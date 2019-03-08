Is Gronk's Boston condo being for sale an indicator of his future with Patriots? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It's another offseason of uncertainty for the Patriots and their fans as they again await a decision from Rob Gronkowski on whether he'll continue his football career or retire.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On one hand, the All-Pro tight end has still been frequenting the team facility at Gillette Stadium since the Super Bowl, on the other, the seaport condo that is likely his Boston digs was just put on the market for $2.4 million.

While the listing agent for the property wouldn't reveal the name of the owner to Boston Magazine, the Boston Herald reported back in 2016 that the penthouse sold to Gronkowski Endorsements LLC for $1.9 million.

Here's a look at the place, via zillow.com:

While a mere real estate sale doesn't begin to predict a player's future, that didn't stop the speculation to begin that Gronk has his bags packed and he's ready to kick that movie career into high gear.

Gronk headed to Hollywood??? https://t.co/cB8I9coBTN — Mike Mutnansky (@MutWEEI) March 7, 2019

Story continues

Earlier this week, NBC Sports Boston Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran wrote that getting Gronk some help at tight end, after the Patriots released Dwyane Allen, could be a factor in the big guy's decision, along with him not exactly being ecstatic about his contract situation.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.