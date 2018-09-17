Gronk grabs two catches for 15 yards, admits Jags’ D covered him well

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was a non-factor on Sunday against the Jaguars. Tom Brady targeted Gronk four times, and Gronk caught two passes, one for nine yards and one for six yards. Afterward, Gronkowski admitted the Jaguars’ defense got the best of him.

“They did a good job overall,” Gronkowski said. “I just have to watch the film, how they did it. They’ve got good players. I have to play better. They did a good job. They’re a good team.”

The Patriots’ first possession ended on a third-down incompletion to Gronkowski, on a play when the Patriots wanted a penalty for pass interference. No flag was thrown, and Gronkowski acknowledged he needs to be able to beat physical coverage.

“It is what it is. Got to deal with it, got learn how to get off it,” he said. “Just another thing I have to learn to deal with.”

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has talked some trash about Gronkowski in the media, wasn’t really involved in covering Gronk on Sunday. But the Jaguars defenders who were on Gronkowski held him in check.