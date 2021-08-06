Groton Town Council votes to extend town manager's contract

Aug. 5—GROTON — The Town Council voted to extend the town manager's contract by another year, so it now ends on Aug. 2, 2026.

The council recently gave Town Manager John Burt a positive performance evaluation and wanted to add another year to his contract, according to the resolution approved Tuesday night. Eight councilors voted in favor of the extension, while Councilor Portia Bordelon abstained.

Councilor Joe Zeppieri read aloud part of the resolution, "that the Town Council recently conducted a performance evaluation for the Town Manager that resulted in a positive outcome," and called that statement "grossly understated."

"I think that the vast majority of the councilors that were involved in that evaluation found that the town manager, Mr. Burt, exceeded expectations in almost every category," Zeppieri said. "He has been an extraordinarily good town manager. We are very, very lucky to have him in Groton, and I just would like to share with the public the praise that most of us feel for him."

Burt, who became Groton's town manager in 2017, said in a statement that he was pleased to have received strong support from the council.

"It's been a tough last year and a half due to COVID, but the Council's leadership has made it much easier to navigate the constantly changing conditions," he said. "The best part of my job is working with Town staff, the Council and our residents to resolve problems. My on-going goal is to work to improve communication and engagement with the public in our town processes."

