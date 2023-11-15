Gronkowski has bold take on Mac Jones' NFL future amid Patriots' struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's possible we've seen the last of Mac Jones as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots.

Jones gave another awful performance last Sunday in the Patriots' 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany, highlighted by an inexcusable interception on the team's second-to-last offensive possession.

It was another lackluster showing for Jones and the Patriots passing attack. His 10 interceptions are the second-most among all quarterbacks, and if you consistently turn the ball over, it's hard to be trusted as the starter on a weekly basis.

What happens if the Patriots start backup Bailey Zappe or third string Will Grier in Week 12 against the New York Giants?

Ex-Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski thinks Jones should actually ask for his release. After that, he thinks Jones should join the Cleveland Browns, who just lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season-ending shoulder injury.

"I think Mac Jones should ultimately, even right now, should just go and ask for his release," Gronkowski told Kay Adams on FanDuel TV's Up & Adams Show. "If you're talking to me about what he should do, ask for his release. And then if it gets granted, he should go sign with the Cleveland Browns and start a new career right there. They need a new quarterback. Imagine that, how wild would that be?

How would Jones fit on the Browns?

"I think he would fit, there's no doubt about it. He's got some weapons around him (in Cleveland), and that would determine if Mac Jones is the real deal or not. I think he's a decent quarterback. I think he'll definitely be in the NFL for a little bit, even if it's going to be as a backup for a little bit and then a starter once again."

The Browns are 6-3 with a strong rushing attack and one of the league's best defenses. With Watson now sidelined, they have PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the QB depth chart. Jones is probably better than both of those two players, but at the same time, learning a new offense and building chemistry with new teammates on the fly at the most important time of the season would be quite difficult.

Jones might not start again for the Patriots, but getting released at this point in the season also seems unlikely.