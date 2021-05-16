Grizzlies vs. Warriors betting picks: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under for Sunday’s battle for the No. 8 seed

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will decide the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference play-in tournament with a tilt at San Francisco’s Chase Center, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, moneyline odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on BetMGM.

The game tips off at 12:30 p.m. PT and can be seen on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Oklahoma.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Warriors -4

Money line: Warriors -175 / Grizzlies +145

Over-under: 228.5

Advice and prediction

As the Golden State Warriors are entering Sunday’s contest playing some of their best basketball of the 2020-21 campaign with five consecutive wins, the Memphis Grizzlies have kept pace with their own five-game win streak.

With both teams cruising before the play-in tournament, Sunday’s battle could come down to a pair of factors — homecourt advantage and postseason experience.

The Warriors have played well at home, registering a 24-11 record at Chase Center during the 2020-21 season. With Sunday’s contest in San Francisco in front of Dub Nation, homecourt should give the Warriors a slight advantage.

Along with home cooking, the Warriors championship experience could come into play on Sunday. While Ja Morant’s edition of the Grizzlies are explosive, their core is still young. Behind Steph Curry and Draymond Green, the Warriors should be comfortable in any situation that comes into play on Sunday.

Prediction: Warriors 118, Thunder 112

