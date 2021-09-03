Ground game is key in tonight's Skunk Bowl

Sep. 3—BALDWYN — The Skunk Bowl is back tonight, and Baldwyn head coach Michael Gray is sure glad to see it.

The annual rivalry game between Booneville and Baldwyn was canceled last season when the MHSAA pushed the start of the season back two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Prentiss County showdown is as dead even as it can get. The all-time series is locked at 33-33-3 in the 69 meetings.

"We're excited to play this game," Gray said. "I like to play this game early and get it out of the way from a coach's point, so I won't worry about so much. It's always an exciting game though, for sure."

Baldwyn (1-0) is coming off a 12-11 win over Kossuth last week, in which kicker Wade Barron nailed a 32-yard field goal as time expired for the win.

The defensive slugfest in Kossuth wasn't contagious in nearby Booneville, where the Blue Devils (1-0) won a shootout with Mooreville, 44-34.

Booneville pounded the rock to a total of 407 rushing yards, led by dynamic freshman Zion Nunn. Nunn rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns in his first high school game.

It was a bit of a shock for Booneville head coach Mike Mattox, who lost 17 seniors, including all five linemen, and three-year starting quarterback John Daniel Deaton.

"That was a pleasant surprise — our offensive play in general," Mattox said. "We had a makeshift offensive line, still, that got on the right people, blocked hard, played hard, and that's all you can ask for."

The ground game is a key focal point for both teams tonight.

For Booneville, the hope is to try and replicate that success from last week, and for Baldwyn it's a point to stop it from happening, while also working to get better in that department on offense.

The Bearcats rushed for 140 yards last week — an improvement from last year's averaged of 79 yards per game.

"We hang our hat on the O-line and D-line this year because that's where the majority of our experience is," said Gray. "We're hoping we can control the line of scrimmage, just like they're hoping because (Mattox) is starting a whole new five from last year. He lost all five and we brought back everybody but one, but that doesn't mean anything when you kick off."

