Ground game powers Eagles past Hornets, 55-12

Sep. 25—PLATTSBURGH — Just as Beekmantown is dangerous in the air, the Eagles showed the ground game is just as strong in their, 55-12 victory over the Hornets, Friday.

"You know, what we're always gonna do is always going to take whatever the defense gives us," Beekmantown head coach Scott Aguglia said. "You know, if we're in a situation where we're dominant up front and face perceiving what we're gonna have.

"We think we have a mismatch in the secondary we're gonna throw the ball. We're just going to try to be dynamic and then take whatever it takes to get us going."

It was a dominant night for Eagle Louis Sweenor and Co. as Beekmantown combined to gain 286 yards on 24 carries, led by Sweenor's nine carries for 144 yards.

"Without my o-line I'm nothing," Sweenor said. "I give them credit where credit's due. They work their butts off and anytime I score I go right to them because it's on them."

It paid off as six of the team's seven touchdowns came on the ground. It meant a relatively light night of work for Nate Parliament who only threw five passes, one of them for a touchdown to Patrick Hagadorn.

"It was definitely cool," Parliament said. "I mean, we do what we have to do to win.

"And the bottom line is as long as we come out with the W that's what matters and that's what we did tonight. So I'm happy."

It was all Eagles from the start. In the final five minutes of the first quarter, Sweenor scored his first touchdown and Parliament found Hagadorn from 10 yards out to get the lead to 15-0.

Dom DeAngelo would get Plattsburgh on the board early in the second quarter with a 27-yard scamper to close the game.

That would be as close as Plattsburgh would get it as Beekmantown scored 33 unanswered points in the second and third quarters to blow the game open.

Sweenor, Keegin Rodier and Parliament would each score touchdowns on the ground over the remainder of the second quarter.

Also on defense, Rodier earned a safety as he sacked Plattsburgh's Dan Hartmann in the endzone, just a minute before he would score his touchdown.

"Coach talked about early in the week that there was going to be a run-heavy offense in the game come Friday," Sweenor said. "We just stuck to the program and it paid off, obviously."

Rodier would again reach paydirt early in the third quarter. The bruising running back gained 11 yards on three carries, and said afterwards while he loves hitting, he really enjoys the defensive side of the ball where he can tackle.

Hagadorn would send the ball through the uprights from 27 yards out in the closing minutes of the quarter.

The fourth quarter saw more players get onto the field to take part in the action, as Aguglia said he was more pleased than anything to see everyone get the chance to play.

"Well, the best part of the night was the fact that we got all the kids in the game we all got to play as a team," he said. "And, you know, we took care of what we needed to take care of."

Plattsburgh never gave up and continued to fight until the final whistle was blown. This was evident as Hartmann and DeAngelo connected for a 36 yard TD midway through the 4th.

The scorebook was closed when Chris Frennier sprinted down the home sideline for a 65 yard touchdown, much to the enjoyment of his teammates.

"Great team win again," Parliament said. "We had another team win, everybody got to play and that's what counts here. and you know, we're gonna keep that train rolling hopefully against Saranac.

"We just gotta now put this in the rearview mirror just like we did Moriah and get ready for a big game against Saranac."

—

Beekmantown 55, Plattsburgh 12

BCS 15 23 10 7 — 55

PHS 0 6 0 6 — 12

Scoring summary

First quarter

B- Sweenor 15 run (Rodier run) 4:11

B- Hagadorn 10 pass from Parliament (Hagadorn kick) 1:16

Second quarter

P- DeAngelo 27 run (run failed) 11:52

B- Sweenor 3 run (Hagadorn kick) 11:19

B- Rodier safety; sacked QB in end zone 11:06

B- Rodier 2 run (Hagadorn kick) 10:08

B- Parliament 15 run (Hagadorn kick) 3:59

Third quarter

B- Rodier 1 run (Hagadorn kick) 10:44

B- Hagadorn 27 field goal 1:56

Fourth quarter

P- DeAngelo 36 pass from Hartmann (pass fails) 6:38

B- Frennier 65 run (Hagadorn kick) 5:44

Individual statistics

Rushing

B- Sweenor 9-144, 2TD; Parliament 5-54, TD; Broughton 6-12; Rodier 3-11, 2TD; Frennier 1-65, TD. Totals: 24-286, 6 TD.

P- Hartmann 7-(-20); Ladue 4-18; DeAngelo 5-29, TD; Walker 4-21; Russell 3-8; Manion 1-(-1). Totals: 24-55, TD.

Passing

B- Parliament 2-5-0-19-TD.

P- Hartmann 13-25-1-112-TD.

Receiving

B- Hagadorn 1-10, TD; Sand 1-9. Totals: 2-19, TD.

P- DeAngelo 5-45, TD; Filosca 7-50; Ladue 1-17; Kemokai 0-10. Totals: 13-112, TD.

Interceptions

B- Willette.