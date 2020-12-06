Grosjean confirms he won't race in F1 again

SHOWS:

"I left a lot of time for the doctor to discuss, but for my health and my safety it is better that I don't take the risk to race in Abu Dhabi. It is a very difficult decision, but it is the best one for my future. Hopefully I will now work on what is coming next, where I am going to go racing, where I am going to go winning race. I would like to thank everyone for the message, for the support for the love. It has been incredible to see in those difficult times."

STORY: Romain Grosjean will miss the Formula One season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the Frenchman flying to Switzerland to continue his recovery from injuries sustained in a fiery crash at last week's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Forced to sit out Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix, the Frenchman had been hoping to return for what looked set to be his Formula One swansong in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 13. But in a video statement he released on Twitter, he said that he would not be able to race again this season

Grosjean walked away from the horrific crash last week, despite his car being split in half and bursting into flame. The 34-year-old suffered second-degree burns to the back of his hands, for which he will continue to receive treatment in Switzerland.

Haas will instead run Brazilian reserve Pietro Fittipaldi, standing in for Grosjean in Sakhir, for a second consecutive weekend.

Grosjean has been with Haas since the U.S.-owned team's debut Formula One season in 2016.

Both he and team mate Kevin Magnussen are leaving the outfit at the end of this year, with Haas going for an all-rookie line-up in Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael, and Nikita Mazepin, the son of a Russian billionaire.

Mercedes on Saturday said they would be open to arranging a farewell Formula One test for Grosjean if the Frenchman was unable to return in Abu Dhabi.

Grosjean has said if he couldn't race in Abu Dhabi, he would try to arrange a private test in January so he can say farewell to Formula One in a fitting way.

