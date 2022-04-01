The 'Group of Death' is back for the Qatar World Cup. Here are the 4 teams that make it up in 2022.

A wide shot of the draw for the 2022 Qatar World Cup on April 1, 2022. Igor Kralj/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is in the books, and the "group of death" is set.

At every World Cup in recent times, one group has stood out as tougher than the rest, and dubbed the "group of death."

This year's "group of death" features Spain, Germany, Japan, and either New Zealand or Costa Rica.

In Russia 2018, Germany, Mexico, South Korea, and Sweden faced off in the "group of death," with dire consequences for the reigning champion Germans, who crashed out after winning just one game in the group stage.

Before that, in 2014, England faced Uruguay, Italy, and Costa Rica in Group D, the Brazil World Cup's "group of death." Group D saw both England and Italy crash out, with the Brits failing to win a single game.

The tradition continues in 2022, with Group E at the Qatar World Cup immediately obvious as a tough foursome, following the draw on Friday.

Spain, Germany, Japan, and the winner of a playoff match between New Zealand and Costa Rica will make up the group.

Elsewhere in the draw there is a geopolitically tense Group B, featuring England, the USA, and Iran, as well as one of Ukraine, Wales, or Scotland.

You can see the full draw for the group stage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup below:

2022 World Cup group stage draw FIFA

