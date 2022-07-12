Group of Five College Fantasy Football Draft
Round 1
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
RB
Lew Nichols III (Fr) - C Mi
1
2
RB
Rasheen Ali (So) - Marsh
2
3
QB
Tanner Mordecai (Jr) - SMU
3
4
WR
Nathaniel Dell (Jr) - Hou
4
5
WR
Jalen Cropper (Sr) - Fres
5
6
WR
Rashee Rice (Jr) - SMU
6
7
RB
Jordan Mims (Sr) - Fres
7
8
WR
Stefan Cobbs (Sr) - Boise
8
9
WR
Dante Cephas (Jr) - Kent
9
10
RB
Dewayne McBride (Jr) - UAB
10
11
RB
Titus Swen (Jr) - Wyo
11
12
RB
Keaton Mitchell (So) - ECU
12
13
RB
Camar Wheaton (Fr) - SMU
13
14
RB
Braydon Bennett (So) - CoCar
14
15
QB
Grayson McCall (Jr) - CoCar
15
16
QB
Jake Haener (Sr) - Fres
16
Round 2
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Zakhari Franklin (Jr) - UTSA
17
2
RB
Chris Smith (Jr) - ULLaf
18
3
WR
Brian Cobbs (Sr) - UtSt
19
4
RB
George Holani (Jr) - Boise
20
5
RB
Sean Tyler (So) - WestMI
21
6
TE
Zack Kuntz (Jr) - OD
22
7
RB
Corey Kiner (Fr) - Cin
23
8
RB
Harrison Waylee (Fr) - NIU
24
9
QB
John Rhys Plumlee (Sr) - UCF
25
10
QB
Clayton Tune (Sr) - Hou
26
11
QB
Collin Schlee (Jr) - Kent
27
12
QB
Jarret Doege (Sr) - W Ky
28
13
QB
Frank Harris (Sr) - UTSA
29
14
WR
Mac Hippenhammer (Sr) - Miami
30
15
RB
Malachi Corley (Jr) - WKU
31
16
RB
Marquez Cooper (So) - Kent St.
32
Round 3
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Tory Horton (So) - ColSt
33
2
RB
Trayvon Rudolph - (So) NIU
34
3
RB
Hassan Beydoun (Jr) - EMU
35
4
RB
Tyrese Chambers (Jr) - FIU
36
5
QB
Cameron Peoples (Jr) - App St.
37
6
RB
Isaiah Bowser (Sr) - UCF
38
7
WR
Kris Thornton (Jr) - JMU
39
8
QB
Clay Millen (Fr) - Nev
40
9
QB
Logan Bonner (Jr) - UtSt
41
10
QB
Chevan Cordeiro (Jr) - SJSU
42
11
RB
Frank Gore Jr. (Fr) - SMiss
43
12
WR
Ryan O'Keefe (Jr) - UCF
44
13
RB
Blake Watson (Jr) - OD
45
14
RB
Carson Steele (So) - Ball
46
15
QB
Seth Henigan (Fr) - Mem
47
16
RB
Antario Brown (Fr) - NIU
48
Round 4
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
QB
Dequan Finn (So) - Toled
49
2
RB
Brad Roberts (Jr) - AF
50
3
WR
Jalen Wayne (Jr) - SoAl
51
4
RB
Ellis Merriweather (Jr) - UMass
52
5
WR
Jayshon Jackson (Sr) - Ball
53
6
WR
Sam Pinckney (Sr) - CoCar
54
7
RB
Jevyon Ducker (Fr) - Mem
55
8
RB
Trelon Smith (Jr) - UTSA
56
9
WR
Ali Jennings (Jr) - OD
57
10
QB
Chris Reynolds (Sr) - Char
58
11
QB
Evan Prater (So) - Cin
59
12
RB
Dedrick Parson (Sr) - Hawaii
60
13
RB
Tyjae Spears (Fr) - Tul
61
14
WR
Corey Crooms (So) - WestMI
62
15
RB
Oscar Adaway III (So) - NorTx
63
16
WR
Jeff Foreman (Jr) - ArkSt
64
Round 5
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
TE
Joshua Simon (So) - W Ky
65
2
QB
Michael Pratt (Fr) - Tul
66
3
RB
Nate Noel (So) - App
67
4
QB
Holton Ahlers (Sr) - ECU
68
5
WR
Te'vailance Hunt (Sr) - ArkSt
69
6
WR
Daewood Davis (Sr) - W Ky
70
7
RB
Ron Cook Jr. (Jr) - Buff
71
8
RB
Kimani Vidal (So) - Troy
72
9
WR
Justin Lockhart (Jr) - SJSU
73
10
QB
Ben Bryant (Sr) - Cin
74
11
QB
N'Kosi Perry (Jr) - FlAtl
75
12
QB
Darren Grainger (Sr) - GASt
76
13
QB
Todd Centeio (Sr) - JMU
77
14
QB
Rocky Lombardi (Jr) - NIU
78
15
WR
Grant DuBose (So) - Char
79
16
RB
Deneric Prince (Sr) - Tuls
80
Round 6
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Elijah Cooks (Sr) - SJSU
81
2
WR
Dante Wright (Sr) - ColSt
82
3
WR
Zion Bowens (Sr) - Hawaii
83
4
QB
Grant Gunnell (So) - NorTx
84
5
WR
Joshua Cephus (Jr) - UTSA
85
6
RB
Calvin Tyler Jr. (Jr) - UtSt
86
7
TE
Ryan Jones (Jr) - ECU
87
8
QB
Brett Gabbert (Jr) - MiaOH
88
9
WR
Justin McGriff (Sr) - UtSt
89
10
WR
Roderic Burns (Jr) - NorTx
90
11
WR
Jaylen Hall (Jr) - W Ky
91
12
QB
Charlie Brewer (Sr) - Lib
92
13
WR
Javon Ivory (Fr) - Mem
93
14
RB
Tucker Gregg (Sr) - GASt
94
15
QB
James Blackman (Sr) - ArkSt
95
16
QB
Gerry Bohanon - (N/A)
96
Round 7
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
QB
Preston Stone (Fr) - SMU
97
2
QB
Brayden Schager (Fr) - Hawaii
98
3
WR
Corey Gammage (Jr) - Marsh
99
4
QB
Hank Bachmeier (Sr) - Boise
100
5
RB
Jaren Mangham (Sr) - SoFL
101
6
RB
Brandon Campbell (So) - HOU
102
7
QB
Henry Colombi - (N/A)
103
8
RB
Kenan Christon (Jr) - SDSU
104
9
RB
Reese White (Sr) - CoCar
105
10
WR
Dallas Dixon (Jr) - C Mi
106
11
RB
Toa Taua (Sr) - Nev
107
12
QB
Daniel Richardson (Fr) - C Mi
108
13
QB
Ty Keyes (Fr) - SMiss
109
14
WR
Jaylin Lane (So) - MidTN
110
15
RB
Dae Dae Hunter (So) - Lib
111
16
WR
Keylon Stokes (Sr) - Tuls
112
Round 8
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
TE
Sam Olson (Jr) - SJSU
113
2
QB
Jace Ruder (Jr) - UNT
114
3
QB
Cammon Cooper (Jr) - Hawaii
115
4
WR
Tyrin Smith (So) - UTEP
116
5
RB
Demarkcus Bowman (Fr) - UCF
117
6
QB
Chase Brice (Sr) - App
118
7
WR
Tez Johnson (So) - Troy
119
8
WR
Jason Brownlee (Jr) - SMiss
120
9
TE
Joel Wilson (So) - C Mi
121
10
WR
Smoke Harris (So) - LaTec
122
11
RB
Ta'Zhawn Henry (Sr) - Hou
123
12
TE
Tyrick James (Jr) - Tul
124
13
RB
Peny Boone (So) - Toled
125
14
RB
Johnny Ford (Jr) - FlAtl
126
15
WR
Victor Tucker (Sr) - Char
127
16
QB
Kyle Vantrease (Sr) - GaSo
128
Round 9
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Dylan Goffney (Fr) - SMU
129
2
RB
Jonzell Norrils (So) - Akr
130
3
QB
Haaziq Daniels (Jr) - AF
131
4
RB
Micah Kelly (So) - Toled
132
5
RB
La'Darius Jefferson (Jr) - WestMI
133
6
WR
Marcell Barbee (Sr) - TxSt
134
7
TE
Xavier Gravette (Sr) - CoCar
135
8
QB
Austin Reed (Fr) - W Ky
136
9
QB
Chase Cunningham (Sr) - MidTN
137
10
QB
Layne Hatcher (Jr) - TxSt
138
11
WR
Jesse Matthews (Jr) - SDSU
139
12
RB
Terion Stewart (So) - BGSU
140
13
WR
Beau Corrales (Sr) - SMU
141
14
RB
Darius Boone Jr. (So) - E Mi
142
15
WR
Kobe Hudson (Jr) - UCF
143
16
WR
Melquan Stovall (Sr) - ColSt
144
Round 10
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
TE
Nolan Matthews (So) - SMU
145
2
WR
Quian Williams (Sr) - Buff
146
3
WR
LaJohntay Wester (So) - FlAtl
147
4
TE
Reggie Brown (Fr) - JMU
148
5
QB
Mikey Keene (Fr) - UCF
149
6
RB
Sieh Bangura (So) - Ohio
150
7
WR
Trea Shropshire (Sr) - UAB
151
8
RB
Gerald Green (So) - GaSo
152
9
QB
Chandler Rogers (So) - ULMon
153
10
WR
Matthew Golden (Fr) - Hou
154
11
QB
Braxton Burmeister (Sr) - SDSU
155
12
QB
Desmond Trotter (So) - SoAl
156
13
RB
Kairee Robinson (Sr) - SJSU
157
14
QB
Dylan Hopkins (Jr) - UAB
158
15
QB
DJ Irons (Jr) - Akr
159
16
RB
A'Jon Vivens (Sr) - ColSt
160
Round 11
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
QB
Gavin Hardison (So) - UTEP
161
2
QB
Kurtis Rourke (Jr) - Ohio
162
3
WR
Xavier Weaver (Jr) - SoFL
163
4
WR
Ja'Shaun Poke (Sr) - Kent
164
5
WR
Shae Wyatt (Fr) - Tul
165
6
QB
Shane Illingworth (So) - Nev
166
7
QB
Davis Brin (Sr) - Tuls
167
8
RB
Ikaika Ragsdale (So) - NorTx
168
9
WR
Josh Kelly (Jr) - Fres
169
10
RB
Percy Agyei-Obese (Sr) - JMU
170
11
QB
Taylor Powell (Sr) - E Mi
171
12
WR
Davis Koetter (Sr) - Boise
172
13
WR
Caleb Snead (Sr) - Lib
173
14
TE
Tanner Arkin (Fr) - ColSt
174
15
TE
Gary Williams (Sr) - ColSt
175
16
RB
La?Damian Webb (Fr) - SoAl
176
Round 12
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
RB
Nathan Carter (Fr) - UConn
177
2
RB
Ashaad Clayton (Fr) - Tul
178
3
QB
Gunnar Holmberg (Jr) - FLInt
179
4
WR
Bud Holloway (So) - La Tech
180
5
WR
Josh Sterns (So) - W Ky
181
6
QB
Jack Salopek (Fr) - WestMI
182
7
WR
Jeremy Singleton (Jr) - GaSo
183
8
QB
Hayden Wolff (So) - OD
184
9
RB
Malik Jackson (Jr) - ULMon
185
10
RB
Terrance Gibbs (Fr) - GaSo
186
11
RB
Ahmonte Watkins (So) - NMSt
187
12
WR
Isaiah Winstead - (N/A)
188
13
QB
Ta'Quan Roberson (So) - UConn
189
14
QB
Chandler Fields (So) - ULLaf
190
15
TE
Josh Whyle (Sr) - Cin
191
16
RB
Brandon Thomas (Fr) - Mem
192
Round 13
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Derwin Burgess (Fr) - GaSo
193
2
WR
Yo'Heinz Tyler (Sr) - Ball
194
3
RB
Ronald Awatt (Jr) - UTEP
195
4
TE
Christian Sims (Sr) - BGSU
196
5
QB
Kaidon Salter (Fr) - Lib
197
6
QB
D'Wan Mathis (Fr) - Temp
198
7
WR
Shocky Jacques-Louis (Sr) - Akr
199
8
QB
Tai Lavatai (Jr) - Navy
200
9
TE
Christian Trahan (Sr) - Hou
201
10
QB
Andrew Peasley (Jr) - Wyo
202
11
WR
Jyaire Shorter (Jr) - NorTx
203
12
RB
Kye Robichaux (So) - W Ky
204
13
WR
Nyny Davis (Fr) - UtSt
205
14
RB
Cam Wiley (So) - Akr
206
15
QB
Austin Aune (Jr) - NorTx
207
16
WR
Tanner Knue (Jr) - E Mi
208
Round 14
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
QB
Harrison Bailey (So) - UNLV
209
2
WR
Demario Douglas (So) - Lib
210
3
WR
Carlos Carriere (Sr) - C Mi
211
4
TE
Aubry Payne (Sr) - GASt
212
5
WR
Ty McCullouch (Sr) - ColSt
213
6
WR
DeAndre Hughes (Jr) - AF
214
7
WR
KeSean Carter (Sr) - Hou
215
8
RB
Shadrick Byrd (Jr) - Char
216
9
RB
Chance Bell (Sr) - SDSU
217
10
RB
Khalan Laborn (Jr) - Marsh
218
11
RB
Jamoni Jones (So) - NMSt
219
12
WR
Christian Wells (So) - App
220
13
RB
Keyon Henry-Brooks (So) - LaTec
221
14
RB
Jamyest Williams (Fr) - GASt
222
15
RB
Calvin Hill (So) - TxSt
223
16
TE
Kyle Patterson (Jr) - AF
224
Round 15
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Eddie Lewis (Jr) - Mem
225
2
WR
Bradley Rozner (Sr) - Rice
226
3
TE
Kemore Gamble (Sr) - UCF
227
4
WR
Devin Maddox (Jr) - Toled
228
5
QB
Matthew Downing (Jr) - LaTec
229
6
TE
Tristian Brank (So) - Akr
230
7
RB
Tre Siggers (Sr) - SMU
231
8
RB
Mike Washington (Fr) - Buff
232
9
RB
Samson Evans (Jr) - E Mi
233
10
RB
Rahjai Harris (So) - ECU
234
11
WR
Terrell Vaughn (Jr) - UtSt
235
12
QB
Levi Williams (So) - UtSt
236
13
QB
Carter Bradley (So) - SoAl
237
14
RB
Anthony Watkins (Jr) - Tuls
238
15
WR
Dylan Drummond (Sr) - E Mi
239
16
RB
Tye Edwards (Fr) - UTSA
240
Round 16
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
RB
Nathaniel Jones (So) - NM
241
2
QB
Tyler Phommachanh (Fr) - UConn
242
3
TE
Terrell McDonald (Jr) - UAB
243
4
QB
Tyhier Tyler (Sr) - Army
244
5
WR
Teddy Knox (Fr) - SMU
245
6
WR
Jamaal Bell (So) - Nev
246
7
TE
Michael Vice (Jr) - Troy
247
8
WR
Tyler Scott (Jr) - Cin
248
9
RB
Ari Broussard (Jr) - Rice
249
10
QB
Ben Wooldridge (Jr) - ULLaf
250
11
RB
Johnny Richardson (So) - UCF
251
12
WR
JuanCarlos Santana (Sr) - Tuls
252
13
TE
Lincoln Sefcik (So) - SoAl
253
14
WR
C.J. Johnson (Jr) - ECU
254
15
RB
Chad Magyar (Sr) - UNLV
255
16
QB
Diego Pavia (Fr) - NMSt
256
Round 17
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Javen Banks (Sr) - TxSt
257
2
QB
John Paddock (Sr) - Ball
258
3
RB
Xavier Williams (Jr) - Kent
259
4
QB
Matt McDonald (Sr) - BGSU
260
5
QB
Johnathan Bennett (Jr) - Lib
261
6
RB
Deion Hankins (Fr) - UTEP
262
7
TE
Beau Johnson (So) - GaSo
263
8
RB
Ashton Jeanty (Fr) - Boise
264
9
QB
Gunnar Watson (Jr) - Troy
265
10
WR
Nick Mardner (Sr) - Cin
266
11
QB
Cooper Legas (Jr) - UtSt
267
12
RB
Tyrell Robinson (Jr) - Army
268
13
RB
Lexington Joseph (Jr) - FLInt
269
14
QB
Brendon Clark (So) - OD
270
15
RB
Cameron Carroll (So) - Tul
271
16
RB
Marvin Scott III (So) - FlAtl
272
Round 18
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
QB
Nicholas Vattiato (So) - MidTN
273
2
WR
Kyle Williams (So) - UNLV
274
3
WR
Miles Marshall (Jr) - MiaOH
275
4
WR
Dalvin Smith (Fr) - W Ky
276
5
TE
Sean Dykes (Sr) - Mem
277
6
QB
Joey Yellen (Jr) - Hawaii
278
7
WR
Michael Mathison (Jr) - W Ky
279
8
RB
Mike Sharpe (Fr) - ArkSt
280
9
WR
Tre Harris (Fr) - LaTec
281
10
WR
Jared Brown (Fr) - CoCar
282
11
WR
Jordan Kerley (So) - SMU
283
12
RB
Darvon Hubbard (So) - Temp
284
13
TE
Leonard Taylor (Sr) - Cin
285
14
QB
Grayson James (So) - FLInt
286
15
QB
Miles Kendrick (Sr) - NM
287
16
RB
Jalen White (So) - GaSo
288
Round 19
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
RB
Latrele Palmer (Jr) - JMU
289
2
RB
Edward Saydee (Fr) - Temp
290
3
TE
Joey Beljan (Jr) - W Ky
291
4
RB
Jermaine Brown Jr. (Jr) - UAB
292
5
RB
Jakobi Buchanan (Jr) - Army
293
6
WR
Elijah Spencer (Fr) - Char
294
7
QB
Matt Myers (Jr) - Buff
295
8
WR
Austin Osborne (Sr) - BGSU
296
9
QB
Brady Olson (Fr) - UMass
297
10
WR
Khaleb Hood (Jr) - GaSo
298
11
WR
Xavier Williams (Jr) - UtSt
299
12
WR
Joshua Cobbs (So) - Wyo
300
13
TE
Rivaldo Fairweather (So) - FLInt
301
14
WR
DeMeer Blankumsee (So) - Toled
302
15
RB
Tyler Lavine (Jr) - SMU
303
16
WR
Cole Tucker (Jr) - NIU
304
Round 20
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
QB
Nick Nash (Sr) - SJSU
305
2
WR
De'Corian Clark (Jr) - UTSA
306
3
RB
John Gentry (Jr) - UtSt
307
4
RB
Myles Bailey (Fr) - C Mi
308
5
TE
Ben Redding (Sr) - SMU
309
6
TE
Chamon Metayer (So) - Cin
310
7
TE
Anthony Landphere (So) - Mem
311
8
WR
Jadon Thompson (Jr) - Cin
312
9
TE
Emmanual Stevenson (So) - ArkSt
313
10
RB
Jahmyl Jeter (Jr) - TxSt
314
11
TE
Neal Johnson (Jr) - ULLaf
315
12
RB
O'Maury Samuels (Sr) - NMSt
316
13
WR
Nikko Remigio (Sr) - Fres
317
14
QB
Jacob Zeno (Jr) - UAB
318
15
RB
Emmanuel Michel (Jr) - AF
319
16
RB
O'Shaan Allison (Sr) - Ohio
320
Round 21
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
QB
Peter Costelli (Fr) - Troy
321
2
WR
Jsi Hatfield (Jr) - ECU
322
3
WR
Javon Baker (Jr) - UCF
323
4
RB
J.D. King (Sr) - GaSo
324
5
RB
Andrew Henry (Jr) - ULMon
325
6
TE
Thomaz Whitford (Jr) - NMSt
326
7
RB
Calvin Camp (Sr) - Char
327
8
QB
Timmy McClain (So) - SoFL
328
9
WR
Caullin Lacy (Fr) - SoAl
329
10
RB
Amare Jones (Sr) - GaSo
330
11
RB
Aidan Robbins (Fr) - UNLV
331
12
TE
Oscar Cardenas (So) - UTSA
332
13
QB
Cade Ballard (Sr) - Army
333
14
RB
Ja'Quez Cross (Fr) - ArkSt
334
15
WR
Caleb Snead (So) Liberty
335
16
TE
Jack Coldiron (So) - MiaOH
336
Round 22
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
RB
Ryan Montgomery (Sr) - Cin
337
2
RB
David Bailey (Sr) - ColSt
338
3
RB
Kenny Tracy (So) - MiaOH
339
4
WR
Ricky White (So) - UNLV
340
5
WR
Cedric Patterson III (So) - Rice
341
6
TE
Taylor Thompson (So) - Char
342
7
RB
Brenden Brady (Sr) - UTSA
343
8
WR
Jamari Thrash (Jr) - GASt
344
9
WR
Jeremiah Knight (Jr) - ULMon
345
10
QB
Ike Ogbogu (Sr) - Hou
346
11
WR
Keelan Marion (Fr) - UConn
347
12
WR
CJ Yarbrough (Jr) - Lib
348
13
WR
Anthony Sambucci (Fr) - WestMI
349
14
RB
Devonte Lee (Sr) - Nev
350
15
WR
Tyrone Broden (Jr) - BGSU
351
16
RB
Jordan McDonald (Fr) - UCF
352
Round 23
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Ajou Ajou (So) - SoFL
353
2
RB
Keyon Mozee (So) - MiaOH
354
3
WR
Austin Upshaw (Sr) - SMU
355
4
WR
Sam Crawford Jr. (Sr) - Rice
356
5
RB
T.J. Green (Sr) - Lib
357
6
TE
Shane Calhoun (So) - ECU
358
7
TE
Treyton Welch (Jr) - Wyo
359
8
WR
Yusuf Ali (Sr) - MidTN
360
9
RB
Daetrich Harrington (Sr) - App
361
10
RB
Terrion Avery (Jr) - SoAl
362
11
WR
Jonah Panoke (So) - Hawaii
363
12
WR
Jake Bailey (So) - SMU
364
13
RB
CJ Beasley (So) - CoCar
365
14
WR
Jimmy Horn (So) - SoFL
366
15
WR
Tre Tucker (Sr) - Cin
367
16
WR
Je'Quan Burton (Jr) - FlAtl
368
Round 24
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Isaiah Hamilton (Sr) - SJSU
369
2
RB
Adam Cofield - (N/A)
370
3
RB
EJ Wilson Jr. (So) - FLInt
371
4
RB
Jaylon Bester (Sr) - MiaOH
372
5
RB
Lincoln Pare (So) - TxSt
373
6
WR
Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala (So) - Hawaii
374
7
RB
Johnnie Lang Jr. (Sr) - ArkSt
375
8
TE
Jake Roberts (So) - NorTx
376
9
TE
Caden Prieskorn (Fr) - Mem
377
10
WR
Isaiah Alston (So) - Army
378
11
RB
Isaiah Johnson (So) - NorTx
379
12
TE
Alec Holler (Jr) - UCF
380
13
TE
Devin Miller (Jr) - Marsh
381
14
QB
Bryson Lucero (Jr) - UAB
382
15
TE
Zach Rasmussen (Jr) - ULMon
383
16
TE
Var'Keyes Gumms (Fr) - NorTx
384
Round 25
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
WR
Aaron Bedgood (Jr) - CoCar
385
2
WR
Rico Arnold (Jr) - UMass
386
3
RB
Jamontez Woods (So) - Troy
387
4
RB
Joe Ervin (So) - MidTN
388
5
TE
Miles Joiner (Jr) - NIU
389
6
WR
Jalen Walker (Sr) - MiaOH
390
7
WR
Duece Watts (Jr) - Tul
391
8
WR
James Bostic III (Sr) - Ohio
392
9
TE
Riley Smith (Sr) - Boise
393
10
QB
Josiah Johnson (So) - UMass
394
11
QB
Doug Brumfield (So) - UNLV
395
12
QB
JD Head (So) - NorTx
396
13
QB
Jemel Jones (Sr) - Army
397
14
QB
Luke McCaffrey (So) - Rice
398
15
QB
TJ McMahon (Jr) - Rice
399
16
RB
AL-Jay Henderson (Fr) - Buff
400
Round 26
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
QB
Cameron Friel (Fr) - UNLV
401
2
TE
Brandon Niemenski (Fr) - UConn
402
3
RB
Rodrigues Clark (So) - Mem
403
4
WR
Trace Bruckler (So) - NM
404
5
QB
Bryce Carpenter (Sr) - CoCar
405
6
RB
Jacquez Stuart (So) - Toled
406
7
RB
Dawaiian McNeely (So) - Wyo
407
8
WR
Jerjuan Newton (Fr) - Toled
408
9
WR
Billy Dozier (Fr) - NIU
409
10
RB
Terrence Williams (So) - ULLaf
410
11
WR
Tommy Bush (Jr) - NorTx
411
12
WR
Shadeed Ahmed (Jr) - Marsh
412
13
WR
Tyler Walton (Sr) - Ohio
413
14
RB
Mark-Antony Richards (So) - UCF
414
15
WR
LaTrell Caples (So) - Boise
415
16
WR
Joseph Manjack (So) - Hou
416
Round 27
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
TE
Caleb Phillips (Sr) - Hawaii
417
2
WR
Kordell David (Jr) - NMSt
418
3
TE
Henry Pearson (Sr) - App
419
4
WR
Micah Davis (So) - AF
420
5
WR
Talik Keaton (Jr) - Marsh
421
6
RB
Lucky Sutton (Fr) - SDSU
422
7
RB
Kelley Joiner (Jr) - SoFL
423
8
TE
Cooper Shults (So) - Nev
424
9
WR
Christan Horn (So) - App
425
10
RB
Calvin Turner (Sr) - Hawaii
426
11
WR
Terrance Greene Jr. (Sr) - JMU
427
12
QB
Nate Cox (Sr) - Nev
428
13
WR
Kaedin Robinson (So) - App
429
14
WR
Billy Bowens (Sr) - Boise
430
15
TE
Jack Bradley (Jr) - Rice
431
16
WR
Zane Pope (Sr) - Fres
432
Round 28
Team
Pk
Pos
Player
Ov
1
QB
Kiael Kelly (So) - Ball
433
2
WR
Brian Casteel (Sr) - Nev
434
3
QB
William Haskell (Fr) - SDSU
435
4
RB
Dajon Richard (Fr) - SMiss
436
5
RB
Ayo Adeyi (So) - NorTx
437
6
WR
Cameron Ross (So) - UConn
438
7
RB
Charles Williams (Sr) - UNLV
439
8
QB
Wiley Green (So) - Rice
440
9
RB
Tyson Riley (Jr) - Army
441
10
WR
Devonta Lee (Jr) - LaTec
442
11
WR
Tyrell Shavers (Jr) - SDSU
443
12
RB
Brian Battie (So) - SoFL
444
13
QB
Mareyohn Hrabowski (Fr) - WestMI
445
14
WR
Boobie Curry (So) - Buff
446
15
TE
Jayson Littlejohn (Jr) - SoFL
447
16
WR
Roc Taylor (Fr) - Mem
448
Thor Nystrom, Fantasy Pros
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Rasheen Ali (So) - Marsh
RB
2
2
2
Malachi Corley (Jr) - WKU
RB
31
15
3
Trayvon Rudolph (So) - NIU
RB
34
2
4
Oscar Adaway III (So) - NorTx
RB
63
15
5
Michael Pratt (Fr) - Tul
QB
66
2
6
James Blackman (Sr) - ArkSt
QB
95
15
7
Brayden Schager (Fr) - Hawaii
QB
98
2
8
Victor Tucker (Sr) - Char
WR
127
15
9
Jonzell Norrils (So) - Akr
RB
130
2
10
DJ Irons (Jr) - Akr
QB
159
15
11
Kurtis Rourke (Jr) - Ohio
QB
162
2
12
Josh Whyle (Sr) - Cin
TE
191
15
13
Yo'Heinz Tyler (Sr) - Ball
WR
194
2
14
Calvin Hill (So) - TxSt
RB
223
15
15
Bradley Rozner (Sr) - Rice
WR
226
2
16
Chad Magyar (Sr) - UNLV
RB
255
15
17
John Paddock (Sr) - Ball
QB
258
2
18
Miles Kendrick (Sr) - NM
QB
287
15
19
Edward Saydee (Fr) - Temp
RB
290
2
20
Emmanuel Michel (Jr) - AF
RB
319
15
21
Jsi Hatfield (Jr) - ECU
WR
322
2
22
Tyrone Broden (Jr) - BGSU
WR
351
15
23
Keyon Mozee (So) - MiaOH
RB
354
2
24
Zach Rasmussen (Jr) - ULMon
TE
383
15
25
Rico Arnold (Jr) - UMass
WR
386
2
26
LaTrell Caples (So) - Boise
WR
415
15
27
Kordell David (Jr) - NMSt
WR
418
2
28
Jayson Littlejohn (Jr) - SoFL
TE
447
15
- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?
With the second pick, I was sitting dead-red on Ali. I’m not super-high on the G5’s first few tiers of quarterbacks, so I knew I might wait on that position and that’s what ended up happening when two receivers I’m high on (Corley and Rudolph) fell to me at the R2/R3 turn. I like my depth, and I like the mix of cost-certainty and upside. But I’m going to need some things to go my way. For instance, I need North Texas RB Oscar Adaway to return healthy from an ACL tear and win a bellcow role.
- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?
I’m going to group my favorite into two – my “JoeMo Shuffle” in R9/R10, taking Akron RB Jonzell Norrils and QB DJ Irons. Akron’s defense is going to be an abomination this year, but I’m bullish on Joe Moorhead getting the offense going immediately. Akron returns more talent on that side of the ball than is widely assumed. My least-favorite pick was Hawaii QB Brayden Schager. We know that new HC Timmy Chang’s pass-happy offense is going to produce big fantasy numbers for the Rainbow Warriors’ starting quarterback. We just don’t know who that quarterback will be. I rushed the Schager pick. I knew I needed to handcuff him with Cammon Cooper, but Greg Brandt sniped me before I had that chance. There’s a chance I just lit a R7 pick on fire – not ideal in a BestBall league against a bunch of assassins.
- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.
I liked Mike’s pick of Buffalo RB Ron Cook Jr. in R5. Buffalo pounds the ball on the ground but has said goodbye to several strong rushers who graduated over the last few seasons – Cook has very little competition, and is going to get fed.
- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
Houston WR KeSean Carter. Carter had 26 receptions for 331 yards and a touchdown in his first season at Houston after transferring over from Texas Tech. He’s the only 100-yard receiver Houston returns outside of stud Tank Dell. The Cougars are going to have a prolific offense this year – their WR2 should make for a weekly fantasy starter.
- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
I really like Brady’s team. If transfer WKU QB Jarret Doege can come anywhere near Bailey Zappe’s passing stats from last year, Brady is going to be really hard to beat. His skill talent is outstanding, and he made a bunch of calculated gambles in the mid-to-late rounds that I was fully on-board with.
Joe Capozzi, The NCFF
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Tanner Mordecai (Jr) - SMU
QB
3
3
2
Mac Hippenhammer (Sr) - Miami OH
WR
30
14
3
Hassan Beydoun (Sr) - EMU
WR
35
3
4
Corey Crooms (So) - WestMI
WR
62
14
5
Nate Noel (So) - App
RB
67
3
6
Tucker Gregg (Sr) - GASt
RB
94
14
7
Corey Gammage (Jr) - Marsh
WR
99
3
8
Johnny Ford (Jr) - FlAtl
RB
126
14
9
Haaziq Daniels (Jr) - AF
QB
131
3
10
Dylan Hopkins (Jr) - UAB
QB
158
14
11
Xavier Weaver (Jr) - SoFL
WR
163
3
12
Chandler Fields (So) - ULLaf
QB
190
14
13
Ronald Awatt (Jr) - UTEP
RB
195
3
14
Jamyest Williams (Jr) - Georgia St.
RB
222
14
15
Kemore Gamble (Sr) - UCF
TE
227
3
16
C.J. Johnson (Jr) - ECU
WR
254
14
17
Xavier Williams (Jr) - Kent
RB
259
3
18
Grayson James (So) - FLInt
QB
286
14
19
Joey Beljan (Jr) - W Ky
TE
291
3
20
Jacob Zeno (Jr) - UAB
QB
318
14
21
Javon Baker (Jr) - UCF
WR
323
3
22
Devonte Lee (Sr) - Nev
RB
350
14
23
Austin Upshaw (Sr) - SMU
WR
355
3
24
Bryson Lucero (Jr) - UAB
QB
382
14
25
Jamontez Woods (So) - Troy
RB
387
3
26
Mark-Antony Richards (So) - UCF
RB
414
14
27
Henry Pearson (Sr) - App
TE
419
3
28
Boobie Curry (So) - Buff
WR
446
14
- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?
Strategy was similar to the Power Five in that I wanted to accumulate as many productive starters as possible, which may or may not have worked.
- What do you like and dislike about your team?
I like the fact that I have some players involved in MACtion since they tend to hit their peaks during the stretch run and allow me to make up ground if I can stay in the mix through the Power Five-laden off-conference schedules.
With quarterback productivity at a premium, I was happy to get SMU QB Tanner Mordecai at pick 1.3 overall. There isn't a safer passing offense in the G5 with former OC Rhett Lashlee coming in to take over for his former boss, Sonny Dykes. However I have concerns that I may be placing too much faith in Mordecai and could be victimized by poor QB2 play.
After seeing how long the skill talent lasted, I regret not addressing that spot sooner since we were basically fighting for scraps after the 12th round.
- What was your favorite pick that you made?
I was thrilled to get Corey Gammage, WR, Marshall in the 7th round. He had 78 receptions, 869 yard and two touchdowns last year as the top receiving option for the Thundering Herd. He projects as a weekly WR2 in this limited player pool.
- Which pick do you regret?
I would have liked to have focused on a more pass oriented QB2 than Air Force signal caller Haaziq Daniels in Round 9.
- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.
Austin Reed, QB, WKU in the 9th round by Mike Bainbridge was a player I was hoping to get a little later based largely on the fact that Jaret Doege absolutely stinks. Bainbridge's team is going to neEd Reed to step up since he drafted UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee in the second who can barely throw a forward pass.
- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
Tanner Knue, WR, EMU could be a real difference maker. He hasn't played a ton of snaps yet, but he's produced when he has been on the field. He has excellent best ball upside as a home run threat for Eastern Michigan.
- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
Scott Bell probably has the team that is best suited to win it. There are worse places to plant a flag in a passing dominated league than Western Kentucky.
Chris Kay - Burning the Redshirt Podcast
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Nathaniel Dell (Jr) - Hou
WR
4
4
2
Frank Harris (Sr) - UTSA
QB
29
13
3
Tyrese Chambers (Jr) - FIU
WR
36
4
4
Tyjae Spears (Fr) - Tul
RB
61
13
5
Holton Ahlers (Sr) - ECU
QB
68
4
6
Javon Ivory (Fr) - Mem
WR
93
13
7
Hank Bachmeier (Sr) - Boise
QB
100
4
8
Peny Boone (So) - Toled
RB
125
13
9
Micah Kelly (So) - Toled
RB
132
4
10
Kairee Robinson (Sr) - SJSU
RB
157
13
11
Ja'Shaun Poke (Sr) - Kent
WR
164
4
12
Ta'Quan Roberson (So) - UConn
QB
189
13
13
Christian Sims (Sr) - BGSU
TE
196
4
14
Keyon Henry-Brooks (So) - LaTec
RB
221
13
15
Devin Maddox (Jr) - Toled
WR
228
4
16
Lincoln Sefcik (So) - SoAl
TE
253
13
17
Matt McDonald (Sr) - BGSU
QB
260
4
18
Leonard Taylor (Sr) - Cin
TE
285
13
19
Jermaine Brown Jr. (Jr) - UAB
RB
292
4
20
Nikko Remigio (Sr) - Fres
WR
317
13
21
J.D. King (Sr) - GaSo
RB
324
4
22
Anthony Sambucci (Fr) - WestMI
WR
349
13
23
Sam Crawford Jr. (Sr) - Rice
WR
356
4
24
Devin Miller (Jr) - Marsh
TE
381
13
25
Joe Ervin (So) - MidTN
RB
388
4
26
Tyler Walton (Sr) - Ohio
WR
413
13
27
Micah Davis (So) - AF
WR
420
4
28
Mareyohn Hrabowski (Fr) - WestMI
QB
445
13
- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?
In both drafts I really just wanted to focus on best players available to start and keep myself from going heavy one position early. I was looking hard at Zack Kuntz early in the draft but wasn't able to get him. Once that happened I was perfectly content on waiting at the position much like everyone else it seemed. QBs were very thin in this draft so nabbing at least one in the first three rounds was certainly in the back of my mind early. I thought I did well with early picks that being said.
- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?
I was really excited to lock in the Toledo RB situation in the 8th and 9th rounds with my picks of Peny Boone and Micah Kelly. Whoever wins that job has a monster projection so getting that group was something I was really excited about.
- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.
I absolutely loved the Zack Kuntz pick by Katz in the second round. The difference between TE1 and TE2 for me in this draft is 3-4 points per week and another 1-2 points looking for TE3. That kind of positional scarcity is one you're not wanting to be on the wrong side of. Honorable mention goes to Brandon Campbell, the USC to Houston transfer. That's a great offense to get a piece of and with the RB spot wide open, that's a great pick.
- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
I talked about the Missouri running back situation being a great one to get a piece of in the P5 writeup and the same could be said for UTSA. UTSA is a good place to find RB production and if Trelon Smith is used differently than we all think he will be then Edwards is a steal where he was taken. So, with that being said, I loved the Tye Edwards pick in the 15th round.
- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
It pains me to say this but Mike Bainbridge's draft was really well put together. He's going to have some great receiver play with Stefan Cobbs, Ali Jennings, and Justin McGriff leading the way. McGriff has top 10 WR upside while the other two are high floor guys. His QB play is going to be near the top as well assuming Clay Millen and John Rhys Plumlee play to their potential. Both will be in great offenses in terms of fantasy production but have a little left to prove before considering them sure things. Obviously that leaves him "weak" at running back but I've been a big fan of Kenan Christon at SDSU (cough cough talk about stealing picks cough cough) and to be safe he took his handcuff in Chance Bell, which I thought was very wise. I did the same with the Toledo RB room, what a novel idea!
Brady McCollough, LA Times
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Jalen Cropper (Sr) - Fres
WR
5
5
2
Jaret Doege (Sr) - WKU
QB
28
12
3
Cameron Peoples (Sr) - App St.
RB
37
5
4
Dedrick Parson (Sr) - Hawaii
RB
60
12
5
Te'vailance Hunt (Sr) - ArkSt
WR
69
5
6
Charlie Brewer (Sr) - Lib
QB
92
12
7
Jaren Mangham (Sr) - SoFL
RB
101
5
8
Tyrick James (Jr) - Tul
TE
124
12
9
La'Darius Jefferson (Jr) - WestMI
RB
133
5
10
Desmond Trotter (So) - SoAl
QB
156
12
11
Shae Wyatt (Fr) - Tul
WR
165
5
12
Isaiah Winstead - (N/A)
WR
188
12
13
Kaidon Salter (Fr) - Lib
QB
197
5
14
Christian Wells (So) - App
WR
220
12
15
Matthew Downing (Jr) - LaTec
QB
229
5
16
JuanCarlos Santana (Sr) - Tuls
WR
252
12
17
Johnathan Bennett (Jr) - Lib
QB
261
5
18
Darvon Hubbard (So) - Temp
RB
284
12
19
Jakobi Buchanan (Jr) - Army
RB
293
5
20
O'Maury Samuels (Sr) - NMSt
RB
316
12
21
Andrew Henry (Jr) - ULMon
RB
325
5
22
CJ Yarbrough (Jr) - Lib
WR
348
12
23
T.J. Green (Sr) - Lib
RB
357
5
24
Alec Holler (Jr) - UCF
TE
380
12
25
Miles Joiner (Jr) - NIU
TE
389
5
26
Shadeed Ahmed (Jr) - Marsh
WR
412
12
27
Talik Keaton (Jr) - Marsh
WR
421
5
28
Brian Battie (So) - SoFL
RB
444
12
What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?
With the fifth pick, I didn't have a positional preference but wanted to make sure I got a guy I felt was a no-doubter to be a top-five producer at his position, and I felt I got that in Jalen Cropper, who was a monster last year and can continue his chemistry with top quarterback Jake Haener. Also, even with the departure of Western Kentucky’s offensive coordinator to Texas Tech, I wanted a piece of that offense (this was definitely bias from having owned Bailey Zappe last year) and got the most important piece in presumptive starting quarterback Jarret Doege, the West Virginia transfer. I felt that getting Camerun Peoples as my RB1 was a steal in round three. A big part of my plan was to handcuff Doege with Austin Reed, but I was beaten to the punch by Mike Bainbridge, who I immediately messaged with my frustration. If Reed wins that job, my chances in this league are probably done. Whoops!
What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?
Getting Darvon Hubbard in Round 18 felt very high upside to me. He’s a transfer-down from Texas A&M to Temple, which took a very big step back last year in its running game and now has longtime running backs coach Stan Drayton calling the shots. If I could go back, I think I could have done better picking a more dependable QB3 than South Alabama’s Desmond Trotter. I can only hope I made up for that with the Matthew Downing pick later, as it looks like Downing will start for Louisiana Tech.
Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.
Zach Hall getting Zakhari Franklin as his WR1 at the 16-17 turn is going to turn out to be one of the best values of the first two rounds. Proven stud with a returning quarterback in Frank Harris.
Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
Tyler Forness’ pick of Josh Sterns sticks out to me. With his brother and Mitchell Tinsley out of the way, there are a lot of grabs to be had, and he’s got that lineage working in his favor here.
Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
This was tough to decide between Eric Froton and Scott Bogman, but I like Scott group due to the upside of his running backs and the way he was able to skillfully backdoor a decent wide receiver room later on.
Scott Bell
1
Rashee Rice (Jr) - SMU
WR
6
6
2
Collin Schlee (Sr) - W Ky
QB
27
11
3
Isaiah Bowser (Sr) - UCF
RB
38
6
4
Evan Prater (So) - Cin
QB
59
11
5
Daewood Davis (Sr) - W Ky
WR
70
6
6
Jaylen Hall (Jr) - W Ky
WR
91
11
7
Brandon Campbell (Jr) - Hou
RB
102
6
8
Ta'Zhawn Henry (Sr) - Hou
RB
123
11
9
Marcell Barbee (Sr) - TxSt
WR
134
6
10
Braxton Burmeister (Sr) - SDSU
QB
155
11
11
Shane Illingworth (So) - Nev
QB
166
6
12
Ahmonte Watkins (So) - NMSt
RB
187
11
13
D'Wan Mathis (Fr) - Temp
QB
198
6
14
Jamoni Jones (So) - NMSt
RB
219
11
15
Tristian Brank (So) - Akr
TE
230
6
16
Johnny Richardson (So) - UCF
RB
251
11
17
Deion Hankins (Fr) - UTEP
RB
262
6
18
Jordan Kerley (So) - SMU
WR
283
11
19
Elijah Spencer (Fr) - Char
WR
294
6
20
Neal Johnson (Jr) - ULLaf
TE
315
11
21
Thomaz Whitford (Jr) - NMSt
TE
326
6
22
Keelan Marion (Fr) - UConn
WR
347
11
23
Shane Calhoun (So) - ECU
TE
358
6
24
Isaiah Johnson (So) - NorTx
RB
379
11
25
Jalen Walker (Sr) - MiaOH
WR
390
6
26
Tommy Bush (Jr) - NorTx
WR
411
11
27
Lucky Sutton (Fr) - SDSU
RB
422
6
28
Tyrell Shavers (Jr) - SDSU
WR
443
11
- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?
My goal was to focus on proven systems and give myself as many chances of grabbing the "next man up" at those spots. That includes the Western Kentucky passing game (selecting the Hilltoppers' top WRs not named Malachi Corley in Rounds 5 and 6, knowing their top 2 WRs combined for 237 catches, 3,300 yards and 31 TDs last fall and there's a ton of production to refill with Jerreth Sterns and Mitchell Tinsley now gone). It also includes doubling up on the UCF backfield, the Houston backfield (more on that in a little) and the SMU wide receiver room.
My biggest dislike with my team is what I feared it would be heading into the draft: Uncertainty at TE. I had hoped to target someone like Zack Kuntz early on, because his production at that position will likely be double/triple of what others in the league will get, but he was already off the board before my second pick, so that was a no-go. I ended up deciding to pass on TE altogether for the first half of the draft, and then throw a handful of darts at guys who seem capable but certainly aren't anywhere near sure things. I'm hoping one or two of them pan out and provide decent production, but that's definitely a source of worry heading into the season.
- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?
I'm thrilled with grabbing Houston's top two RBs in Rounds 7 and 8. Entering this season, Alton McCaskill was a top-10 fantasy RB and would have likely been a first-round pick in this format had he not suffered a season-ending injury. While USC transfer Brandon Campebll and Ta'Zhawn Henry don't have the same talent McCaskill has, that's still a great situation for whoever ends up emerging as the Cougars' go-to back this fall.
Houston should be playing in a ton of games with favorable game scripts this fall, and whoever ends up emerging in that battle as the feature back could very well produce RB1-quality numbers. Getting that sort of production locked in during the middle rounds is a big win in my book.
As for the pick I regret, I guess I'll go with Evan Prater in the fourth round. I felt confident that I could lock in Ben Bryant as a handcuff for Prater closer to the 8th-10th rounds. I was shocked to see him go off the board just one round later -- especially since cuffing Prater to him wasn't an option for the other owner. That means I'm looking at a big more uncertainty at my QB2 position that I imagined, and meant I needed to use more draft capital on QBs in subsequent rounds than I had originally planned (I took three additional QBs during a four-round stretch in Rounds 10-13).
- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.
Malachi Corley falling to Thor at No. 31 overall was absolutely insane. He's probably someone that deserved to go in the top 10. If I wasn't so set on taking a QB in the first two rounds, I would have made sure he didn't drop that far. But instead, Thor got the biggest high-end value of the draft by a pretty considerable margin.
- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
I could see Travis May's Ashaad Clayton pick paying off. I was a big fan of Clayton when he signed with Colorado, but he ended up getting lost in the shuffle on what was (at the time) a pretty loaded RB room. He has the upside to turn into a legitimate starter, and that's all you can ask for from a pick in the 12th round.
- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
I'll give the nod to Andrew Katz. If he ends up getting slightly above average play from his QBs, he'll be tough to beat. He locked in Zack Kuntz up top, which gets him that advantage via contrast that I alluded to earlier, and he got a lot of RBs/WRs that I'm very high on. He was more bold that I would have dared to be when it comes to waiting on QBs, but on paper it looks like they're competent enough that he should be right in the mix for a title.
Mike Huesmann - @HuesmannCFB
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Jordan Mims (Sr) - Fres
RB
7
7
2
Clayton Tune (Sr) - Hou
QB
26
10
3
Kris Thornton (Jr) - JMU
WR
39
7
4
Chris Reynolds (Sr) - Char
QB
58
10
5
Ron Cook Jr. (Jr) - Buff
RB
71
7
6
Roderic Burns (Jr) - NorTx
WR
90
10
7
Henry Colombi - (N/A)
QB
103
7
8
Smoke Harris (So) - LaTec
WR
122
10
9
Xavier Gravette (Sr) - CoCar
TE
135
7
10
Matthew Golden (Fr) - Hou
WR
154
10
11
Davis Brin (Sr) - Tuls
QB
167
7
12
Terrance Gibbs (Fr) - GaSo
RB
186
10
13
Shocky Jacques-Louis (Sr) - Akr
WR
199
7
14
Khalan Laborn (Jr) - Marsh
RB
218
10
15
Tre Siggers (Sr) - SMU
RB
231
7
16
Ben Wooldridge (Jr) - ULLaf
QB
250
10
17
Beau Johnson (So) - GaSo
TE
263
7
18
Jared Brown (Fr) - CoCar
WR
282
10
19
Matt Myers (Jr) - Buff
QB
295
7
20
Jahmyl Jeter (Jr) - TxSt
RB
314
10
21
Calvin Camp (Sr) - Char
RB
327
7
22
Ike Ogbogu (Sr) - Hou
QB
346
10
23
Treyton Welch (Jr) - Wyo
TE
359
7
24
Isaiah Alston (So) - Army
WR
378
10
25
Duece Watts (Jr) - Tul
WR
391
7
26
Terrence Williams (So) - ULLaf
RB
410
10
27
Kelley Joiner (Jr) - SoFL
RB
423
7
28
Devonta Lee (Jr) - LaTec
WR
442
10
- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?
What do you like and dislike about your team?: My strategy here was way different than in P5 due to the lack of elite QB's. I wanted to get solid QB's for sure but I put more value in getting at least one top RB due to scarcity in the position. With Jordan Mims(Fresno St.) and Ron Cook Jr.(Buffalo) I like my RB room. I also like my WR depth. I don't have an elite TE which I usually try and get.
- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?
My favorite pick I made was James Madison WR Kris Thornton at 3-39. The one I regret is Ben Wooldridge. He has potential to be a good player, especially if injuries in front of him happen or he wins the Ragin' Cajuns QB job outright. But I overlooked guys who are more of a sure thing to get touches and points.
- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.
Joe DiSalvo took SMU RB Camar Wheaton at 1-13. I think the Alabama transfer could be a standout in new coach Rhett Lashlee's offense. Eric Froton taking UTSA RB Trelon Smith at 4-56 did, as well.
- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
For me it is Akron WR and Pitt transfer Shocky Jacques-Louis, who I drafted at 13-199. In another team Brady McCullough took Appalachian State WR Christian Wells at 14-220.
- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
Eric Froton has a very well balanced team that looks good. This was a tough one for me to answer with so many guys fresh out of the transfer portal and in new systems. Travis May did a good job too.
Mike Bainbridge - The CFF Site
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Stefan Cobbs (Sr) - Boise
WR
8
8
2
John Rhys Plumlee (Sr) - UCF
QB
25
9
3
Clay Millen (Fr) - Nev
QB
40
8
4
Ali Jennings (Jr) - OD
WR
57
9
5
Kimani Vidal (So) - Troy
RB
72
8
6
Justin McGriff (Sr) - UtSt
WR
89
9
7
Kenan Christon (Jr) - SDSU
RB
104
8
8
Joel Wilson (So) - C Mi
TE
121
9
9
Austin Reed (Fr) - W Ky
QB
136
8
10
Chandler Rogers (So) - ULMon
QB
153
9
11
Ikaika Ragsdale (So) - NorTx
RB
168
8
12
Malik Jackson (Jr) - ULMon
RB
185
9
13
Tai Lavatai (Jr) - Navy
QB
200
8
14
Chance Bell (Sr) - SDSU
RB
217
9
15
Mike Washington, (Fr) Buffalo
RB
232
8
16
Ari Broussard (Jr) - Rice
RB
249
9
17
Ashton Jeanty (Fr) - Boise
RB
264
8
18
Tre Harris (Fr) - LaTec
WR
281
9
19
Austin Osborne (Sr) - BGSU
WR
296
8
20
Emmanual Stevenson (So) - ArkSt
TE
313
9
21
Timmy McClain (So) - SoFL
QB
328
8
22
Jeremiah Knight (Jr) - ULMon
WR
345
9
23
Yusuf Ali (Sr) - MidTN
WR
360
8
24
Caden Prieskorn (Fr) - Mem
TE
377
9
25
James Bostic III (Sr) - Ohio
WR
392
8
26
Billy Dozier (Fr) - NIU
WR
409
9
27
Cooper Shults (So) - Nev
TE
424
8
28
Tyson Riley (Jr) - Army
RB
441
9
1. What was your strategy going into the draft and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?
After seeing how the QBs dry up in the P5 Draft, I did not want to miss the boat on the G5 side where the pool is far more shallow. Was pleased to end up with John Rhys Plumlee and Clay Millen as my starters, and then go from there with choosing BPA at the remaining running backs and wide receivers. Whereas my P5 quarterbacks left a lot to be desired, that is not the case here. Louisiana-Monroe’s Chandler Rogers and Navy’s Tai Lavatai are sure-fire QB1s on their respective teams, and provide my roster with considerable depth at the position. Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed is the wildcard here, as he’ll have a shot at unseating Jarret Doege for the Hilltoppers. Least favorite part of my roster are probably the running backs where I look to have one-sure fire starter in Kimani Vidal.
2. What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?
Favorite selection was the aforementioned Austin Reed. WKU is banking on schematic continuity this season, elevating Ben Arbuckle to co-offensive coordinator and play-caller as the Hilltoppers look to run the same offense they did a year ago under Zach Kittley. Reed came out of spring practice as the QB2 behind former West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege, but this competition is expected to continue through fall camp, and possibly into the season. Should Reed wind up overtaking Doege at some point, that not only boosts my roster, but could potentially wound another that waited too long to handcuff. Two birds, one stone.
3. Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous?
Joe “the Bot” Capozzi made a tremendous selection in full-point PPR with Corey Gammage in the 7th Round. Not often you can nab a WR that late who had 100 targets the year prior. If Marshall is able to get at least competent QB play out of projected starter Henry Colombi, Gammage is in for a big year.
4. Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance at becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
Felt very fortunate to nab San Diego State Chance Bell in the 14th round as my handcuff to Kenan Christon. We still like Christon, the former USC transfer, to win the starting job for the Aztecs this season, but that is far from a lock at this juncture. Bell will have every shot at winning the RB1 job this season and has proven to be productive when given the opportunity, averaging over 4.5 yards per carry on 257 career attempts.
5. Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
As far as starting lineups go, Zach Hall is in the pole position. Jake Haener and Dequan Finn as your two starting QBs is as good as you can hope for in this G5 setting. Wide receiver is loaded top to bottom. If things go his way at running back, and his quarterback’s stay healthy (because depth is lacking), Zach has a great shot at taking this league down.
Eric Froton - NBC Sports Edge
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Dante Cephas (Jr) - Kent
WR
9
9
2
Harrison Waylee (Fr) - NIU
RB
24
8
3
Logan Bonner (Jr) - UtSt
QB
41
9
4
Trelon Smith (Jr) - UTSA
RB
56
8
5
Justin Lockhart (Jr) - SJSU
WR
73
9
6
Brett Gabbert (Jr) - MiaOH
QB
88
8
7
Reese White (Sr) - CoCar
RB
105
9
8
Jason Brownlee (Jr) - SMiss
WR
120
8
9
Chase Cunningham (Sr) - MidTN
QB
137
9
10
Gerald Green (So) - GaSo
RB
152
8
11
Josh Kelly (Jr) - Fres
WR
169
9
12
Hayden Wolff (So) - OD
QB
184
8
13
Christian Trahan (Sr) - Hou
TE
201
9
14
Shadrick Byrd (Jr) - Char
RB
216
8
15
Samson Evans (Jr) - E Mi
RB
233
9
16
Tyler Scott (Jr) - Cin
WR
248
8
17
Gunnar Watson (Jr) - Troy
QB
265
9
18
Mike Sharpe (Fr) - ArkSt
RB
280
8
19
Brady Olson (Fr) - UMass
QB
297
9
20
Jadon Thompson (Jr) - Cin
WR
312
8
21
Caullin Lacy (Fr) - SoAl
WR
329
9
22
Jamari Thrash (Jr) - GASt
WR
344
8
23
Daetrich Harrington (Sr) - App
RB
361
9
24
Jake Roberts (So) - NorTx
TE
376
8
25
Riley Smith (Sr) - Boise
TE
393
9
26
Jerjuan Newton (Fr) - Toled
WR
408
8
27
Christan Horn (So) - App
WR
425
9
28
Wiley Green (So) - Rice
QB
440
8
What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?
Don’t wait too long on QB since there are more contested jobs at the bottom of the G5 than in the P5. Target players in offenses that either score 30+ PPG or have high volume passing attacks for QB/WRs. Don’t worry about handcuffing RBs and target RBs with potential to take over as their team’s RB1 down the board.
What do you like and dislike about your team?
I like that I was able to secure 4 solid starting QBs in Bonner/Gabbert/Cunningham/Wolff, to go with a strong RB room that should be competitive each week. Plus I was able to select Jake “The Snake” Roberts, TE, North Texas in the 24th round. Because as the CFF community’s #1 wrestling fan, I simply cannot allow another league member to commandeer one of my favorite wrestlers of the same 80’s’ namesake. Plus UNT is going to score muchos puntos this season.
I'm not comfortable with my overall explosiveness at receiver. While Dante Cephus/Lockhart/Brownlee/J. Kelly are a commendable top-4, I feel like I could fall victim to fluctuations in productivity during bye weeks and when Cephus is playing a Power Five paycheck game. I need the Cinci pairing of Scott/Thompson to step up and Lacy/Thrash to take on larger roles with superstar receivers moving on.
What was your favorite pick that you made?
I thought my 10th & 11th picks of Gerald Green, RB, GaSo then Josh Kelly, WR, Fresno State were my best picks. Those two selections really solidified my starting skill positions and took the pressure off having to frantically address a position of need down the board. Kelly takes over the primary outside role after sharing with a departed Keric Wheatfall while Green leads one of the most prolific rushing attacks in the nation, though his usage can vary from week-to-week.
Which pick do you regret?
Instead of Justin Lockhart, WR, SJSU in R5, I should have taken his fellow former Nevada teammate Elijah Cooks who is more projectable. Instead I let Zach Hall get him a few picks later. Wise move.
Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous?
My good friend Scott Bogman taking Central Michigan WR Dallas Dixon the pick after I agonized between him and my eventual selection - Georgia State RB, Reese White. Dixon is going to be a CFF star this season. His pick of KeSean Carter right before me stung too, as Scott knows damned well how I feel about the Texas Tech transfer and his ability to make defenders look silly in the open field. I don't want to draft next to Bogman in 2023 and may rig the draft order when I pull names on video out of a 25-pound, oversized punch bowl in a tank top right after I crank out 3 super-sets (The video exists, and no i'm not posting it. Though Papa Joe DiSalvo might go rogue and throw it up on Discord someday. He's a wild man.) to achieve this goal. i'm not above it.
Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of being a weekly CFF starter this year?
My Betsperts co-host Mike Bainbridge must have absorbed a sliver of my drafting prowess by osmosis after having the divine pleasure of breaking down games with me every Saturday morning last fall. In a savvy move, Bainbridge selected Ashton Jeanty, Fr RB for Boise State the very pick before I was about to select him in the 17th round, bastard that he is.
Also I think Kyle Williams in R18 could be a dependable contributor if UNLV can get straight at QB, which I have optimism in now that former four-star Tennessee commit Harrison Bailey (R14 - Zach Hall) is there with Cameron Friel who had some flashes in 2021.
Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented post-draft?
I think Zach Hall did a nice job getting Haener and Finn in addition to Z. Franklin/Stokes/Cooks/Stovall/ Knue at WR while taking some nice RB2 shots in productive offenses down the board with Marvin Scott, Ty Edwards, Ryan Montgomery.
Scott Bogman - Fantasy Pros
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Dewayne McBride (Jr) - UAB
RB
10
10
2
Corey Kiner (Fr) - Cin
RB
23
7
3
Chevan Cordeiro (Jr) - SJSU
QB
42
10
4
Jevyon Ducker (Fr) - Mem
RB
55
7
5
Ben Bryant (Sr) - Cin
QB
74
10
6
Ryan Jones (Jr) - ECU
TE
87
7
7
Dallas Dixon (Jr) - C Mi
WR
106
10
8
Tez Johnson (So) - Troy
WR
119
7
9
Layne Hatcher (Jr) - TxSt
QB
138
10
10
Trea Shropshire (Sr) - UAB
WR
151
7
11
Percy Agyei-Obese (Sr) - JMU
RB
170
10
12
Jeremy Singleton (Jr) - GaSo
WR
183
7
13
Andrew Peasley (Jr) - Wyo
QB
202
10
14
KeSean Carter (Sr) - Hou
WR
215
7
15
Rahjai Harris (So) - ECU
RB
234
10
16
Michael Vice (Jr) - Troy
TE
247
7
17
Nick Mardner (Sr) - Cin
WR
266
10
18
Michael Mathison (Jr) - W Ky
WR
279
7
19
Khaleb Hood (Jr) - GaSo
WR
298
10
20
Anthony Landphere (So) - Mem
TE
311
7
21
Amare Jones (Sr) - GaSo
RB
330
10
22
Brenden Brady (Sr) - UTSA
RB
343
7
23
Terrion Avery (Jr) - SoAl
RB
362
10
24
Johnnie Lang Jr. (Sr) - ArkSt
RB
375
7
25
Josiah Johnson (So) - UMass
QB
394
10
26
Dawaiian McNeely (So) - Wyo
RB
407
7
27
Calvin Turner (Sr) - Hawaii
RB
426
10
28
Charles Williams (Sr) - UNLV
RB
439
7
Andrew Katz - Burning the Redshirt Podcast/Influencer
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Titus Swen (Jr) - Wyo
RB
11
11
2
Zack Kuntz (Jr) - OD
TE
22
6
3
Frank Gore Jr. (Fr) - SMiss
RB
43
11
4
Sam Pinckney (Sr) - CoCar
WR
54
6
5
N'Kosi Perry (Jr) - FlAtl
QB
75
11
6
Calvin Tyler Jr. (Jr) - UtSt
RB
86
6
7
Toa Taua (Sr) - Nev
RB
107
11
8
Chase Brice (Sr) - App
QB
118
6
9
Jesse Matthews (Jr) - SDSU
WR
139
11
10
Sieh Bangura (So) - Ohio
RB
150
6
11
Taylor Powell (Sr) - E Mi
QB
171
11
12
Jack Salopek (Fr) - WestMI
QB
182
6
13
Jyaire Shorter (Jr) - NorTx
WR
203
11
14
DeAndre Hughes (Jr) - AF
WR
214
6
15
Terrell Vaughn (Jr) - UtSt
WR
235
11
16
Jamaal Bell (So) - Nev
WR
246
6
17
Cooper Legas (Jr) - UtSt
QB
267
11
18
Joey Yellen (Jr) - Hawaii
QB
278
6
19
Xavier Williams (Jr) - UtSt
WR
299
11
20
Chamon Metayer (So) - Cin
TE
310
6
21
Aidan Robbins (Fr) - UNLV
RB
331
11
22
Taylor Thompson (So) - Char
TE
342
6
23
Jonah Panoke (So) - Hawaii
WR
363
11
24
Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala (So) - Hawaii
WR
374
6
25
Doug Brumfield (So) - UNLV
QB
395
11
26
Jacquez Stuart (So) - Toled
RB
406
6
27
Terrance Greene Jr. (Sr) - JMU
WR
427
11
28
Cameron Ross (So) - UConn
WR
438
6
- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?
16 teams (in the league) always messes with me more than the amount of FBS teams in the player pool, I think because it’s just harder to calibrate and assign round value to the individual players, and then come up with a strategy for when I want to take the players I prioritize. The G5 talent pool is so wildly impacted by this segmentation (relative to the P5 pool), and that was another factor I wanted to try and consider. Overall though, I wanted to:
1. Try and wait on QB
2. Prioritize RB
3. Take advantage of the inclusion of Week 0, theorizing that if I could build something representing a full lineup of players playing that week, I would get off to a nice lead on most of the competition, and not really have to pay for it given that bye weeks layer in as the season goes on (but almost every team has a “bye” Week 0). I wanted to stay grounded here though, and really use it as a tiebreaker more than anything else.
Did I execute? Yes, largely I suppose. I felt like I leaked a ton of value at certain points in the draft (Swen in 1st, Gore in the 3rd) by going with players that I really like at positions I wanted to target. I was very happy grabbing Kuntz in Round 2 even if it wasn’t my gameplan going in. It’s wild how he’s in a tier unto himself for G5 Tight Ends. I am not in love with my QBs, as they’re likely to be solid but not really spectacular, but I don’t think I really ended up paying for waiting deep into the draft to start to fill out my wide receiver room. Overall, I think this squad has a really solid floor - not something that I feel should be overlooked when you are talking about a 16 team bestball league, and I can craft arguments easily enough for where I hit on upside as well.
- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?
It’s boring but getting Jesse Matthews in Round 9 allowed me to breathe a huge sigh of relief. I’m cool with him as my WR2, am a believer in how he closed last year, and think that the way the offseason has trended for SDSU sets him up nicely for 2022.
What do I regret? I got greedy and decided to make Sieh Bangura my RB5 in Round 10, and then a bunch of my QB targets all flew off the board before my next pick (when I was planning on taking my QB3). Additionally, after Bangura, I didn’t take another RB for 11 rounds, so even though I feel like I’m in good shape with my first five RBs, I probably could have rounded things out a little better
- Name one pick another manager made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.
Scott Bell’s Schlee / Prater QB combination was legendary. I need to be reminded every so often that doing the smart / right thing in fantasy sports takes a back seat to getting Your Guys on your team. So thank you for that, Scott. Thor’s back to back pairing of DJ Irons and Jonzell Norrills was also dreamy.
- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
Us allowing Mike to get Malik Jackson in round 12 was criminal. I’m out here reaching for Toa Taua and Calvin Tyler Jr. in rounds six and seven and this dude just casually scoops a likely 20+ touch RB all those rounds later. Whoops.
- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
Thor and Scott get to share the honors, as I felt like pretty equally contributed the most to depleting my queue throughout the draft
Tyler Forness - NBC Sports Edge
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Keaton Mitchell (So) - ECU
RB
12
12
2
Sean Tyler (So) - WestMI
RB
21
5
3
Ryan O'Keefe (Jr) - UCF
WR
44
12
4
Jayshon Jackson (Sr) - Ball
WR
53
5
5
Darren Grainger (Sr) - GASt
QB
76
12
6
Joshua Cephus (Jr) - UTSA
WR
85
5
7
Daniel Richardson (Fr) - C Mi
QB
108
12
8
Demarkcus Bowman (Fr) - UCF
RB
117
5
9
Terion Stewart (So) - BGSU
RB
140
12
10
Mikey Keene (Fr) - UCF
QB
149
5
11
Davis Koetter (Sr) - Boise
WR
172
12
12
Josh Sterns (So) - W Ky
WR
181
5
13
Kye Robichaux (So) - W Ky
RB
204
12
14
Ty McCullouch (Sr) - ColSt
WR
213
5
15
Levi Williams (So) - UtSt
QB
236
12
16
Teddy Knox (Fr) - SMU
WR
245
5
17
Tyrell Robinson (Jr) - Army
RB
268
12
18
Sean Dykes (Sr) - Mem
TE
277
5
19
Joshua Cobbs (So) - Wyo
WR
300
12
20
Ben Redding (Sr) - SMU
TE
309
5
21
Oscar Cardenas (So) - UTSA
TE
332
12
22
Cedric Patterson III (So) - Rice
WR
341
5
23
Jake Bailey (So) - SMU
WR
364
12
24
Lincoln Pare (So) - TxSt
RB
373
5
25
JD Head (So) - NorTx
QB
396
12
26
Bryce Carpenter (Sr) - CoCar
QB
405
5
27
Nate Cox (Sr) - Nev
QB
428
12
28
Ayo Adeyi (So) - NorTx
RB
437
5
What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?
Being that I had the 12th pick, I felt like I would need to go running back right away to avoid not getting one of the better backs. Getting the stack of Keaton Mitchell and Sean Tyler was important for me, as I was planning on taking some chances at quarterback. Darren Grainger and Daniel Richardson have all the tools to be true dual-threats, they just need to string it together. Ryan O’Keefe felt like a steal in round three, as I see him being the guy for UCF and Jayshawn Jackson will be the WR1 for a Ball State team that loves to air it out.
What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret? Name one pick another owner made in the top 10 rounds that made you insanely jealous.
I loved getting Terrion Stewart in the ninth-round. I can see him taking over that Bowling Green backfield after averaging 5.9 YPC on 70 carries as a true freshman. Thor taking Michael Pratt in round five was the pick that I was really jealous about. He got beat up as a true freshman, but there are a lot of tools there. He was going to be my guy at 5.12 and to see him go at 5.02 hurt.
Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
If Western Kentucky can keep up the magic that they had last season, I think Josh Stearns can have a monster season for the Hilltoppers. Jarrett Doege isn’t Bailey Zappe, but they know how to air it out and the offense is very friendly for massive production.
Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
I really like Scott Bell’s team. Starting off the draft with Jake Haener, Zakhari Franklin, and Antario Brown was a great first three picks. Daequan Finn has the potential to be a fantasy monster and getting Melquan Stovall in round nine was a really savvy selection.
Joe Disalvo - The CFF Site
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Camar Wheaton (Fr) - SMU
RB
13
13
2
George Holani (Jr) - Boise
RB
20
4
3
Blake Watson (Jr) - OD
RB
45
13
4
Ellis Merriweather (Jr) - UMass
RB
52
4
5
Todd Centeio (Sr) - JMU
QB
77
13
6
Grant Gunnell (So) - NorTx
QB
84
4
7
Ty Keyes (Fr) - SMiss
QB
109
13
8
Tyrin Smith (So) - UTEP
WR
116
4
9
Beau Corrales (Sr) - SMU
WR
141
13
10
Reggie Brown (Fr) - JMU
WR
148
4
11
Caleb Snead (Sr) - Lib
WR
173
13
12
Bud Holloway (So) - JMU
WR
180
4
13
Nyny Davis (Fr) - UtSt
WR
205
13
14
Aubry Payne (Sr) - GASt
TE
212
4
15
Carter Bradley (So) - SoAl
QB
237
13
16
Tyhier Tyler (Sr) - Army
QB
244
4
17
Lexington Joseph (Jr) - FLInt
RB
269
13
18
Dalvin Smith (Fr) - W Ky
WR
276
4
19
Rivaldo Fairweather (So) - FLInt
TE
301
13
20
Myles Bailey (Fr) - C Mi
RB
308
4
21
Cade Ballard (Sr) - Army
QB
333
13
22
Ricky White (So) - UNLV
WR
340
4
23
CJ Beasley (So) - CoCar
RB
365
13
24
Jaylon Bester (Sr) - MiaOH
RB
372
4
25
Jemel Jones (Sr) - Army
QB
397
13
26
Trace Bruckler (So) - NM
WR
404
4
27
Kaedin Robinson (So) - App
WR
429
13
28
Dajon Richard (Fr) - SMiss
RB
436
4
1. What was your strategy?
In all of the drafts I had participated in throughout May and June, I found that if you did not get a preseason Top 10 quarterback or receiver early, you could wait on both and get really good value in the middle to late rounds. Plus, I had a feeling in this 16-team league, most owners would likely prioritize running backs early. All things considered, I never go into a draft with a steadfast strategy, as I believe you have to adjust and pivot at moments throughout a draft, and such decisions are dictated by value on the board and quality of depth remaining at a particular position. In this draft, I stacked running backs, selecting four in the first four rounds. That decision could prove costly in the end, because the G5 quarterback pool doesn't have the quality of depth that the P5 pool does. As a result, I used seven selections in the G5 draft on quarterbacks, whereas I only used five roster spots for that position in the P5 draft. In this deep draft format, you are faced with deciding between building a balanced roster at the expense of depth, or establishing depth at one or two particular positions, while sacrificing balance. In this draft, it's difficult to do both. I waited on tight ends and still feel good about the two that I selected. I do not think there are many quality fantasy TEs in the G5 pool, so being light at that position might be okay as long as my two avoid injuries.
2. What was your favorite pick? Which pick do you most regret?
My favorite pick was James Madison QB Todd Centeio in Round 5. Centeio is a sleeper of mine this year and I feel the transition from the Mountain West to the Sun Belt, along with the Dukes' system, makes him an appealing fantasy option.
The pick I most regret is the selection of Boise State RB George Holani in Round 2, and not because I am concerned about Holani, but the fact that nine quarterbacks were picked between my selection of Holani in Round 2 and ODU RB Blake Watson in Round 3, put me in a pinch and forced me to prioritize quarterbacks for the next three rounds.
3. Another owner's pick within 10 rounds that made you jealous?
As Round 5 wore on, it seemed as if FAU QB N'Kosi Perry might make it to me, and I was planning on going Perry and JMU QB Todd Centeio in Round 6. However, Andrew Katz nabbed Perry two picks before me, so waiting on Centeio in Round 6 was no longer an option. It's amazing how one pick can change a draft, because had I landed Perry and Centeio, I would be feeling completely different about my quarterback room. If you read my P5 writeup, it should be of no surprise that Katz Daddy Hackz stung me in this draft, too. This guy had to be hacked into my queue! In fact, we had several issues with the draft room throughout the ten day event, and I am of the opinion it was not a platform issue. I think it was Hacky Katzy doing some cyber espionage in the draft room.
4. Which player selected in Round 12 or later could potentially be a best ball regular in starting lineups?
If Jeremy Singleton sticks as Georgia Southern's WR1 in OC Bryan Ellis' system (WKU Co-OC in '21), we might see him regularly in Scott Bogman's weekly best ball lineup.
5. Most talented roster outside of mine?
These drafts are so deep that evaluating a roster through 28 rounds is tough. In this format, the rosters that initially standout to me are the ones that established a solid foundation of core players in Rounds 1-10, like the rosters of Chris Kay and Alfred Fernandez. However, these slow drafts require a chess-like approach, and based on my long history of observing draft personalities, I strongly feel that Kay's early smack talk in the group chat eventually led to a checkers-like mindset, and as a result, his roster build throughout the second half of the draft fizzled like a cheap sparkler on the 4th of July. In this league depth is imperative, so from an overall build (Rounds 1-28), I like the roster of Brady McCollough.
Greg Brandt - The Devy Watch
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Braydon Bennett (So) - CoCar
RB
14
14
2
Brian Cobbs (Sr) - UtSt
WR
19
3
3
Carson Steele (So) - Ball
RB
46
14
4
Jalen Wayne (Jr) - SoAl
WR
51
3
5
Rocky Lombardi (Jr) - NIU
QB
78
14
6
Zion Bowens (Sr) - Hawaii
WR
83
3
7
Jaylin Lane (So) - MidTN
WR
110
14
8
Cammon Cooper (Jr) - Hawaii
QB
115
3
9
Darius Boone Jr. (So) - E Mi
RB
142
14
10
LaJohntay Wester (So) - FlAtl
WR
147
3
11
Tanner Arkin (Fr) - ColSt
TE
174
14
12
Gunnar Holmberg (Jr) - FLInt
QB
179
3
13
Cam Wiley (So) - Akr
RB
206
14
14
Carlos Carriere (Sr) - C Mi
WR
211
3
15
Anthony Watkins (Jr) - Tuls
RB
238
14
16
Terrell McDonald (Jr) - UAB
TE
243
3
17
Brendon Clark (So) - OD
QB
270
14
18
Miles Marshall (Jr) - MiaOH
WR
275
3
19
DeMeer Blankumsee (So) - Toled
WR
302
14
20
John Gentry (Jr) - UtSt
RB
307
3
21
Ja'Quez Cross (Fr) - ArkSt
RB
334
14
22
Kenny Tracy (So) - MiaOH
RB
339
3
23
Jimmy Horn (So) - SoFL
WR
366
14
24
EJ Wilson Jr. (So) - FLInt
RB
371
3
25
Luke McCaffrey (So) - Rice
QB
398
14
26
Rodrigues Clark (So) - Mem
RB
403
3
27
Billy Bowens (Sr) - Boise
WR
430
14
28
William Haskell (Fr) - SDSU
QB
435
3
- What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it? What do you like and dislike about your team?
Much like the P5 draft I came into the G5 draft looking to grab the best player on the board. Again this strategy bit me in the butt a little bit at the quarterback spot. Not as badly as it did in the P5 draft though. I really like my group of wideouts. Jalyn Wayne of South Alabama is a breakout candidate for this Fall. Brian Cobbs and Zion Bowens round out my best group.
- What was your favorite pick that you made? Which do you regret?
I was very excited to grab Jalen Wayne at 4.03. He should fill nicely into the Jalen Tolbert spot in 2022. Can't say one pick sticks out as a regret but drafting Braydon Bennett at 1.14 didn't quite feel right but he was the best option.
- Which player selected in Round 12 or later do you think has the best chance of becoming a weekly CFF starter this year?
I don't like leaving a draft and not taking Corey Crooms. So missing out on him in the third round was upsetting. My 13th round pick of Cam Wiley has the chance of being an every week starter. I liked what I saw from him in 2020 at Minnesota so he had to be able to start at Akron, right?
- Outside of your own team, which do you see as the most talented in the league post-draft?
Eric Froton really liked it with his first three picks. All three are big targets of mine this offseason. Reese White in the 7th was another nice pickup. From top to bottom he grabbed a lot of players that I liked.
Travis May - RotoViz
Rnd
Player
Pos
Ov
Pk
1
Grayson McCall (Jr) - CoCar
QB
15
15
2
Chris Smith (Jr) - ULLaf
RB
18
2
3
Seth Henigan (Fr) - Mem
QB
47
15
4
Brad Roberts (Jr) - AF
RB
50
2
5
Grant DuBose (So) - Char
WR
79
15
6
Dante Wright (Sr) - ColSt
WR
82
2
7
Dae Dae Hunter (So) - Lib
RB
111
15
8
Jace Ruder (Jr) - UNT
QB
114
2
9
Kobe Hudson (Jr) - UCF
WR
143
15
10
Quian Williams (Sr) - Buff
WR
146
2
11
Gary Williams (Sr) - ColSt
TE
175
15
12
Ashaad Clayton (Fr) - Tul
RB
178
2
13
Austin Aune (Jr) - NorTx
QB
207
15
14
Demario Douglas (So) - Lib
WR
210
2
15
Dylan Drummond (Sr) - E Mi
WR
239
15
16
Tyler Phommachanh (Fr) - UConn
QB
242
2
17
Cameron Carroll (So) - Tul
RB
271
15
18
Kyle Williams (So) - UNLV
WR
274
2
19
Tyler Lavine (Jr) - SMU
RB
303
15
20
De'Corian Clark (Jr) - UTSA
WR
306
2
21
Caleb Snead (So) - Liberty
WR
335
15
22
David Bailey (Sr) - ColSt
RB
338
2
23
Tre Tucker (Sr) - Cin
WR
367
15
24
Adam Cofield - (N/A)
RB
370
2
25
TJ McMahon (Jr) - Rice
QB
399
15
26
Brandon Niemenski (Fr) - UConn
TE
402
2
27
Jack Bradley (Jr) - Rice
TE
431
15
28
Brian Casteel (Sr) - Nev
WR
434
2
-What was your strategy going into the draft, and were you able to implement it?
I went with a ZeroWR approach so I could stack elite RBs and QBs early. It didn’t work as well as the P5 side because several others did the same. Plus the WR run I grabbed later wasn’t as strong. But that’s really just the nature of the G5 right now.
- What do you like and dislike about your team?
Hate the QB depth, but I love the elite ceiling at the position. Don’t like the TEs at all except for my likely starter. The RB and WR depth are going to carry me.
- What was your favorite pick that you made?
It may not work out, but Ashaad Clayton in round 12 seemed like a great value given the talent.