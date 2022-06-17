‘Grossly under-rated;’ 4-star Oregon commit Jurrion Dickey makes case as No. 1 WR in 2023 class

If you’re a fan of the Oregon Ducks and someone who is in touch with the recruiting side of things, then the past few weeks have been pretty encouraging.

There’s a certain player in the Ducks’ 2023 recruiting class who has turned heads in the last month and is quickly rising up many analysts’ rankings as one of the best players in the class.

We’re talking about Jurrion Dickey, a 4-star WR out of Northern California. At the moment, Dickey is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 10 WR and No. 59 player overall in the 2023 class. However, his performance this spring — mainly at the OT7 camp in Las Vegas last week — has made a case for him to rise up those rankings and potentially earn a fifth-star before all is said and done.

According to 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins, Dickey has made a case to be named the No. 1 WR in the class. Here’s what he had to say about the Oregon commit:

We knew East Palo Alto (Calif.) Valley Christian wide out Jurrion Dickey was a very talented athlete but after seeing him last weekend at the Overtime OT7 event in Las Vegas, he deserves to be in the discussion for top receiver prospect in the country. When you’re rated the No. 88 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 59 in the Top247, it’s not exactly like you’re being ‘slept on,’ but the reality is, Dickey looks grossly under-rated outside the national top 40. He’s rated the No. 10 receiver in the country but there may not be another receiver in this class that has his combination of size, length, burst, hands, body control, toughness, and compete level. There really isn’t a weakness in his game no matter how hard you try and nitpick for one.

Of course, we also have an incredibly strong class of receivers in 2023, with Zachariah Branch, Carnell Tate, and Brandon Innis leading the rankings. However, if you were to compare Dickey with any one of those players, Biggins says that he stands up well and can compete with any of them.

Just for the fun of it, if you’re comparing Dickey with those three, he probably has the best all around size/skill set in the group. He’s not as fast as Branch but is five inches taller, 40 pounds heavier and more of a natural pass catcher. He’s a bigger, better athlete than Innis and looks more explosive than Tate. He’s not just a camp or 7v7 guy either and dominated with the pads on last season, catching 78 balls for 1,300 yards and 19 touchdowns and picked off four passes while playing safety as well.

It’s already impressive that the Ducks got the No. 10 WR in the class to commit to them, but if he starts climbing up those rankings and ultimately becomes a 5-star player before all is said and done, there’s a good chance that Dickey is among the most coveted recruits that Oregon has had in a long time.

