Grottenthaler, RIT men’s lacrosse finish as NCAA D-III runners-up

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WETM) – Corning’s Seth Grottenthaler and RIT finished as runners-up in the NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse National Championship.

(Photo Courtesy: RIT Athletics)

Another impressive season for Seth Grottenthaler and RIT men’s lacrosse has come to an end. On Sunday, the Tigers made their 3rd national championship appearance in the past 4 seasons. The 2021 and 2022 champs fell 18-14 to Tufts for the 2024 crown, without Grottenthaler on the field. Due to an injury, the Corning grad was not able to suit up for the majority of his senior season.

After 17 appearances, 18 goals, and 17 assists, Grottenthaler helped from the sideline, as RIT made a run back to the national title game. In Sunday’s championship, the Tigers erased a 5-goal deficit and tied the game twice, before falling to the Jumbos.

Despite the shortened season on the field, Grottenthaler has collected another accolade in a phenomenal college career. The senior midfielder now adds a national runner up campaign, to 2 national titles, 4-straight Liberty League championships, 3 Liberty League tournament crowns, and 106 career points.

18 Sports caught up with the Corning grad prior to the big game, to get his thoughts on RIT’s run, as well as the current Hawks team’s bid for a NYSPHSAA title.

