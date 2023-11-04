Groundskeeper accused of stealing equipment from Boulder's Flatirons Golf Course

Nov. 3—A groundskeeper at Boulder's Flatirons Golf Course has been fired and is facing criminal charges after reportedly stealing equipment from the course and selling it off to a pawn shop.

The employee was hired at the city-owned course in 2019 after several seasons of temporary work.

According to a release, tool sets were first noticed missing from the Flatirons equipment shop on March 6. Boulder police were contacted and opened a case on Oct. 19 after the tool sets were found at EZ Pawn in Lafayette.

Police found the employee had brought the sets to the pawnshop, along with some other tools that did not belong to the city. A receipt shows he received $200 for all the items.

The equipment is in police custody as evidence, but will later be returned to the golf course.

The employee was issued a summons for theft and providing false information to a pawn broker.

The employee was also fired after a due process hearing on Thursday.

"This is a very unfortunate and rare incident," City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said in a statement. "We entrust city employees to be responsible stewards of all equipment related to their jobs and more importantly, of our credibility and trust with our taxpaying community. While (the defendant) is, of course, entitled to a fair trial, the reported behavior is not consistent with our city value of integrity. I appreciate Human Resources, Parks and Recreation and the Police Department for taking the necessary steps in this case."