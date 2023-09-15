Grocery price inflation slows for fifth month in a row

Grocery price inflation slowed at the second fastest rate since records began over the past month but shoppers still faced higher prices across “every supermarket shelf”, figures show. Analysts at Kantar reported price inflation across grocery shops at 12.7% for the four weeks to August 6, dropping from 14.9% over the previous month. It is the fifth consecutive decline in the rate of price rises since the figure peaked at 17.5% in March. The latest drop comes as supermarkets have reduced the prices of some staples, such as milk, since earlier in the year. Source: PA