Grounds crew member steals the show after Dave Martinez’s outburst in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-3 loss to the Washington Nationals

CHICAGO — Chants of “M-V-P” erupted during the seventh inning of Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field.

But this time they weren’t for Kris Bryant.

The recipient was a hard-working grounds crew member who ran onto the field to insert first base back into its moorings after Nationals manager Dave Martinez pulled it out, slammed it to the ground and kicked it.

Martinez’s fit of anger came in response to shortstop Trea Turner being called out for running inside the baseline after a strikeout on a wild pitch.

The grounds crew worker received a standing ovation for his hustle, while Martinez earned an ejection for an epic re-creation of a classic Lou Piniella move.

Unfortunately for the Cubs, that moment proved to be the highlight of a 4-3 loss to the Nationals that ended their winning streak at three games. The Cubs dropped back to .500 at 21-21 heading into Thursday’s series finale.

Trailing by two in the ninth, Javier Báez’s one-out, solo home run off closer Brad Hand made it 4-3. Hand struck out Joc Pederson before Bryant singled and stole second, putting the tying run in scoring position. Matt Duffy had a chance to be the hero but struck out to end it.

Jake Arrieta (4-4) took the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits over five innings while striking out two. After striking out eight during a six-inning start against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 25, Arrieta has only five strikeouts in his last three starts, covering 14⅓ innings.

The Cubs took a quick lead in the second on Nico Hoerner’s run-scoring single, but Eric Sogard was thrown out attempting to score from first on the hit. The Nationals put runs on the board off Arrieta in each of the next three innings, including Juan Soto’s 421-foot home run off the right-field video board in the fifth that made it 4-1.

Ian Happ’s bases-loaded single in the fifth pulled the Cubs within two runs, but Max Scherzer struck out Willson Contreras and retired David Bote on a flyout to end his night. Scherzer also lasted only five innings, scattering four walks and five hits. He finished with eight strikeouts, passing Jim Bunning for 19th on the all-time list with 2,856 after fanning Happ to end the third.

The Cubs pulled right fielder Jason Heyward in the fourth for what they termed hamstring tightness. They already were missing Anthony Rizzo because of lower back tightness, and Báez was left out of the starting lineup before entering as a pinch hitter in the seventh.

Trevor Williams, who’s 2-2 with a 6.27 ERA in eight starts, faces the Nationals on Thursday afternoon at Wrigley.