A grizzly day in Guilford for East Lyme baseball

May 1—GUILFORD — A reasonable facsimile of baseball state tournament week is upon East Lyme, whose assignments in consecutive days Wednesday and Thursday mirrors what the Vikings will face during the opening week of the state tournament later this month: two straight days, two straight games.

Unlike what's to come, however, the first week's tournament opponents can't possibly produce the talent levels that No. 9 Guilford and No. 5 Glastonbury offer. East Lyme coach Jack Biggs sent his team careening into the deep end beginning Wednesday at Guilford, last season's Class L runner-up.

The result — Guilford 12, East Lyme 3 — was perhaps more educational than encouraging.

"We look at this as a measuring stick," Biggs said. "Look at where we were at the beginning and where we are now. We have a lot of work to do. We have a young team, but if our guys can self-reflect off this, then this was a worthwhile trip."

Junior Dylan Joyce was handed a 2-0 lead in the first, but allowed the first eight Guilford hitters to reach. RBI singles from Lucas Deshefy, Mike Buccaro and Matt DiNardo contributed to what would be a six-run first inning for the Grizzlies (10-3).

Joyce settled down and retired the next 10 Guilford hitters, eventually leaving after five innings down 7-3.

"The last couple of games (Joyce) started a little slow, but not as slow as today and then progressed," Biggs said. "If he can get more consistent in that area, he's going to be very solid for us."

East Lyme's 2-0 lead in the first came thanks to consecutive hits from Garrison Biggs, Alex Dreyfus, AJ Montejano and Connor Tukey. The Vikings (7-4), whose four-game win streak ended, got within 6-3 in the second when Dreyfus doubled home Biggs.

Guilford added a run in the fourth and then five in the sixth.

"We didn't get the jump start we needed," Biggs said. "We got some guys on, but we're going to need to find guys who come up with the big swing with guys on base as we move forward."

East Lyme plays Thursday at Glastonbury, ranked fifth in the latest GameTimeCT poll.

