5-star offensive tackle blown away by ‘crazy’ Florida visit

Field Level Media

Longtime Davidson coach Bob McKillop is retiring, ending a run that included coaching NBA star Stephen Curry with the Wildcats and ranking among the Division I men's basketball's winningest active coaches. McKillop announced his retirement Friday at a campus news conference, effective at the end of the month. The retirement announcement came shortly after athletic director Chris Clunie said Davidson would make Curry's No. 30 the first number retired by the school after he earned his degree this year - 13 years after he left school early for the pros and one day after Curry won his fourth title with Golden State while being named NBA Finals MVP.