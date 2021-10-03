Gronkowski says he has four cracked ribs and a punctured lung

When it comes to pregame misdirection, the Buccaneers secured a win over the Patriots.

From multiple reports of negative X-rays on his ribs to suggestions and indications that tight end Rob Gronkowski ultimately would play to a cameo appearance at practice on Friday, no one seriously expected that Gronk would miss the return to New England. Apparently, it was known from the get-go that Gronk wouldn’t go.

Gronkowski, who spent his retirement year at Fox, told Jay Glazer of Fox that last week’s jarring hit against the Rams resulted in four cracked ribs and a punctured lung.

Gronk reportedly will miss “weeks.” However, he has not yet been placed on injured reserve.

