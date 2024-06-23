Groom-to-be catches massive hammerhead shark during bachelor party in Florida

Warning: This video above shows the shark hanging which may disturb some viewers.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A groom-to-be made quite the catch during his bachelor trip in Pompano Beach this weekend.

Bob Takacs and his friends went fishing with “Mark the Shark” to celebrate his upcoming wedding, but what he caught was something from his wildest dreams.

Takacs reeled in his dream fish — a massive 15.5-foot hammerhead shark, weighing approximately 1,200 pounds.

“Was not expecting it to be on the end of that line,” Takacs told NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The owner of the “Mark the Shark” fishing company said it’s one of the largest sharks they’ve caught in years.

He said the meat from the shark will be donated to the homeless; a gesture the company has been doing for years.

