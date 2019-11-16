Groce scores 15 to lift E. Michigan past North Texas 56-51

DENTON, Texas (AP) -- Ty Groce posted 15 points as Eastern Michigan narrowly defeated North Texas 56-51 on Saturday.

Yeikson Montero had 14 points for Eastern Michigan (4-0), which earned its fourth straight win to start the season.

Umoja Gibson had 11 points for the Mean Green (1-3). Deng Geu added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Javion Hamlet had 10 points. Zachary Simmons led the team with 12 rebounds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Eastern Michigan matches up against Maryland-Baltimore County on Friday. North Texas faces NC A&T at home on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com