Ground Attack! No. 25 Arizona State rushes for six touchdowns to take season-opener 41-14 over Southern Utah
No. 25 Arizona State football got the season started on a high note on Thursday, September 2nd, rushing for six touchdowns en route to a convincing 41-10 win over Southern Utah in Tempe. Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum collected two touchdowns a piece while Daniyel Ngata added one of his own. Junior Ricky Pearsall did a little bit of everything for the Sun Devils, throwing for a 29-yard completion on a double-pass trick play, catching two receptions, and rushing for a 26-yard touchdown. Quarterback Jayden Daniels passed for 132 yards on ten completions while adding 40 yards on the ground.