Grottenthaler, RIT lacrosse looking for big postseason

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Seth Grottenthaler eyes a big postseason in NCAA D-III men’s lacrosse.

Grottenthaler, a senior midfielder for RIT, has scored a goal in his last eight games as the Tigers prepare for the Liberty League Conference Tournament and NCAA Tournament. RIT (16-1) plays the winner of Union or Clarkson University Friday in the conference semis at Tiger Stadium in Rochester.

A time for the game is to be determined, Clarkson plays at Union Tuesday at 4 pm.

Grottenthaler, who has won two National Championships with the program in 2021 and 2022, has 18 goals and 17 assists this season for the Tigers. An honorable mention all-conference pick last year, Grottenthaler has played in every game this season for the Tigers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.