Group of Aggies named to Phil Steele’s 2024 Preseason CUSA team

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of 12 Aggies were named to Phil Steele’s 2024 Preseason CUSA team, four of which earned first team nods.

Nine honorees are returning Aggies and three are new to Las Cruses picked up out of the transfer portal during the offseason.

First team included running back Ahmonte Watkins, offensive tackle Shiyazh Pete, defensive end Buddha Peleti and safety Da’Marcus Crosby.

Wide receiver Ahmonte Watkins, offensive tackle Shiyazh Pete, defensive end Buddha Peleti and safety Da’Marcus Crosby all earned second team nods.

Four aggies collected third team honors including cornerback Dakerric Hobbs, kicker Connor Brooskby, punt returner Jordan Smith and long snapper Charlie Eberle.

Phil Steele is considered one of the greatest sportswriters and analysts in the country, creating what some call “The Preseason Football Bible.”

