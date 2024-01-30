Groom's Molly Babcock leads this week's top female performers in the Texas Panhandle

Here are this week's top female performers from the Texas Panhandle.

Nevaeh Winn, River Road basketball

Scored 11 points against Canadian.

Realitee Brisco, Borger basketball

Scored 13 points against Perryton.

Kyndal Blair, Hereford basketball

Scored 15 points against Dumas.

Addison Bell, Stratford basketball

Scored 24 points against West Texas.

Jaylee Moss, Canyon basketball

Scored 17 points against Borger and 15 against West Plains.

Trinity Schlueter and Reese Cruse, Valley basketball

Schlueter has 25 points against White Deer while Cruse had 15.

Sadie Sanchez, Randall basketball

Had 18 against Dumas and 34 against West Plains.

Jada Clay, Texline basketball

Scored 14 against Channing and 25 against Adrian.

Charley Wilbur, Wellington basketball

Scored 17 against Memphis.

Brooklyn Boyett, Bushland basketball

Scored 17 points against Spearman and 28 against Tulia.

Kenidee Hayes, Clarendon basketball

Scored 15 points against Quanah.

Bella Edwards and Taytum Bell, Amarillo High basketball

Edwards had 20 points against PD while Bell had 11. Bell also had 11 against Caprock.

Reyna Rosales, Follett basketball

Had 16 points, six rebounds and eight steals against Miami. Had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five steals against Kelton.

Mel Lujan and MacKenzie Hickman, West Plains soccer

Against Dumas, Lujan had a PK and Hickman had two goals. Against Pampa, Lujan had three goals and an assist while Hickman had three assists.

Kyndal McClain, Ryan McClain and Alli Ingham, Randall soccer

Against Borger, Kyndal had two goals and Ryan had one goal and one assist. Against Pampa, Ryan had two goals and three assists, Kyndal had three goals and two assists, and Ingham had three goals and one assist.

Jaz Martinez, Lucy Richards and Addison Bidegain, Vega basketball

Against Boys Ranch, Bidegain had 16 points, Martinez had 10, and Richards had 18. On Friday, Martinez had 24, Richards had 23 and Bidegain had 19 on five three-pointers.

Dehlilah Martin and Natalia Tarango, Pringle-Morse basketball

Against Channing, Tarango had 27 points, nine steals and seven assists while Martin had 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Against Hartley, Martin had 17 points, 22 rebounds, seven blocks and three steals.

Molly Babcock, Groom basketball

Babcock had 16 points against Silverton and 15 points against Claude.

Sisciley Mincher and Harlie Brabham, SJCA basketball

Mincher had 12 points, three steals, four rebounds and three assists against Temple Christian. Brabham had nine points and 16 rebounds in the same game.

Mikala Watson, Tascosa soccer

Clean sheet against Lubbock-Cooper.

Kammi Maddox, Dalhart basketball

Scored 10 points against Tulia with three charges taken over Canadian.

Cambree Dyer, Pampa basketball

Scored 17 points against Perryton.

Emma Jalomo and Journey Prince, Childress basketball

Each scored 16 points against Roosevelt.

