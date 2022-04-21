Gronk has hilarious response to hot take from when he was draft prospect

Twelve years after the 2010 NFL draft, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski revisited an old take from the Boston Sports Journal’s Greg A. Bedard

Prior to the draft, Bedard tweeted that he did not see the fascination with Gronkowski, who was a tight end at Arizona at the time. The Patriots selected Gronkowski in the second round with the 42nd overall pick in the 2010 draft.

He would end up becoming the best tight end in Patriots history. With four Pro Bowls, four Super Bowl wins and 7,861 yards during a nine-year career, he established himself as one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

Gronkowski followed Tom Brady to Tampa Bay in 2020, where he was able to win another Super Bowl. All in all, Bedard’s take on the tight and ended up being inaccurate. Gronkowski shared a lighthearted moment with Bedard via Twitter on Thursday.

With the NFL draft set to take place next week, there may be more bold takes coming soon.

