Gronkowski suspended for one game after late hit
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for one game without pay for his hit on Buffalo Bills defensive back Tre'Davious White.
While covering Gronkowski, White intercepted a Tom Brady pass in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' 23-3 win on Sunday.
With the play dead, Gronkowski jumped on the back of a prone White, who was out of bounds, incurring a penalty but no ejection, and White was taken to the locker room with what was later described as a concussion.
It is understood Gronkowski will appeal the suspension, despite apologising for the hit after the game.
"I definitely want to apologise to [White]," he said, in quotes reported by NBC Sports Boston. "I'm not in the business of that.
"It was a lot of frustration. I was just really frustrated and at that moment it just happened naturally through emotions and frustration."