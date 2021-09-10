When Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter on Thursday night, they weren’t running the play as it was originally called. Instead, they were relying on Brady’s audible at the line of scrimmage.

Gronkowski said after the game that Brady audibled into the play, first calling on Gronk to block, then changing the play to tell Gronk to block and release, based on what Brady saw from the Cowboys’ defense.

“Tom made a great call,” Gronkowski said. “I was actually on a route, and then he checked me into blocking, and then he checked me into blocking and releasing. He just sees it all on the field. It’s impressive. I mean the guy’s been playing for like 80 years, seen every defense, seen every play.”

Brady is actually starting his 22nd season in the NFL, not his 80th. But it feels like Brady could play for 80 years. He’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Gronk on Brady reading Cowboys’ defense: He sees it all, he’s been playing for 80 years originally appeared on Pro Football Talk