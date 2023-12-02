Ground and pound: Devastating running attack sends Caravel past Archmere in 2A football final

The Caravel Buccaneers soak it all in after finishing 13-0 and winning the DIAA Class 2A football championship with a 35-13 victory over Archmere at Delaware Stadium #delhs pic.twitter.com/R6cJxm79xk — Brad Myers (@BradMyersTNJ) December 2, 2023

NEWARK – The Caravel offensive line pounded on Archmere’s door throughout the first half.

Early in the third quarter, the Buccaneers broke it down and rushed through.

Two long touchdown runs gave Caravel all the momentum, and the Bucs rode it to a 35-13 victory over the Auks in the championship game of the DIAA Class 2A Football Tournament on Saturday at Delaware Stadium.

“Archmere is a tough team, but we were able to wear them down a little bit,” said Caravel’s Craig Miller, who rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns. “At first, it started off tough. But once it started going, we started wearing them down.”

Caravel's Craig Miller gets past the Archmere defense for the only score of the first half in the DIAA Class 2A championship at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Linemen Priest Jones, Owen Kemether, Dwight Williams, Alex Hall and Zavion Tuck – bookended by tight ends Brock Rhoades and Bryce McKinnon – paved the way for an overwhelming ground assault that produced 414 yards.

That included 31 carries for 215 yards and two more scores from Jordan Miller, who isn’t related to Craig Miller but formed a devastating pair all season as the top-seeded Bucs finished 13-0.

“Really, I’ve just got to make sure I don’t get caught,” Jordan Miller said. “I’ve just got to run. They make a way for me, whether it’s going left or right. … We’ve got no weak spot on the line, so it makes my job easy.”

The second-seeded Auks (9-4) matched Caravel’s push through the first half, with Craig Miller’s 52-yard burst up the middle sending the Bucs into halftime ahead 7-0. Archmere avoided further damage when Miles Kempski intercepted a pass in the end zone with 10 seconds left.

But the second half was a different story.

Jordan Miller carried for 11 yards on Caravel’s first play, then sprinted for a 49-yard TD on the next play.

Caravel receives the first place trophy after the Bucs' 35-13 win against Archmere in the DIAA Class 2A championship at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

The Bucs’ defense forced a punt, and Jordan Miller rushed for 5 yards. Then Craig Miller broke a 62-yard scoring run to make it 21-0 with 8:59 left in the third quarter.

“With us blocking up front and the Millers in the backfield, no one can stop us,” Hall said. “We’re the best team in the state.”

Archmere pulled within 21-7 on Kempski’s 31-yard strike to Gavin Lee. Caravel quickly answered with a 34-yard score on an end around by receiver Trey Hamlin, who watched Tuck deliver the decisive blow.

“I was following him,” Hamlin said. “He made the key block. I cut off of him and the lane was open.”

Caravel's Dwight Williams reacts after the Bucs' 35-13 win against Archmere in the DIAA Class 2A championship at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

The Auks got another TD on Kempski’s 11-yard toss to Drew Duncan, only to see the Bucs counter with a 24-yard burst by Jordan Miller for the final touchdown.

Kempski completed 12 of 24 passes for 140 yards, with Lee catching five for 64 yards and Duncan pulling in four for 42 yards. Christian Wittmeyer gained 33 yards on four carries for Archmere.

Caravel passed for just 7 yards, but it hardly mattered as the Bucs ran to their first state football championship since 2012.

