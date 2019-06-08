Gronkowski: Patriots newest ring is the 'biggest, baddest one' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Rob Gronkowski rode off into the sunset and into his retirement after winning a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. But he has still been around the Patriots organization and was once again when he and the rest of his teammates received their rings on Thursday.

Gronkowski is evidently a big fan of the Patriots' new rings, and per Karen Kuregian of The Boston Herald, he called his ring the "biggest, baddest one."

Asked Rob Gronkowski to rate his new Super Bowl ring against the two others he won. His answer? "It rates as the biggest, baddest one!" — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) June 8, 2019

You can make the judgment for yourself, as the Patriots official Twitter account did release images of the rings following the ring ceremony on Thursday night.

The greatest ring of all-time. pic.twitter.com/Vv5AHmVGhS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

Safe to say, I think that Gronkowski may be right about this one.

Unfortunately, it does appear to be the last one that Gronk will take home as a player. Despite rumors that he may return to the team late in the season, he affirmed that he was going to stay retired at a recent charity event.

Perhaps Gronk will change his mind come football season, but for now, it seems that the Patriots will have to roll with Matt LaCosse as their No. 1 tight end until Ben Watson returns from his four-game suspension.

