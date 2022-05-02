How the Grizzlies can win the Western Conference semifinals

May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back to the Memphis Sports newsletter. It’s Ray Padilla, The Commercial Appeal’s digital producer, with the latest in Bluff City sports.

Two players Memphis Grizzlies fans want to see perform better in the Western Conference semifinals are Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

While Morant scored 34 points and Jackson added 33 in game one against the Golden State Warriors, it still wasn’t enough because the Grizzlies haven’t gotten this far by depending on star players to dominate the scoring column, our Damichael Cole reports.

The Grizzlies lost to the Warriors 116-117 Sunday.

Depth is how the Grizzlies earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, but it was missing in the series opener. Brandon Clarke and De'Anthony Melton joined Jackson and Morant as the only four Grizzlies who scored in double figures.

"As a bench unit, we just weren't as sharp as we have been, and we'll correct that tomorrow night," Tyus Jones said. "It's a long series. Didn't make shots, just weren't in our flow as a bench unit."

May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

Grizzlies miss their shot against Golden State in Game 1

The Grizzlies controlled large portions of Game 1 and the stars played well, but it was Golden State that kept it close when it wasn’t play particularly well while Memphis took some rushed, ill-advised shots, our Mark Giannotto writes in his latest column.

Here’s an excerpt:

Draymond Green raked Brandon Clarke in the eyes, ripped him from the air by his jersey and completely changed Game 1 for the Grizzlies. Just not in the way it seemed initially, as FedExForum roared “Throw him out," Green faked them out and finally skipped off the court after being ejected, exhorting on the boos as if he knew exactly what buttons to push in this pro wrestling town. The Warriors were suddenly without their best defender, and one of the pillars who makes their dynamic small-ball lineups work so well. Memphis suddenly had an opening it might never enjoy again in this series. So Sunday began as a feel-out game played on short notice, one few figured would dictate the terms of this series. It ended as a game that left the Grizzlies staggered, a missed opportunity and unmistakable momentum for Golden State. This was not the 2016 NBA Finals, when Green's ejection and subsequent suspension pushed LeBron James and Cleveland past the Warriors. This was, in many ways, the Warriors doing to Memphis what Memphis just got done doing to Minnesota.

Story continues

Memphis Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield takes the field during the Friday Night Stripes spring football game at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Tracking Memphis football’s NFL undrafted free-agent signings

This week, Memphis football saw offensive lineman Dylan Parham and receiver Calvin Austin drafted into the NFL.

Other Tigers found their opportunity as undrafted free agents, our Evan Barnes reports.

Evan provides us with a list who’s been drafted and where they are going.

Memphis Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway talks to the press after their 82-78 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

What’s next for Memphis basketball?

After landing his first transfer, Elijah McCadden, Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway made a splash when AAC Player of the Year Kendric Davis committed to the Tigers last week.

But what’s next? Hardaway still has plenty of work to do to rebuild his roster, so our Jason Munz helps us dive into what we know about Memphis’ game plan his mailbag story for subscribers.

Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan throws the ball during the Friday Night Stripes spring football game at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 22, 2022.

The Scoreboard

Memphis Grizzlies beat Minnesota Timberwolves in round one of the NBA Playoff Series (4-2)

Memphis Grizzlies lose to Golden State Warriors — Game 1 (116-117)

Memphis 901 FC won against Tampa Bay Rowdies (3-1)

Memphis 901 FC lose to Miami FC (1-2)

May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies fans cheer on their team against the Golden State Warriors during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Your Calendar

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Tuesday, May 3, 8:30 p.m. at FedExForum

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Saturday, May 7, 7:30 p.m. at Chase Center

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Monday, May 9, 9 p.m. at Chase Center

Memphis 901 FC vs Charleston Battery: Friday, May 6, 6 p.m. at Patriots Point

The Memphis Sports newsletter was written by Ray Padilla, the digital producer for The Commercial Appeal, and features stories written by Damichael Cole, Mark Giannotto Evan Barnes and Jason Munz. Ray can be reached at raymond.padilla@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @Ray_Padilla_.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis sports: How Memphis Grizzlies can beat Golden State Warriors