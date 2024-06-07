How the grounds crew prepares Devon Park for the Women’s College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The field at Devon Park is always a beautiful sight to see. Thanks in large part to their grounds crew and the around the clock work they do.

“I just think putting out a good product that, you know, fans and players and coaches can be happy about something I’ve always truly liked doing,” said Jaxson Webb, head sports turf manager.

Webb plays a very important role at Devon Stadium and shows up long before first pitch.

“We can come in, you know, four or five hours before the game and we’ll repack the mound and plates with clay. I will drag out the skin,” said Webb. “We’ll touch up some paint lines today.”

That is only some of the work Webb and his crew have put in during the 2024 Women’s College World Series.

“We’ve had days of this week of the World Series where we’re here 16,17 hours,” said Webb.

But Webb said he doesn’t mind the time he’s put in and the reward of being apart of something so big, makes it worth the commitment.

“It’s very rewarding. At the end of the night when you start seeing the first pitch go and then the game just gets played and you know, it’s just a fun event for everybody to be around and gets us going,” said Webb.

