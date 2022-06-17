5-star offensive tackle blown away by ‘crazy’ Florida visit
It would be HUGE if the Gators can land this offensive lineman.
Longtime Davidson coach Bob McKillop is retiring, ending a run that included coaching NBA star Stephen Curry with the Wildcats and ranking among the Division I men's basketball's winningest active coaches. McKillop announced his retirement Friday at a campus news conference, effective at the end of the month. The retirement announcement came shortly after athletic director Chris Clunie said Davidson would make Curry's No. 30 the first number retired by the school after he earned his degree this year - 13 years after he left school early for the pros and one day after Curry won his fourth title with Golden State while being named NBA Finals MVP.
NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on shares of its common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The dividend will be payable on July 25, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 27, 2022.
The stylish prototype just won an award at Milan Design Week.
Hopefully Cedric Baxter Jr likes what he sees in Gainesville.
When Jayson Tatum made consecutive baskets to cap a game-opening Boston blitz, TD Garden was at its absolute loudest. After climbing back to the top of the Eastern Conference, the Celtics fell flat in the latter stages of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors won the final three games, taking the title with a 103-90 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night.
Former Director of Risk Management at West Tennessee Healthcare, Melanie Haste, 62, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for wire fraud.
Harry Styles enlisted the help of the crowd in Manchester to help him locate his former school teacher, Mrs. Vernon.
Ayesha Curry had the perfect mic-drop response to end the Finals feud with Boston fans.
Andrew Wiggins was incredible on the court during the NBA Finals, but even he knows Steph Curry had the performance of a lifetime.
A tweet posted by Jayson Tatum in 2015 turned out to be an eerily accurate prediction of the Warriors' 2022 NBA Finals win over his own team, Boston Celtics.
Matt Stoll has resigned as mayor of the town of Osceola seven months after winning election by luck of the draw amid rumors about an ‘incident’ at a local golf course.
The Warriors guard overcame two major injuries to win his fourth NBA championship.
Kendrick Perkins was confident with the bold prediction.
Following a loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown shared his message to teammate Jayson Tatum.
Tell us how you really feel, Chuck.
Even before recent developments gave the Deshaun Watson case a more ominous feel, some in the league office believed that Watson should not play until the pending litigation has ended. However, Commissioner Roger Goodell took the possibility of paid leave off the table in March. Starting with the feature that debuted 23 days ago on [more]
What he has done is more incredible than anything any of the greats before him did. He bent the game by defying probability.
Draymond Green had an epic message for the rest of the NBA after the Warriors won their fourth championship in eight seasons.
Phil Mickelson’s miserable US Open ended in a missed cut and was compounded by an errant tee-shot from the left-hander that left a spectator prostrate on the ground.
Steve Kerr wasn't having it with the early foul calls in Game 6.