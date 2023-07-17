Gronk ponders if Steph will turn pro after incredible ACC win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steph Curry's performance during the American Century Championship was so impressive that stars from other sports are wondering if the 35-year-old can professionally play golf.

Shortly after Curry won his first ACC title Sunday, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter and pondered if the four-time NBA champion potentially has surpassed actual professional golfers.

Is @StephenCurry30 better then some professional golfers?? Could he go pro in golf if he focused on golf like basketball?? Every golf shot I have seen by him has just been amazing. Hole in ones, draining long putts…what’s your thoughts?? — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) July 16, 2023

Add Gronkowski to the list of athletes that have been impressed by Curry's outing at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

After Curry nailed his second-ever hole-in-one Saturday on the seventh hole, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, among others, lauded Curry's golfing ability on social media.

Despite his strong showing throughout, Curry found himself in danger of losing the tournament heading into the 18th and final hole. However, Curry nailed a clutch eagle putt to edge out former tennis player Mardy Fish, 75-73.

The scene from Steph’s tournament-winning putt on 18 😱 pic.twitter.com/snMnVtHErW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 16, 2023

The responses to Gronkowski's tweet about Curry range from "Yes, he can do it with practice" to "No, being a professional golfer would be way too difficult for him."

Still, with Curry showing how adept he is at golf, it begs the question of how dominant he truly can be if he spent more time playing golf than basketball.

Luckily for Warriors fans, Curry will be sticking to the hardwood than the course for the foreseeable future.

