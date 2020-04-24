Rob Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey is officially on sale -- here's where to purchase

Rob Gronkowski is back. The New England Patriots agreed to trade the Super Bowl-winning tight end and a seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round selection. A little over a year since announcing his retirement from the league, Gronk is officially reunited with quarterback Tom Brady. This time, they’re taking the NFC by storm.

Where to buy Rob Gronkowski’s No. 87 jersey

Welcome the newest duo in style. With plenty of time to show your team pride before the first regular season game, Fanatics is officially selling Gronk’s No. 87 shirt. The Nike Game Jersey retails for $100. Find women sizes here.

If you’ve already snagged Tom Brady’s shirt in the red colorway and want to diversify your collection, Gronk’s Nike Game Jersey is also available in the alternate “Pewter” color. Find women sizes here.

The new NFL season might be months away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a head start on supporting one of the most popular teams in the league.

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.