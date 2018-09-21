Rob Gronkowski taken off Patriots injury report; Jacob Hollister out

Rob Gronkowski was on the practice field Friday with the Patriots and was removed from the Patriots injury report Friday. Another tight end, Jacob Hollister, is out with a chest injury and safety Patrick Chung and defensive end Trey Flowers are doubtful with concussions.

Gronkowski had popped up on the Patriots injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant with an ankle issue. Hollister did not appear on the injury report Thursday.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry was told Gronk's ankle injury is minor.

Rob Gronkowski's ankle issue a minor one, I've been told. We'll see what the injury report says, but indications are he was a full go at practice. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 21, 2018

Chung and Flowers haven't practiced all week. That's usually a sign they won't play Sunday when the Patriots travel to Detroit to play the Lions.

The complete Friday Pats injury report:

OUT

TE Jacob Hollister - Chest (Did not participate in practice)



DOUBTFUL

S Patrick Chung - Concussion (DNP)

DL Trey Flowers - Concussion (DNP)





QUESTIONABLE

T Marcus Cannon - Calf

DB Keion Crossen - Hamstring

DB Nate Ebner - Hip

WR Josh Gordon - Hamstring

CB Eric Rowe - Groin











NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE





