Ground stop causes air traffic disruption to East Coast
The ground stop has since been lifted, but travelers were warned to expect residual delays.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Felix broke a tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American ever, and the loaded team of Sydney McLaughlin, Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu produced the fourth-fastest time ever.
A TikToker who was traveling from Connecticut to Los Angeles may have thought she was headed toward the ultimate meet-cute, but instead, she was left in hysterics.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
As ratings decline for the Tokyo Games, it's clear that a new broadcast reality is coming.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
German coach Kim Raisner urged her rider to "really hit" her horse when it wouldn't jump in competition on Friday, and even punched the horse herself.
"They're sending me pictures in their USA gear," Jessica Springsteen told reporters in Tokyo about her parents Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa.
Megatron becomes a Hall of Famer this weekend. He's still mad at the Lions.
Good news and bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers RB room following the HoF Game.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
One thing really got to Kris Bryant after he learned he was leaving Chicago.
Some get a gold watch when retiring. Allyson Felix got one final gold medal.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
A throwback like no other.
Allyson Felix wins her record 11th Olympic medal, teaming with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu to take gold in the 4x400 relay.