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Keaton Mitchell (So) - ECU

RB

12

12

2

Sean Tyler (So) - WestMI

RB

21

5

3

Ryan O'Keefe (Jr) - UCF

WR

44

12

4

Jayshon Jackson (Sr) - Ball

WR

53

5

5

Darren Grainger (Sr) - GASt

QB

76

12

6

Joshua Cephus (Jr) - UTSA

WR

85

5

7

Daniel Richardson (Fr) - C Mi

QB

108

12

8

Demarkcus Bowman (Fr) - UCF

RB

117

5

9

Terion Stewart (So) - BGSU

RB

140

12

10

Mikey Keene (Fr) - UCF

QB

149

5

11

Davis Koetter (Sr) - Boise

WR

172

12

12

Josh Sterns (So) - W Ky

WR

181

5

13

Kye Robichaux (So) - W Ky

RB

204

12

14

Ty McCullouch (Sr) - ColSt

WR

213

5

15

Levi Williams (So) - UtSt

QB

236

12

16

Teddy Knox (Fr) - SMU

WR

245

5

17

Tyrell Robinson (Jr) - Army

RB

268

12

18

Sean Dykes (Sr) - Mem

TE

277

5

19

Joshua Cobbs (So) - Wyo

WR

300

12

20

Ben Redding (Sr) - SMU

TE

309

5

21

Oscar Cardenas (So) - UTSA

TE

332

12

22

Cedric Patterson III (So) - Rice

WR

341

5

23

Jake Bailey (So) - SMU

WR

364

12

24

Lincoln Pare (So) - TxSt

RB

373

5

25

JD Head (So) - NorTx

QB

396

12

26

Bryce Carpenter (Sr) - CoCar

QB

405

5

27

Nate Cox (Sr) - Nev

QB

428

12

28

Ayo Adeyi (So) - NorTx

RB

437

5

What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Being that I had the 12th pick, I felt like I would need to go running back right away to avoid not getting one of the better backs. Getting the stack of Keaton Mitchell and Sean Tyler was important for me, as I was planning on taking some chances at quarterback. Darren Grainger and Daniel Richardson have all the tools to be true dual-threats, they just need to string it together. Ryan O’Keefe felt like a steal in round three, as I see him being the guy for UCF and Jayshawn Jackson will be the WR1 for a Ball State team that loves to air it out.

What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret? Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.

I loved getting Terrion Stewart in the ninth-round. I can see him taking over that Bowling Green backfield after averaging 5.9 YPC on 70 carries as a true freshman. Thor taking Michael Pratt in round five was the pick that I was really jealous about. He got beat up as a true freshman, but there are a lot of tools there. He was going to be my guy at 5.12 and to see him go at 5.02 hurt.

Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

If Western Kentucky can keep up the magic that they had last season, I think Josh Stearns can have a monster season for the Hilltoppers. Jarrett Doege isn’t Bailey Zappe, but they know how to air it out and the offense is very friendly for massive production.

Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

I really like Scott Bell’s team. Starting off the draft with Jake Haener, Zakhari Franklin, and Antario Brown was a great first three picks. Daequan Finn has the potential to be a fantasy monster and getting Melquan Stovall in round nine was a really savvy selection.

Joe Disalvo - The CFF Site

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Camar Wheaton (Fr) - SMU

RB

13

13

2

George Holani (Jr) - Boise

RB

20

4

3

Blake Watson (Jr) - OD

RB

45

13

4

Ellis Merriweather (Jr) - UMass

RB

52

4

5

Todd Centeio (Sr) - JMU

QB

77

13

6

Grant Gunnell (So) - NorTx

QB

84

4

7

Ty Keyes (Fr) - SMiss

QB

109

13

8

Tyrin Smith (So) - UTEP

WR

116

4

9

Beau Corrales (Sr) - SMU

WR

141

13

10

Reggie Brown (Fr) - JMU

WR

148

4

11

Caleb Snead (Sr) - Lib

WR

173

13

12

Bud Holloway (So) - JMU

WR

180

4

13

Nyny Davis (Fr) - UtSt

WR

205

13

14

Aubry Payne (Sr) - GASt

TE

212

4

15

Carter Bradley (So) - SoAl

QB

237

13

16

Tyhier Tyler (Sr) - Army

QB

244

4

17

Lexington Joseph (Jr) - FLInt

RB

269

13

18

Dalvin Smith (Fr) - W Ky

WR

276

4

19

Rivaldo Fairweather (So) - FLInt

TE

301

13

20

Myles Bailey (Fr) - C Mi

RB

308

4

21

Cade Ballard (Sr) - Army

QB

333

13

22

Ricky White (So) - UNLV

WR

340

4

23

CJ Beasley (So) - CoCar

RB

365

13

24

Jaylon Bester (Sr) - MiaOH

RB

372

4

25

Jemel Jones (Sr) - Army

QB

397

13

26

Trace Bruckler (So) - NM

WR

404

4

27

Kaedin Robinson (So) - App

WR

429

13

28

Dajon Richard (Fr) - SMiss

RB

436

4

1. What was your strategy?

In all of the drafts I had participated in throughout May and June, I found that if you did not get a preseason Top 10 quarterback or receiver early, you could wait on both and get really good value in the middle to late rounds. Plus, I had a feeling in this 16-team league, most owners would likely prioritize running backs early. All things considered, I never go into a draft with a steadfast strategy, as I believe you have to adjust and pivot at moments throughout a draft, and such decisions are dictated by value on the board and quality of depth remaining at a particular position. In this draft, I stacked running backs, selecting four in the first four rounds. That decision could prove costly in the end, because the G5 quarterback pool doesn't have the quality of depth that the P5 pool does. As a result, I used seven selections in the G5 draft on quarterbacks, whereas I only used five roster spots for that position in the P5 draft. In this deep draft format, you are faced with deciding between building a balanced roster at the expense of depth, or establishing depth at one or two particular positions, while sacrificing balance. In this draft, it's difficult to do both. I waited on tight ends and still feel good about the two that I selected. I do not think there are many quality fantasy TEs in the G5 pool, so being light at that position might be okay as long as my two avoid injuries.

2. What was your favorite pick? Which pick do you most regret?

My favorite pick was James Madison QB Todd Centeio in Round 5. Centeio is a sleeper of mine this year and I feel the transition from the Mountain West to the Sun Belt, along with the Dukes' system, makes him an appealing fantasy option.

The pick I most regret is the selection of Boise State RB George Holani in Round 2, and not because I am concerned about Holani, but the fact that nine quarterbacks were picked between my selection of Holani in Round 2 and ODU RB Blake Watson in Round 3, put me in a pinch and forced me to prioritize quarterbacks for the next three rounds.

3. Another owner's pick within 10 rounds that made you jealous?

As Round 5 wore on, it seemed as if FAU QB N'Kosi Perry might make it to me, and I was planning on going Perry and JMU QB Todd Centeio in Round 6. However, Andrew Katz nabbed Perry two picks before me, so waiting on Centeio in Round 6 was no longer an option. It's amazing how one pick can change a draft, because had I landed Perry and Centeio, I would be feeling completely different about my quarterback room. If you read my P5 writeup, it should be of no surprise that Katz Daddy Hackz stung me in this draft, too. This guy had to be hacked into my queue! In fact, we had several issues with the draft room throughout the ten day event, and I am of the opinion it was not a platform issue. I think it was Hacky Katzy doing some cyber espionage in the draft room.

4. Which player selected in Round 12 or later could potentially be a best ball regular in starting lineups?

If Jeremy Singleton sticks as Georgia Southern's WR1 in OC Bryan Ellis' system (WKU Co-OC in '21), we might see him regularly in Scott Bogman's weekly best ball lineup.

5. Most talented roster outside of mine?

These drafts are so deep that evaluating a roster through 28 rounds is tough. In this format, the rosters that initially standout to me are the ones that established a solid foundation of core players in Rounds 1-10, like the rosters of Chris Kay and Alfred Fernandez. However, these slow drafts require a chess-like approach, and based on my long history of observing draft personalities, I strongly feel that Kay's early smack talk in the group chat eventually led to a checkers-like mindset, and as a result, his roster build throughout the second half of the draft fizzled like a cheap sparkler on the 4th of July. In this league depth is imperative, so from an overall build (Rounds 1-28), I like the roster of Brady McCollough.

Greg Brandt - The Devy Watch

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Braydon Bennett (So) - CoCar

RB

14

14

2

Brian Cobbs (Sr) - UtSt

WR

19

3

3

Carson Steele (So) - Ball

RB

46

14

4

Jalen Wayne (Jr) - SoAl

WR

51

3

5

Rocky Lombardi (Jr) - NIU

QB

78

14

6

Zion Bowens (Sr) - Hawaii

WR

83

3

7

Jaylin Lane (So) - MidTN

WR

110

14

8

Cammon Cooper (Jr) - Hawaii

QB

115

3

9

Darius Boone Jr. (So) - E Mi

RB

142

14

10

LaJohntay Wester (So) - FlAtl

WR

147

3

11

Tanner Arkin (Fr) - ColSt

TE

174

14

12

Gunnar Holmberg (Jr) - FLInt

QB

179

3

13

Cam Wiley (So) - Akr

RB

206

14

14

Carlos Carriere (Sr) - C Mi

WR

211

3

15

Anthony Watkins (Jr) - Tuls

RB

238

14

16

Terrell McDonald (Jr) - UAB

TE

243

3

17

Brendon Clark (So) - OD

QB

270

14

18

Miles Marshall (Jr) - MiaOH

WR

275

3

19

DeMeer Blankumsee (So) - Toled

WR

302

14

20

John Gentry (Jr) - UtSt

RB

307

3

21

Ja'Quez Cross (Fr) - ArkSt

RB

334

14

22

Kenny Tracy (So) - MiaOH

RB

339

3

23

Jimmy Horn (So) - SoFL

WR

366

14

24

EJ Wilson Jr. (So) - FLInt

RB

371

3

25

Luke McCaffrey (So) - Rice

QB

398

14

26

Rodrigues Clark (So) - Mem

RB

403

3

27

Billy Bowens (Sr) - Boise

WR

430

14

28

William Haskell (Fr) - SDSU

QB

435

3

- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?

Much like the P5 draft I came into the G5 draft looking to grab the best player on the board. Again this strategy bit me in the butt a little bit at the quarterback spot. Not as badly as it did in the P5 draft though. I really like my group of wideouts. Jalyn Wayne of South Alabama is a breakout candidate for this Fall. Brian Cobbs and Zion Bowens round out my best group.

- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?

I was very excited to grab Jalen Wayne at 4.03. He should fill nicely into the Jalen Tolbert spot in 2022. Can't say one pick sticks out as a regret but drafting Braydon Bennett at 1.14 didn't quite feel right but he was the best option.

- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?

I don't like leaving a draft and not taking Corey Crooms. So missing out on him in the third round was upsetting. My 13th round pick of Cam Wiley has the chance of being an every week starter. I liked what I saw from him in 2020 at Minnesota so he had to be able to start at Akron, right?

- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?

Eric Froton really liked it with his first three picks. All three are big targets of mine this offseason. Reese White in the 7th was another nice pickup. From top to bottom he grabbed a lot of players that I liked.

Travis May - RotoViz

Rnd

Player

Pos

Ov

Pk

1

Grayson McCall (Jr) - CoCar

QB

15

15

2

Chris Smith (Jr) - ULLaf

RB

18

2

3

Seth Henigan (Fr) - Mem

QB

47

15

4

Brad Roberts (Jr) - AF

RB

50

2

5

Grant DuBose (So) - Char

WR

79

15

6

Dante Wright (Sr) - ColSt

WR

82

2

7

Dae Dae Hunter (So) - Lib

RB

111

15

8

Jace Ruder (Jr) - UNT

QB

114

2

9

Kobe Hudson (Jr) - UCF

WR

143

15

10

Quian Williams (Sr) - Buff

WR

146

2

11

Gary Williams (Sr) - ColSt

TE

175

15

12

Ashaad Clayton (Fr) - Tul

RB

178

2

13

Austin Aune (Jr) - NorTx

QB

207

15

14

Demario Douglas (So) - Lib

WR

210

2

15

Dylan Drummond (Sr) - E Mi

WR

239

15

16

Tyler Phommachanh (Fr) - UConn

QB

242

2

17

Cameron Carroll (So) - Tul

RB

271

15

18

Kyle Williams (So) - UNLV

WR

274

2

19

Tyler Lavine (Jr) - SMU

RB

303

15

20

De'Corian Clark (Jr) - UTSA

WR

306

2

21

Caleb Snead (So) - Liberty

WR

335

15

22

David Bailey (Sr) - ColSt

RB

338

2

23

Tre Tucker (Sr) - Cin

WR

367

15

24

Adam Cofield - (N/A)

RB

370

2

25

TJ McMahon (Jr) - Rice

QB

399

15

26

Brandon Niemenski (Fr) - UConn

TE

402

2

27

Jack Bradley (Jr) - Rice

TE

431

15

28

Brian Casteel (Sr) - Nev

WR

434

2

-What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?

I went with a ZeroWR approach so I could stack elite RBs and QBs early. It didn’t work as well as the P5 side because several others did the same. Plus the WR run I grabbed later wasn’t as strong. But that’s really just the nature of the G5 right now.

- What do you like and dislike about your team?

Hate the QB depth, but I love the elite ceiling at the position. Don’t like the TEs at all except for my likely starter. The RB and WR depth are going to carry me.

- What was your favorite pick that you made?

It may not work out, but Ashaad Clayton in round 12 seemed like a great value given the talent.