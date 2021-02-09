Gronk hilariously recounts denting Patriots' Lombardi Trophy with Julian Edelman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski hilariously recounts denting the New England Patriots' Lombardi Trophy with wide receiver Julian Edelman. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

