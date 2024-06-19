'Ground to make up' with Leeds fans if Wober returns

[Getty Images]

On the latest episode of Don't Go To Bed Just Yet, BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope discusses Max Wober's future with Leeds United after his return from a loan spell Borussia Monchengladbach.

Wober left Elland Road in the summer of 2023, following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

"I would say there is probably a lot of Leeds fans who will think of him as the most shocking one, that they expected to stay, to go out of the door," said Pope.

"That doesn't sit well with Leeds fans, so I think there is a lot of ground for him to make up to try to get some goodwill back.

"Whenever they put the shirt on, I'm sure Leeds fans will support them regardless of who it is, but I think there is a big chasm to be crossed with the fans and if he doesn't perform well in the Euros [for Austria] then that is not going to help his cause. I do think he is good enough to be a solid Championship defender though."

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix added: "I think we are going to have to resign ourselves to the fact that he is coming back, get ourselves in that headspace.

"But, if he does go, he's in that 'can't sell him at a loss category' like Brenden Aaronson and other people. This is why I think - for a good few months, Leeds fans - just think of him in that shirt and come to terms with the possibility that you might be seeing a lot more of him."

