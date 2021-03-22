Gronk: Bucs can “definitely” be better offense next year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rob Gronkowski‘s return for a second season with the Buccaneers became official on Monday and he’s the latest piece of the Super Bowl champs to agree to stick around for another run at the Lombardi Trophy.

Gronkowski confirmed at a Monday press conference that he did speak to other teams while briefly dipping his toes into free agency, but always wanted to return to the “unbelievable” situation he found in Tampa. He also said that he thinks his return can be part of an even better performance in 2021.

The offense took some time to get into a groove in 2020, but the tight end believes that momentum will work in their favor as they take the field next season.

“I definitely do think we can be better on the offensive side of the ball,” Gronkowski said, via Scott Smith of the team’s website. “With so many players coming back, another offseason under our belt, another training camp under our belt, we can definitely continue where we left off.”

Running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Antonio Brown remain free agents, but the Bucs are otherwise running it back with the key parts of last year’s attack and that provides reason to think Gronkowski can be proven right this year.

Gronk: Bucs can “definitely” be better offense next year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Pro Football Focus ranks Texans’ free agency haul as ‘below average’

    Pro Football Focus considers the Houston Texans' 2021 NFL free agency haul to be "below average" in their latest evaluation.

  • Think the Patriots overspent in NFL free agency? You shouldn't care

    Our Tom E. Curran would like a word with those pretend bean counters and second guessers who believe the Patriots' free-agent spending spree was reckless and bad business.

  • 2021 NFL draft to be held on-site with limited prospects, media and fans

    The 2021 NFL draft will officially be held on-site in Cleveland, Ohio with limited prospects, media and fans in attendance.

  • Vikings CB Patrick Peterson plans to play cornerback

    Recently signed Vikings CB Patrick Peterson says the plan is for him to play cornerback in the 2021 NFL season.

  • Detroit Lions' Michael Brockers apologized to Jared Goff for 'level up' comment

    Michael Brockers said old team was on his heart when he made comments about Matthew Stafford joining the Rams that seemed like a jab at Jared Goff.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Justin Simmons: Broncos set up to make something happen

    Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris thinks opposing quarterbacks should be worried about facing the Denver defense this year and he has company in believing that the team’s defense is capable of a big rebound from their role in a 5-11 record in 2020. Safety Justin Simmons joined Harris in signing a new deal with the [more]

  • Steelers re-sign Chris Wormley

    The Steelers brought defensive tackle Chris Wormley into the organization last year and they didn’t want him to head anywhere else in 2021. The team announced on Monday that Wormley has re-signed with the team. It is a two-year deal for Wormley. Wormley was a 2017 third-round pick by the Ravens and came to the [more]

  • First-round prospect Caleb Farley having back surgery Tuesday

    One of the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft will not be taking part in a Pro Day workout because of a back issue that needs to be repaired surgically. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, that cornerback Caleb Farley will not be working out with the rest of Virginia Tech’s prospects [more]

  • Buccaneers announce deal with Rob Gronkowski

    Gronk dipped his toe in free agency, and then quickly pulled it back out. The Buccaneers have announced tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s official return, on a one-year deal. The contract pays out a base amount of $8 million, with up to $2 million available in incentives. Voidable years and other accounting tricks kept the cap [more]

  • Hunter Henry’s mindset on joining the Patriots is perfect

    Hunter Henry made his first public comments as a member of the Patriots on Friday.

  • With conditions satisfied, Seahawks’ trade for Gabe Jackson now official

    The Seattle Seahawks have announced that all trade conditions have been satisfied so the acquisition of guard Gabe Jackson is now official.

  • Draymond Green on Tom Izzo's heated exchange with Gabe Brown: 'RELAX!'

    Izzo called the interaction a "normal nothing" after the game.

  • NBA MVP watch: Damian Lillard moving closer to the top spot

    Four-time MVP LeBron James dropped one spot, but it wasn’t due to a dip in production. Lillard just snatched the No. 2 slot with his heroics this week.

  • Despite wanting a top-ranked opponent, Derek Brunson happy to oblige Kevin Holland's call-out

    It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.

  • Fred VanVleet with a buzzer beater vs the Utah Jazz

    Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Utah Jazz, 03/19/2021

  • Derek Brunson: ‘We’re gonna get Holland to that breaking point’

    There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • The future is fragmented: How streaming will change NFL viewing

    Get used to an entirely new way of watching NFL football. Better? That's for you to decide.

  • Khama Worthy is going to do what he’s got to do at UFC 260

    When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”

  • Atlanta Hawks reportedly have interest in Marcus Smart: Charania

    The Flower Mound native has emerged as a rumored player of interest for Atlanta.