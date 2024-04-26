Grosjean apologizes for Barber practice incident

Romain Grosjean said he has apologized to Jack Harvey for nudging the Brit off the road late in Friday’s opening NTT IndyCar practice session at Barber.

The incident started when the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver came upon Harvey as the Brit was getting the No.18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda up to speed after exiting the pits. Grosjean expressed his irritation a few corners later by hip-checking Harvey off the track, almost snaring the trailing car of Alexander Rossi in the process.

“I went to apologize first thing after the session,” Grosjean said. “It was on me. It was the fourth lap in a row that I got blocked. I did the French move that I was complaining, but I couldn’t turn the wheel with one hand. We actually made contact, which I feel a bit embarrassed about, but it’s the honest truth. Even Alexander Rossi wouldn’t believe me, but it’s the truth.

“I wanted to push him a bit wide, showing I was not happy, but I never wanted to make contact. I just couldn’t turn the wheel. So I went to apologize.

“I think everyone got blocked. It’s just Barber. It’s probably the most physical track of the season. It’s very hot. We’re pushing the limits on the car. High-speed corners… Yeah, I’m not very proud of that moment, but I’m much more proud of our session generally.”

Grosjean ended the afternoon sixth-fastest in JHR’s No. 77 Chevrolet, 0.25s down on pace-setter Josef Newgarden.

Story originally appeared on Racer