Grottenthaler in new role as RIT lax heads to NCAA final

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Seth Grottenthaler has been to the mountain top twice in college lacrosse.

Seth, a senior midfielder for RIT men’s lacrosse, has won two NCAA D-III Championships for the Tigers in his time there. This year, his approach is much different. Grottenthaler had surgery on his collarbone just after the final regular season game and had a plate and seven screws inserted. Now, he’ll be helping this time in a different role.

One of six team captains, Grottenthaler will help motivate and coach up the team as the Tigers (21-2) prepare for the NCAA D-III Men’s Lacrosse Championship vs. Tufts University (17-3) this Sunday at 1 pm in Philadelphia. The game will air live on NCAA.com. For Seth, who will return next season as a grad student player, it’s a new way of helping the program earn another title.

“Locked in, committed to the team even with my injury,” Grottenthaler said. “I know I can help the team out in a few different ways giving my expertise to younger guys and holding them accountable on the field.”

Come Sunday, Grottenthaler says RIT can be back on top if they give it their all. And, he’s more than willing to do the same.

“Just helping out in anyway that I can, keep playing hard.”

Before his injury, Grottenthaler scored 18 goals and had 17 assists in 18 games. Seth also scored at least one goal in his last eight games of the season. Stay with 18 Sports for more on Grottenthaler and RIT’s title game this weekend.

(PHOTO: RIT Athletics)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.