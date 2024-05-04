Groundsman's mixed emotions ahead of Saints match

Stuart Wilson is the pitch manager at Croke Park but is originally from Leighton Buzzard [Getty Images]

The pitch manager at Croke Park has said it will be a "great day" to see the first English rugby club play at the ground.

Northampton Saints will face Leinster at The Gaelic Athletic Association's (GAA) headquarters for the Champions Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Stuart Wilson supports Saints and is from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, but looks after the pitch at the stadium in Dublin.

He said his wife and two sons will be at the game "in [Leinster] blue, unfortunately".

He will have some support, as his parents will be over from England to support Saints.

the GAA agreed "rugby and soccer activity" could take place at the venue.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin was unavailable, with the venue preparing to host the Europa League football final on 22 May.

Mr Wilson said it was "unbelievable" to have Saints play at the ground.

"It's been fantastic, it's been a great buzz, being a Saints fan and to be honest having rugby [here], I was a rugby player, so actually being around the rugby again is great," he said.

Croke Park is one the biggest sports grounds in Europe [Getty Images]

He said: "It will be a great day... our boys are really looking forward to it.

"I think everybody is, there is a real buzz about this game, so hopefully it's a great game."

He also said the players and fans who had not been to Croke Park will see an "unbelievable" ground.

"Everybody that comes here that is new to the stadium is blown away, it is an amazing place."

He said he and his team would be pitch-side "close to the action and it will be great to see".

"Just seeing a different sport and how the pitch performs will be really interesting," he added.

